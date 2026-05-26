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Home > Business News > India vs Taiwan: How Taiwan Overtook India As World’s Fifth Largest Stock Market

India vs Taiwan: How Taiwan Overtook India As World’s Fifth Largest Stock Market

Taiwan, an economy and population smaller than India's, has jumped up in the global equity rankings to become the world's fifth-largest stock market. How did Taiwan surpass India to become the world’s fifth largest stock market? Let’s find out.

India vs Taiwan: How Taiwan Overtook India As world's fifth largest stock market
India vs Taiwan: How Taiwan Overtook India As world's fifth largest stock market

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Tue 2026-05-26 12:49 IST

Taiwan overtakes India as the world’s fifth-largest stock market. Global stock markets are entering a new phase, and scale is no longer the only measure of winners. In a dramatic twist, Taiwan has leapfrogged India to become the world’s fifth largest stock market by market capitalisation, even as its population is less than that of Delhi and its economy less than a quarter the size of India.

According to Bloomberg data, Island’s market capitalisation climbed to $4.95 trillion, up from $4.92 trillion. The move underscores how global capital is coming together more and more around one dominant theme: artificial intelligence.

It is not necessarily a sign of economic weakness for India, but it does underscore how fast global investor money is moving toward markets directly linked to AI infrastructure and semiconductor manufacturing.

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What Drove Taiwan’s $4.95 Trillion Stock Market Surge?

Much of this ascent has also been powered by TSMC – the world’s largest contract chipmaker and perhaps the biggest AI winner – which now comprises almost 42% of Taiwan’s benchmark index. It is one of the world’s most concentrated stock markets, as per reports.

TSMC shares have surged nearly 49% this year as demand for advanced semiconductors that run artificial intelligence has increased.

Its chips power some of the world’s biggest technology ecosystems, including Apple, Qualcomm, AMD and AI infrastructure leaders.

Taiwan was one of the big winners as investors around the world rotated into AI-linked bets.

Taiwan’s Economy vs India’s Economy: Why Did Taiwan Advance Despite India’s Larger Economy?

India remains one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies with an estimated GDP of some $4.15 trillion, compared with an estimated economy of $977 billion for Taiwan.

But stock-market rankings are not always a reflection of economic size.

Market capitalisation is an indication of where investors believe future profits and growth will come from.

Currently, the world is pouring an outsized amount of capital into semiconductor manufacturing, AI hardware and digital infrastructure.

Taiwan is right in the middle of that supply chain.

Why India Fell Behind in the Global Stock Market Race

India’s market story has looked quite different this year.

India’s dependence on imported crude oil is a major stress point for the economy. Globally rising oil prices not only increase India’s import bill but also put upward pressure on inflation, raise input costs for businesses, squeeze corporate margins and can depress overall investor confidence around economic growth.

Meanwhile, India doesn’t have the big listed companies with direct exposure to the global AI hardware demand that investors are rewarding elsewhere.

Foreign Investors Are Chasing AI. And India Is Feeling The Pressure

Another big reason for the change in rankings has been the flow of capital.

Global funds have reportedly sold nearly $24 billion of Indian equities this year, moving money into AI-heavy markets such as Taiwan and South Korea.

Also, investors reallocating into semiconductor-led growth stories has also led to India’s weight in emerging market allocations being muted.

That does not necessarily change the long-term structural growth story for India – but it does show that technology cycles are increasingly determining the near-term market leadership.

Regulatory Support Powers Taiwan’s Rally

Another regulatory change in Taiwan aided the rally.

The island’s financial regulator recently lifted caps on how much domestic funds can invest in a single stock when index weightings breach certain thresholds.

The move may pave the way for more inflows from local institutions, as TSMC is the largest company in Taiwan’s benchmark.

Analysts estimate the change could unleash billions of dollars into Taiwanese equities.

Market Size Is Not Just About the Economy Anymore — It’s About Positioning: Should Investors Consider Taiwan’s Markets Now?

It’s not about one country beating another; it’s about Taiwan passing India.

That’s a sign of a broader market trend: investors are throwing money at AI infrastructure, semiconductors and tech supply chains at breakneck speed.

India still has deeper domestic growth drivers, a much larger economy and a wider investor base.

But right now, global capital is making one point clear — by 2026, artificial intelligence will be shaping market leadership as much as economic growth.

Also Read: Wall Street Today: Futures Jump After Holiday Break; Tech Strength, Calm Geopolitics, Falling Oil Drive Global Optimism

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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India vs Taiwan: How Taiwan Overtook India As World’s Fifth Largest Stock Market
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India vs Taiwan: How Taiwan Overtook India As World’s Fifth Largest Stock Market
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