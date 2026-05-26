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Home > Regionals News > Watch: Bengaluru Traffic Police Seen Slapping Auto Driver In Viral Video, Public Reacts

Watch: Bengaluru Traffic Police Seen Slapping Auto Driver In Viral Video, Public Reacts

While eyewitness claims suggest the driver had apologized after accidentally brushing a parked bike, social media users are demanding action, though police have not yet verified the incident.

Watch: Bengaluru Traffic Police Seen Slapping Auto Driver In Viral Video, Public Reacts (Image: X)
Watch: Bengaluru Traffic Police Seen Slapping Auto Driver In Viral Video, Public Reacts (Image: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Tue 2026-05-26 14:03 IST

A viral video showing Bengaluru traffic police officer slapping an auto-rickshaw driver in broad daylight has triggered widespread outrage on social media and once again renewed the debate over police conduct. While some media reports have stated that the video is from Sudhama Nagar on May 26th, X accounts have stated it happened near JC Road. 

Watch The Video 

What Happened Here?

According To Media reports, the confrontation reportedly started when the auto rickshaw hit the  police cruiser while it was parked at the roadside by the policeman. The driver said he immediately stopped and apologized, even folding his hands to defuse the situation. But it got worse when, apparently upset about the minor crash, the officer pulled the vehicle over and struck the driver in the face in public, after a few apologies. Portions of the video have been posted and commented upon all over the social media platforms.

The X post that details the incident says that the officer confronted the person taking the video and asked him why he didn’t take a picture of the moment of the alleged accident. According to the post, the cop defended himself when he went on questioning the bystander for filming the incident. The post also condemned what it termed ‘abusive use of power’ and said even if there is a minor dispute on the road, physical force should not be used. The claims posted on the websites, however, have not been independently substantiated by the media authorities and confirmation from Bengaluru Police is pending.

Social Media Reaction



The incident has gained significant online attention, with many calling for justice and punishment for the officer. Users of social media wondered if law enforcement is allowed to use physical violence in this case, and requested that civilians be treated fairly. Others suggested that traffic tickets should be dealt with by the system of law including fines or vehicle impoundment, while physical assault is a breach of the people’s trust. While the Bengaluru Police has not released any detailed statement on the video that has gone viral, the case has been gaining traction on social media, prompting further demands for investigation into the situation.

(NewsX cannot verify the authenticity of the Video)

Also Read: Chhattisgarh Shocker: Woman Cuts Off Husband’s Private Parts With Sickle In Bilaspur Over Suspected Extramarital Affair

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Watch: Bengaluru Traffic Police Seen Slapping Auto Driver In Viral Video, Public Reacts
Tags: auto driverBengaluru newsBengaluru Traffic PolicePolice Misconductviral video

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Watch: Bengaluru Traffic Police Seen Slapping Auto Driver In Viral Video, Public Reacts

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Watch: Bengaluru Traffic Police Seen Slapping Auto Driver In Viral Video, Public Reacts
Watch: Bengaluru Traffic Police Seen Slapping Auto Driver In Viral Video, Public Reacts
Watch: Bengaluru Traffic Police Seen Slapping Auto Driver In Viral Video, Public Reacts
Watch: Bengaluru Traffic Police Seen Slapping Auto Driver In Viral Video, Public Reacts

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