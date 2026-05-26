Ranveer Singh vs Farhan Akhtar: What Really Happened Behind the Don 3 Fallout?

The great Don 3 faceoff between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar took a decisive turn in Mumbai when The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) officially issues a strict non-cooperation directive against Dhurandhar Ranveer Singh. This bars more than four lakh film workers and technicians from collaborating and working with Ranveer and could potentially affect all his future projects. As the tensions rise in between one of the biggest stars of today and multi-million production banner under Farhan Akhtar, this rift is going to have a big impact on the Bollywood scene.

What Is the Don 3 Controversy? Key Reasons of Fallout Explained

In 2023, all the cinema heads were beaming with joy when Ranveer Singh was announced as Don in Don 3. With the weight of legacy of big names Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan on his shoulder Ranveer Singh was seen as someone who could actually deliver to the big expectations. However, a year went by without any new updates on the matter and after the success of Dhurandhar, rumors started arising of a potential fallout between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar.

According to the reports the fallout was because of production delays and frequent changes in the script. Moreover, Singh and Akhtar had creative disagreements about the character and his portrayal. One thing led to another and cut to 2026, FWICE issued a ban on Ranveer Singh.

Farhan Akhtar’s Stand: What Has the Director Said So Far?

Farhan Akhtar took hi grievances directly to The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). He presented a detail timeline of events and also expressed how this exit has affected the directorial vision and the entire scheduling of the film. Akhtar pointed that he has completely blocked his personal and profession schedule for this massive project rejecting various lucrative opportunities to give his dedicated attention to this project. Akhtar put emphases on the fact that the exit at such an advanced phase of production sets a very bad precedence for the Bollywood and undermines the ethical as well as the contractual values.

FWICE Ban Explained: Why Ranveer Singh Faced Industry Action

The trade union’s action on Ranveer is not taken just for the exit but such a harsh step was taken after Ranveer refused to indulge in mediation even after several notifications.

The development was confirmed by Ashoke Pandit, Chief Advisor of FWICE. He stated that, “We received a complaint filed by Farhan Akhtar, who is a member of our Association, against Ranveer Singh. The complaint alleged that, at the very last moment, just three weeks before our unit was scheduled to depart for a shoot, he withdrew from our film project. As soon as the complaint reached us, we formally registered it…Subsequently, we issued three notices to Ranveer Singh; we sent a notice every ten days, inviting him to engage with us, and also sent three reminders. However, we received absolutely no response.”

He further added that Ranveer only responded after the federation announced the plans to go public.

Ranveer Singh’s Reaction: Silence, Statements & Public Appearances

Though Ranveer himself did not comment on this issue but his official statement came through his spokesperson. The statement emphasized that Singh holds entire film fraternity and all the crew of Don legacy in highest regard and that that his silence was a conscious choice intended to handle professional equations with maturity and dignity. On bypassing the federation, Singh’s camp stated that the dispute between the actor and the production was purely contractual and financial and he wishes to work with the union with the same respect that he has always had.

Industry Reactions: Bollywood Divided Over the Controversy?

This unforeseen directive has sent waves throughout the film fraternity and divided the entire Indian scene in groups. On one side trade analysts and Producers Guild of India are trying to settle this dispute between Ranveer, Akhtar and FWICE. As if this issue surfaces for long it could mean a lot of projects getting to a halt. on the other side stand the individual producers and workers who stand with Akhtar on this issue as they say the last-minute walkouts by actors could severely affect the scheduling and calendar for the projects. There are also people who argue that is there a point in making a actor follow a script in which he doesn’t believe.

Financial Impact: Reports of Losses, Legal Claims & Compensation

The financials involved with this controversy are ground-braking, with Excel Entertainment officially seeking a massive Rs 45 crore in damages from the actor. Reportedly Ranveer has agreed to return the signing amount of Rs 10 crore but during a presentation before the federation, the production house produced fully audited accounts detailing the heavy expenses already sunk into pre-production based entirely on Singh’s multi-film contract. This includes non-refundable hotel bookings, local scouting and international sets.

What Happens to Don 3 Now? Casting & Future Plans

With Excel Entertainment fully committed to working on the project, Don 3 will definitely not catch the timeline it was as casting directors are to go on difficult task on again finding a face capable of inheriting the legacy of Amitabh and Shah Rukh. Farhan Akhtar might need to go back drawing board to restructure the timeline as the film will naturally miss its original planned shooting schedule and subsequent late-2026 release window.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh Finally Breaks Silence After FWICE Bans Dhurandhar Star Over Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 Abrupt Exit