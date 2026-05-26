What Is The Investors Support Portal? India’s Bid To Smoothen, Speed Up And Simplify Semiconductor Sector Investments Through New Portal

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
b-sai-sudharsan Dera Sacha Sauda Jammu Kashmir weather oppo Arshdeep Instagram deleted posts 18K gold prices Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news city wise CNG prices b-sai-sudharsan Dera Sacha Sauda Jammu Kashmir weather oppo Arshdeep Instagram deleted posts 18K gold prices Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news city wise CNG prices b-sai-sudharsan Dera Sacha Sauda Jammu Kashmir weather oppo Arshdeep Instagram deleted posts 18K gold prices Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news city wise CNG prices b-sai-sudharsan Dera Sacha Sauda Jammu Kashmir weather oppo Arshdeep Instagram deleted posts 18K gold prices Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news city wise CNG prices
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
b-sai-sudharsan Dera Sacha Sauda Jammu Kashmir weather oppo Arshdeep Instagram deleted posts 18K gold prices Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news city wise CNG prices b-sai-sudharsan Dera Sacha Sauda Jammu Kashmir weather oppo Arshdeep Instagram deleted posts 18K gold prices Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news city wise CNG prices b-sai-sudharsan Dera Sacha Sauda Jammu Kashmir weather oppo Arshdeep Instagram deleted posts 18K gold prices Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news city wise CNG prices b-sai-sudharsan Dera Sacha Sauda Jammu Kashmir weather oppo Arshdeep Instagram deleted posts 18K gold prices Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news city wise CNG prices
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > What Is The Investors Support Portal? India’s Bid To Smoothen, Speed Up And Simplify Semiconductor Sector Investments Through New Portal

What Is The Investors Support Portal? India’s Bid To Smoothen, Speed Up And Simplify Semiconductor Sector Investments Through New Portal

India Semiconductor Mission launched an Investor Support portal under Semicon India Programme to assist investors, provide policy information, and enable grievance redressal, strengthening India’s semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem and investment confidence.

'Investors Support' Portal: India Semiconductor Mission's New launch
'Investors Support' Portal: India Semiconductor Mission's New launch

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Tue 2026-05-26 13:17 IST

Investor Support Portal Launched Under Semicon India Programme- India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Tuesday launched an online “Investors Support” portal aimed at providing assistance, information and grievance redressal support to investors looking to invest in India’s semiconductor sector. The portal, launched under the Semicon India Programme, is designed to strengthen investor confidence and support the development of a resilient and sustainable semiconductor ecosystem in the country. According to the government, the portal will provide information related to government schemes, policies, approved semiconductor projects and regulatory requirements for domestic and global investors considering investments in India.

Single-Window System For Grievance Redressal And Information Access

The platform will also allow investors to register concerns and grievances, which will be addressed by officials of the India Semiconductor Mission in coordination with nodal officers from ministries, departments, state governments, approved project companies and industry associations. The government said the portal offers a secure and role-based single-window digital interface to ensure streamlined coordination and time-bound resolution of investor issues. India has been actively working towards building a trusted semiconductor manufacturing and design ecosystem through policy support and strategic interventions under the Semicon India Programme.

India Advances Semiconductor Push With 12 Fabrication And 24 Design Projects Approved

So far, the government has approved 12 semiconductor fabrication and packaging projects along with 24 semiconductor design projects under the programme. Speaking at the launch event, Amitesh Kumar Sinha, CEO, ISM, highlighted the importance of investor facilitation and proactive coordination among stakeholders to strengthen India’s semiconductor manufacturing and design ecosystem. The launch event also included a detailed walkthrough of the portal’s framework, onboarding process, coordination mechanisms and responsibilities of nodal officers associated with participating ministries, departments, state governments and trade bodies. The initiative comes as India continues to position itself as a major semiconductor manufacturing and design destination amid growing global focus on supply chain diversification and technology resilience.

You Might Be Interested In

(This article has been syndicate from ANI)

Also Read: Gold Rates In Middle East Today On Bakra Eid; Check out NOW!….

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Is The Investors Support Portal? India’s Bid To Smoothen, Speed Up And Simplify Semiconductor Sector Investments Through New Portal
Tags: chip fabrication projects IndiaIndia chip manufacturingIndia Semiconductor Missioninvestor support portalISM investor portalMeitY semiconductor policySemicon India Programmesemiconductor ecosystem Indiasemiconductor Indiasemiconductor investment India

RELATED News

RBI MPC 2026: Check Out Key Details Here

Will Banks Be Open or Closed On Bakra Eid 2026?Full List, Date, State-Wise Closures & Banking Services.

Will CNG Hike Push Up Auto, Cab Fares?

From Business to Cricket Diplomacy: Dr Kaushik Dasgupta Building Global Bridges Through Leadership

RVNL Share Price Today: Q4 Profit Drops 43%, Stock Falls Over 2%

LATEST NEWS

Is iPhone 18 Coming In A Heart Shape? Know Details Inside

What Is The Investors Support Portal? India’s Bid To Smoothen, Speed Up And Simplify Semiconductor Sector Investments Through New Portal

Why Are There No Real Madrid Players In Spain FIFA WC Squad?

Rekha Gupta’s Luxury Chair Of Rs 1.10 Lakh Has Internet Obsessed

RCB vs GT Winner and Toss Prediction IPL 2026 Playoffs: Who Will Win Today’s Qualifier 1 Between Royal Challengers Bengaluru And Gujarat Titans?

Ranveer Singh vs Farhan Akhtar: What Really Happened Behind the Don 3 Fallout?

Rajasthan Weather Today: Jaipur Sizzles Above 42°C As Heatwave Grips State; Rain Relief Expected Soon

Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: Check College-Wise First Merit List, Cut Offs And Admission Schedule at mu.ac.in

Sunil Narine Birthday: KKR Star’s Age, IPL Records, Net Worth & Career Highlights

Has Monsoon Arrived In Kerala? IMD Shares Fresh Update On Rainfall & Southwest Monsoon Onset Date

What Is The Investors Support Portal? India’s Bid To Smoothen, Speed Up And Simplify Semiconductor Sector Investments Through New Portal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Is The Investors Support Portal? India’s Bid To Smoothen, Speed Up And Simplify Semiconductor Sector Investments Through New Portal

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Is The Investors Support Portal? India’s Bid To Smoothen, Speed Up And Simplify Semiconductor Sector Investments Through New Portal
What Is The Investors Support Portal? India’s Bid To Smoothen, Speed Up And Simplify Semiconductor Sector Investments Through New Portal
What Is The Investors Support Portal? India’s Bid To Smoothen, Speed Up And Simplify Semiconductor Sector Investments Through New Portal
What Is The Investors Support Portal? India’s Bid To Smoothen, Speed Up And Simplify Semiconductor Sector Investments Through New Portal

QUICK LINKS