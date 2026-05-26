Why Are There No Real Madrid Players In Spain FIFA 2026 World Cup Squad?

Spain has announced their squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and for the first time in history, none of Real Madrid’s players made the cut. The omission was a pretty notable shift from the usual way of picking the reigning European winners, especially when you factor in Real Madrid’s influence on the Spain national team for years. Right away there was a conversation, among fans and analysts, about the selection itself, and how it looks now that Spain are getting ready for their opening match vs Cape Verde on 15 June, Monday in Atlanta.

Why This Decision?

Coach Luis de la Fuente went on to explain the calls he made, saying that fitness, shape, and tactical balance really matter more than the club itself. He added that the staff in Spain is keeping watch on players across Europe, also coordinating with the teams medical staff so everyone is ready. The final group, he said, was chosen to cover all tactical needs, and they think through pretty much every possible situation that could come up during matches. With recent Real Madrid’s Controversy of Tchouameni vs Federico Valverde and Real Madrid going trophy less this season, all these reasons might have impacted the decision.

Even players with small fitness questions, such as Forward Nico Williams and Midfielder Mikel Merino, were described by the coach as likely to be good enough to start in the tournament opener too. On the other hand, 8 Barcelona players have been included in the list. They are: Joan Garcia, Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Pedri, Gavi, Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal.

Who Are The Other Players Left Out?

Several high profile Real Madrid names were missing, like Dani Carvajal, Dean Huijsen and Gonzalo Garcia, who coach Luis de la Fuente felt should be used in a more suitable way than his present form needs, and in a set up that he thinks matches him best. Also left out in the squad announcement, which happened in Madrid, were Fermín Lopez (Barcelona, injured) and the veteran striker Alvaro Morata. The coach did, however, bring in Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal, after all, who only recently picked up a hamstring problem back in April, but De la Fuente sounds very sure he will be 100% fit for the tournament.

Check Spain FIFA 2026 World Cup Squad

Social Media Reactions

Real Madrid fans are angry there isn’t any of their players in the Spanish National team squad. Meanwhile this is their lineup

No Player from Spain pic.twitter.com/zCUO9WrTmI — Kay💧 (@Kaypoisson1) May 25, 2026







Real Madrid fans crying on the timeline because Spain dropped their World Cup squad and there is ZERO Madrid players. For the first time ever! 😭❌

​Meanwhile, Barcelona has 8 players representing La Roja. Luis de la Fuente looked at Madrid’s “Spanish core” and said no thank… pic.twitter.com/BAICnp8Fqv — Showlite 💙 (@Showlite_) May 26, 2026







Real Madrid players after the Spain World Cup squad announcement 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZZwViAHvfe — FcBGavi (@tculer04) May 25, 2026







Watch Gavi’s Reaction After Selection

🚨🎥 | Lamine on IG: The Barcelona players react to Gavi being called up to the Spanish National Team for the World Cup! 👏🥹 pic.twitter.com/20smgg3Kve — forblaugrana (@forblaugrana) May 25, 2026

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Is Lionel Messi Ruled Out? Inter Miami Provide Huge Update On Argentina Captain Amid Hamstring Injury Scare