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Home > Education News > DHSE Kerala Class 12 Result 2026 Out: Marks Memo Download Link result.kite.kerala.gov.in

DHSE Kerala Class 12 Result 2026 Out: Marks Memo Download Link result.kite.kerala.gov.in

DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Result 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala has announced the Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 today May 26.

Kerala HSE 12th Result 2026
Kerala HSE 12th Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Tue 2026-05-26 15:18 IST

DHSE Kerala Class 12 Result 2026 Out: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala has announced the Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 today May 26. Students who appeared for Class 12 board examinations may go online and check for their scores on official sites, results.hse.kerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in. Nearly 4.52 lakh students appeared for Kerala Higher Secondary examinations conducted during March 6 to March 28 across the state this year. Result for Kerala Higher Secondary Examination was declared by Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty in a press conference conducted at Trivandrum. Additionally, result for students appeared in Vocational Higher Secondary Examination (VHSE) stream has been released.

Where to check the DHSE Kerala Class 12 Result 2026 result

Students may check their result for Kerala DHSE Class 12 through official portals using thier roll number and date of birth.

Official sites where result is available

You Might Be Interested In
  • results.hse.kerala.gov.in
  • keralaresults.nic.in
  • results.kite.kerala.gov.in
  • results.kerala.gov.in
  • dhsekerala.gov.in

Result is also available in DigiLocker and mobile app such as Saphalam, iExaMS Kerala and PRD Live. Students may face some lag while accessing result portals as there was heavy traffic after release of result.

How to download the DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 online

Students can download provisional marksheets using them can follow given below steps:

  • Open the official site
  • Click the Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 box
  • Enter roll number or registration number or date of birth
  • Submit it
  • Verify the details on screen
  • Open and Save proof of provisional marksheet
  • Students must verify the personal details and subject wise marks on the console carefully.

Online result will be provisional. The certificates and definitive marksheets will be sent later through the schools. 

What will happen after the Kerala DHSE result 2026

Students who passed the examination are eligible for undergraduate admissions and entrance examination counselling process in India. In other words, students who do not clear the minimum passing marks will have another chance via Say A Year (SAY) examinations. DHSE Kerala will release Say A Year examination date and application process on its official website shortly.

Students to be unhappy with their marks can also apply for revaluation, scrutiny and photocopy of answer sheets. The board will also provide a detailed instruction of rechecking procedure in due course.

What is the update on the Kerala DHSE result 2026

Along with a regular higher secondary result, Kerala has also announced the Vocational Higher Secondary Examination (VHSE) results. According to the officials, about more than 26,000 students of the vocational stream appeared in the second-year examination this year. In total, 389 examination centres and eight valuation camps were helped for the conducting and valuation of examination. The valuation of the vocational examinations was started from 6th April and almost 3,700 teachers were helped for the valuation duty.

What about the students of Gulf region

The Kerala government expects to annul the examination that had fixed in the Gulf centres earlier because they had tension in the Middle East region. The officials have said that the students from those centres will have marks based on school term examinations and internal assessment of the students. Students who have already seen the result now are advised to keep checking the official DHSE Kerala portals for Gram School Admission Bill, SAY exam dates, revaluation application dates, migration certificates and admission-related updates.

Also Read: NEET SS Counselling 2025 Round 2 Delayed, MCC Postpones Choice Filling Till Further Notice

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DHSE Kerala Class 12 Result 2026 Out: Marks Memo Download Link result.kite.kerala.gov.in
Tags: dhse kerala plus two resultDHSE Kerala Result 2026kerala hse result 2026Kerala Plus Two Result 2026plus two result 2026

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