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Home > Tech and Auto News > Is iPhone 18 Coming In A Heart Shape? Viral Video Creates Sensation As Users React Online — Know Details Inside

Is iPhone 18 Coming In A Heart Shape? Viral Video Creates Sensation As Users React Online — Know Details Inside

Rumours around the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro are gaining attention online after a viral video claimed Apple may launch a heart-shaped iPhone design. While the clip is likely AI-generated and unconfirmed.

iPhone 18 Heart Shape
iPhone 18 Heart Shape

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Tue 2026-05-26 13:24 IST

US-based smartphone manufacturing Apple is capturing all the headlines these days because of its upcoming next-generation flagship series, iPhone 18 Pro lineup. The launch of the phone is not officially announced yet, and the expected release date is also months away; as per media reports and tech experts, the iPhone 18 series is expected to debut in September globally. However, leaks and rumours are coming out daily regarding launch, chipset, display, price, and limited-edition designs. A recent media report cited regarding the launch of Barbie edition of the design and now a new report suggests that the company may launch a heart shape iPhone 18. 

Heart Shape iPhone 18 

Across the brands smartphones have almost similar shape, i.e., a tall rectangle but as per a viral video widely shared on X shows that Apple is planning for a heart shape iPhone 18. The viral video has captured all the attention online, and users are discussing and sharing their reactions on the phone online. However, neither official nor any trusted tipster confirm the heart shape iPhone 18. The video is most probably an AI generated video. 



Netizens Reaction Over Heart Shape iPhone 18 

Even if the video is AI generated, but it has captured everyone’s attention, online users are sharing their opinion, views, and humor. 







iPhone 18 Pro Series: Features, Specifications, and other details 

The next-generation flagship lineup will be launched in two phases. In the first phase that will take place most probably in September will introduce iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max along with much hyped iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra while the second phase of the launch is expected to take place in early 2027 in which the company will launch iPhone 18 standard variant and iPhone 18e. 

The iPhone 18 Pro series is likely to arrive with major upgradations in different aspects ranging from display to chipset. The upcoming handsets are reported to use LTPO+ display which deliver sharp colours and enhanced viewing experience. 

In terms of design, the device is likely to retain a similar styling language of iPhone 17 Pro with minor changes. The key upgrade will be a chipset. The handset is likely to be powered by the A20 Pro chipset. The device will be packed with up to 5,200mAh battery which will be the biggest battery used in any iPhone ever. 

The reports also claim that the company may ditch the popular Cosmic Orange colour introduced last year with the iPhone 17 Pro and go for a new Dark Cherry shade. 

Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Series To Feature ‘Liquid Glass’ Design: Real-Time Visual Effects And Glass-Like Sliders — Check Specs And Details

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Is iPhone 18 Coming In A Heart Shape? Viral Video Creates Sensation As Users React Online — Know Details Inside
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Is iPhone 18 Coming In A Heart Shape? Viral Video Creates Sensation As Users React Online — Know Details Inside
Is iPhone 18 Coming In A Heart Shape? Viral Video Creates Sensation As Users React Online — Know Details Inside
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