Why Are There No Real Madrid Players In Spain FIFA 2026 World Cup Squad?

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
b-sai-sudharsan Dera Sacha Sauda Jammu Kashmir weather oppo Arshdeep Instagram deleted posts 18K gold prices Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news city wise CNG prices b-sai-sudharsan Dera Sacha Sauda Jammu Kashmir weather oppo Arshdeep Instagram deleted posts 18K gold prices Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news city wise CNG prices b-sai-sudharsan Dera Sacha Sauda Jammu Kashmir weather oppo Arshdeep Instagram deleted posts 18K gold prices Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news city wise CNG prices b-sai-sudharsan Dera Sacha Sauda Jammu Kashmir weather oppo Arshdeep Instagram deleted posts 18K gold prices Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news city wise CNG prices
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
b-sai-sudharsan Dera Sacha Sauda Jammu Kashmir weather oppo Arshdeep Instagram deleted posts 18K gold prices Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news city wise CNG prices b-sai-sudharsan Dera Sacha Sauda Jammu Kashmir weather oppo Arshdeep Instagram deleted posts 18K gold prices Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news city wise CNG prices b-sai-sudharsan Dera Sacha Sauda Jammu Kashmir weather oppo Arshdeep Instagram deleted posts 18K gold prices Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news city wise CNG prices b-sai-sudharsan Dera Sacha Sauda Jammu Kashmir weather oppo Arshdeep Instagram deleted posts 18K gold prices Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news city wise CNG prices
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Why Are There No Real Madrid Players In Spain FIFA 2026 World Cup Squad?

Why Are There No Real Madrid Players In Spain FIFA 2026 World Cup Squad?

As Coach De la Fuente gets ready to lead one of the FIFA World Cup 2026 favourites, Spain will travel to the World Cup for the first time without a Real Madrid player. This is a startling absence for the 15-time Champions League winners.

Why Are There No Real Madrid Players In Spain FIFA 2026 World Cup Squad? (Image: @SEFutbol via X)
Why Are There No Real Madrid Players In Spain FIFA 2026 World Cup Squad? (Image: @SEFutbol via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Tue 2026-05-26 13:12 IST

Spain has announced their squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and for the first time in history, none of Real Madrid’s players made the cut. The omission was a pretty notable shift from the usual way of picking the reigning European winners, especially when you factor in Real Madrid’s influence on the Spain national team for years. Right away there was a conversation, among fans and analysts, about the selection itself, and how it looks now that Spain are getting ready for their opening match vs Cape Verde on 15 June, Monday in Atlanta.

Why This Decision?  

Coach Luis de la Fuente went on to explain the calls he made, saying that fitness, shape, and tactical balance really matter more than the club itself. He added that the staff in Spain is keeping watch on players across Europe, also coordinating with the teams medical staff so everyone is ready. The final group, he said, was chosen to cover all tactical needs, and they think through pretty much every possible situation that could come up during matches. With recent Real Madrid’s Controversy of Tchouameni vs Federico Valverde and Real Madrid going trophy less this season, all these reasons might have impacted the decision.

Even players with small fitness questions, such as Forward Nico Williams and Midfielder Mikel Merino, were described by the coach as likely to be good enough to start in the tournament opener too. On the other hand, 8 Barcelona players have been included in the list. They are: Joan Garcia, Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Pedri, Gavi, Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal. 

You Might Be Interested In

Who Are The Other Players Left Out?

Several high profile Real Madrid names were missing, like Dani Carvajal, Dean Huijsen and Gonzalo Garcia, who coach Luis de la Fuente felt should be used in a more suitable way than his present form needs, and in a set up that he thinks matches him best. Also left out in the squad announcement, which happened in Madrid, were Fermín Lopez (Barcelona, injured) and the veteran striker Alvaro Morata. The coach did, however, bring in Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal, after all, who only recently picked up a hamstring problem back in April, but De la Fuente sounds very sure he will be 100% fit for the tournament.

Check Spain FIFA 2026 World Cup Squad

Social Media Reactions 







Watch Gavi’s Reaction After Selection 

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Is Lionel Messi Ruled Out? Inter Miami Provide Huge Update On Argentina Captain Amid Hamstring Injury Scare

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Are There No Real Madrid Players In Spain FIFA 2026 World Cup Squad?
Tags: FIFA World Cup 2026Luis de la FuenteNo Real Madrid playerSpain Squad 2026Spain World Cup 2026Spanish National Team

RELATED News

RCB vs GT Winner and Toss Prediction IPL 2026 Playoffs: Who Will Win Today’s Qualifier 1 Between Royal Challengers Bengaluru And Gujarat Titans?

Sunil Narine Birthday: KKR Star’s Age, IPL Records, Net Worth & Career Highlights

RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026 Playoffs: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Qualifier 1- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

Riyan Parag Refuses to Click a Picture With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi | Is There a Feud Brewing in RR Camp Ahead of IPL 2026 Eliminator Clash Against SRH?

WI vs SL 2026: Sri Lanka Announce ODI, T20I and Test Squads for West Indies Tour; Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva Named Captains

LATEST NEWS

'Investors Support' Portal: India Semiconductor Mission's New launch

Why Are There No Real Madrid Players In Spain FIFA 2026 World Cup Squad?

Rekha Gupta’s Luxury Chair Of Rs 1.10 Lakh Has Internet Obsessed

Ranveer Singh vs Farhan Akhtar: What Really Happened Behind the Don 3 Fallout?

Rajasthan Weather Today: Jaipur Sizzles Above 42°C As Heatwave Grips State; Rain Relief Expected Soon

Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: Check College-Wise First Merit List, Cut Offs And Admission Schedule at mu.ac.in

Taiwan Overtook India As World's Fifth Largest Stock Market

RBI MPC 2026: Check Out Key Details Here

Has Monsoon Arrived In Kerala? IMD Shares Fresh Update On Rainfall & Southwest Monsoon Onset Date

Cancer Career Horoscope Today, 26 May 2026: New Work Opportunities May Bring Confidence and Growth

Why Are There No Real Madrid Players In Spain FIFA 2026 World Cup Squad?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Are There No Real Madrid Players In Spain FIFA 2026 World Cup Squad?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Are There No Real Madrid Players In Spain FIFA 2026 World Cup Squad?
Why Are There No Real Madrid Players In Spain FIFA 2026 World Cup Squad?
Why Are There No Real Madrid Players In Spain FIFA 2026 World Cup Squad?
Why Are There No Real Madrid Players In Spain FIFA 2026 World Cup Squad?

QUICK LINKS