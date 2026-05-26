Stock Market Today: Markets wrapped up May 26 on a shaky, slightly dramatic note as expiry-day volatility did what it does best, kept traders glued to screens, and portfolios kinda bruised a bit. The Nifty slipped under the 24,000 level, while the Sensex fell by over 400 points, and what started as a routine session turned into a late afternoon reality check, sort of. Some of the big names like Apollo Hospitals, Bharti Airtel, TCS, Titan, and Trent led the dip, pulling the indices down like weights tied to a slowly drifting raft. Still, a few stocks decided to be the unlikely winners, Adani Enterprises, Tata Motors PV, Tech Mahindra, Nestlé, and Eternal managed to hold the green, giving traders a small but decent reprieve. Meanwhile, broader markets quietly outpaced the headline drama, with midcaps up 0.5% and smallcaps gaining 0.2%, which is once again that weird reminder that the supporting cast often refuses to stick to the same script. Sector-wise, it was mostly red. Only FMCG and metals managed to blink green, while banking and realty took the brunt without much mercy.
Stock Market Today Sector Wise
Currency Check:
Sector-wise Performance
Broader Market
Stock Market Today At Closing
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over 4.5 years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
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