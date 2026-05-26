SSC GD Constable Exam Cancelled at Kanpur Centre After Overcrowding Triggers Chaos Among Candidates

Chaos broke out when authorities cancelled both shifts of the SSC GD Constable examination on Monday after candidates flooded the examination centre in Kanpur due to the overcrowding and access denied due to severe administrative problems. The disruption broke out when the candidates came to the venue, despite the total number of candidates assigned to the examination centre being double the allotted number of candidates at the venue.

The chaos erupted at the Shrimati Ramkali Iqbal Bahadur Online Centre in the Maharajpur area of Kanpur, where the total number of candidates allotted for both the shifts was 399 at the examination venue. However, it was said that around 819 candidates in each shift were issued admit cards for the examination. This cancellation of shifts sparked protests from the candidates who had travelled from different districts for the SSC GD Constable recruitment examination.

Why was SSC GD exam cancelled

The problem started when candidates started reaching the examination centre and the authorities realised that the number of candidates was excessive beyond the available seats at the centre. The SSC GD exam was scheduled to be conducted in two shifts, which are 2 pm to 3 pm and 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Sources said that about 350 candidates had already been seated before the lining up of candidates had mismatched.

The confusion grew as students’ questions had started to emerge concerning the arrangements. It is said that the COACC in the CSC examination centre reported the same to SSC authorities. After consultation with the district administration official, both the shifts were cancelled by the SSC authorities to maintain discipline. Hundreds of candidates were stranded outside the examination centre premises at that time.

What brought about the overcrowding of SSC GD exam centre

Early reports state that overcrowding of the examination centre was because the number of candidates which had been allotted was greatly more than that approved. Candidates alleged that lack of coordination between the examination authorities and the centre management very much contributed to the situation. Some students also said that they had been standing outside the exam centre for several hours without any advice as to the exam arrangements.

The situation worsened as the crowd included candidates who had been allotted for the second shift and started arriving at the exam centre even as the previous confusion continued. The SSC authorities later admitted that seating arrangements could not be made smoothly and safely for all candidates; therefore, it was decided to cancel the same.

How did students react to the SSC GD exam cancellations

The clash triggered anger among the candidates, many of whom have travelled long distances and incurred expenses on transport and accommodation to appear for the exam. According to sources, several students protested outside the centre demanding an explanation and immediate clarification on the next exam date. Some students were also concerned over the inconvenience caused because of the last-minute cancellation.

The students asked how this huge variation in the number of candidates could happen with exams being conducted on a centralised basis. Many students were worried about the costs of travelling for the examination again in the event of a rescheduled exam.

What was done by the authorities after the SSC GD exam cancellation

The police and administration of the district were moved to the examination centre to control the situation and manage the crowds. According to the officials, the situation is under control despite the work of frustration among the candidates. The officials later told students that the fresh examination dates will be announced separately through official notifications, emails and updates on the SSC website.

The officials also mentioned that the candidates had complained about the inconvenience caused and the expenditure incurred for travelling. The incident has sparked more questions about exam management and large-scale logistical arrangements involved in recruitment examinations across the country. With lakhs of students appearing for SSC recruitment exams annually, there have been demands from students and parents for better coordination between the exam authorities and the centres so that such incidents do not happen again.

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