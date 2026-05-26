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Home > Business News > Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Dalal Street In Red; Nifty Below 24K, Sensex Down As Expiry Day Does Its Usual Chaos Routine

Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Dalal Street In Red; Nifty Below 24K, Sensex Down As Expiry Day Does Its Usual Chaos Routine

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Tue 2026-05-26 15:39 IST

Stock Market Today: Markets wrapped up May 26 on a shaky, slightly dramatic note as expiry-day volatility did what it does best, kept traders glued to screens, and portfolios kinda bruised a bit. The Nifty slipped under the 24,000 level, while the Sensex fell by over 400 points, and what started as a routine session turned into a late afternoon reality check, sort of. Some of the big names like Apollo Hospitals, Bharti Airtel, TCS, Titan, and Trent led the dip, pulling the indices down like weights tied to a slowly drifting raft. Still, a few stocks decided to be the unlikely winners, Adani Enterprises, Tata Motors PV, Tech Mahindra, Nestlé, and Eternal managed to hold the green, giving traders a small but decent reprieve. Meanwhile, broader markets quietly outpaced the headline drama, with midcaps up 0.5% and smallcaps gaining 0.2%, which is once again that weird reminder that the supporting cast often refuses to stick to the same script. Sector-wise, it was mostly red. Only FMCG and metals managed to blink green, while banking and realty took the brunt without much mercy.

Stock Market Today Sector Wise

Currency Check: 

Sector-wise Performance

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Broader Market

Stock Market Today At Closing 

      STOCK MARKET CLOSING (3:30 PM)

      • Sensex: 76,009.70 | -479.26 (−0.63%)
      • Nifty 50: 23,933.55 | -98.15 (−0.41%)

      Indian markets closed lower as Sensex and Nifty slipped around half a percent each, reflecting mild profit booking, cautious sentiment, and global market uncertainty weighing on overall investor mood.

        Top Gainers In Stock Market Today

        Top Losers In Stock Market Today

        (With Inputs)

        (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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        Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Dalal Street In Red; Nifty Below 24K, Sensex Down As Expiry Day Does Its Usual Chaos Routine

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        Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Dalal Street In Red; Nifty Below 24K, Sensex Down As Expiry Day Does Its Usual Chaos Routine

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        Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Dalal Street In Red; Nifty Below 24K, Sensex Down As Expiry Day Does Its Usual Chaos Routine

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        Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Dalal Street In Red; Nifty Below 24K, Sensex Down As Expiry Day Does Its Usual Chaos Routine
        Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Dalal Street In Red; Nifty Below 24K, Sensex Down As Expiry Day Does Its Usual Chaos Routine
        Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Dalal Street In Red; Nifty Below 24K, Sensex Down As Expiry Day Does Its Usual Chaos Routine
        Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Dalal Street In Red; Nifty Below 24K, Sensex Down As Expiry Day Does Its Usual Chaos Routine

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