NEET SS Counselling 2025 Round 2 Delayed, MCC Postpones Choice Filling Till Further Notice

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has deferred the choice filling process for Round 2 of NEET SS Counselling 2025 till further orders amid a Supreme Court matter concerning Tamil Nadu’s in-service quota seats. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Specialty (NEET-SS) is conducted for admission to super-specialty medical courses such as Doctorate of Medicine (DM) and Master of Chirurgiae (MCh). Allotment of seats during the counselling is conducted by the MCC.

The notification from the MCC has revealed that the delay is due to a pending Supreme Court case, Tamilvani & Ors. vs State of Tamil Nadu, which is about the status of in-service seats in Tamil Nadu and whether or not they should be allotted from the state quota or fall under the All India Quota (AIQ). With this news of delay, candidates have become anxious to find out what has happened in the next stage of the admission process.

Why was NEET SS Counselling 2025 postponed

MCC had said that the choice-filling process for Round 2 has been deferred till further orders because of the pending court judgement on the status of Tamil Nadu’s in-service seats. This is an ongoing legal dispute over whether the seats should remain as in-service seats under the Tamil Nadu state quota or be moved back to the All India Quota for the all-India counselling.

In its official notification, MCC said candidates should regularly check the official website for updates on the rescheduled dates as well as for further instructions. The delay to counselling is at a decisive moment in the process, with many students already making their choices for two super-speciality programmes.

What is the Tamil Nadu in-service seat dispute

The lawsuit pending before the Supreme Court is about whether the seats for doctors employed in the state’s government health services should be reserved or be part of the national All India Quota. The in-service seats have traditionally been for doctors who are already working in the public health system in the state. The lawsuit, however, is questioning whether these seats should remain under the state quota or be reallocated as part of the national All India Quota counselling system.

The decision of the case will have a direct impact on the distribution and allotment of seats for NEET SS candidates in a number of super-speciality programmes. The in-between period over seat allocation has caused a delay in the counselling process for thousands of students.

How are NEET SS aspirants reacting to counselling delay

Medical aspirants and doctors’ associations slammed the delay across social media platforms. A strong reaction was observed on various social media platforms following the delay. A number of candidates complained about the lack of a concrete timetable and the uncertainty hanging there. Many aspirants expressed that any delay in the counselling affects their training schedules, employment and academic programmes.

The FAIMA Doctors Association also slammed the delay, saying that many super-specialty doctors are left unemployed and under financial stress due to the delay in the counselling process. The doctors’ association also asked why medical specialists were still facing repeated delays even after trying and clearing highly competitive examinations.

What is the NEET SS 2025 counselling timetable

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) conducted the NEET SS 2025 test on December 27 and 28 last year. The result of the seat allotment was declared on March 17, 2026, after which the selected candidates completed the admission formalities at the institutions allotted to them. Afterward, the Round 2 process was deferred until further instructions from MCC and a Supreme Court decision in the Tamil Nadu quota.

Candidates were advised by screenings and seat allotment to keep checking for errors’ schedule, choice filling, date and result on the official MCC portal. This delay has again fueled concerns regarding the timetable for medical seat allotment as the delay in the counselling affects highly qualified specialists and their employment in hospitals.

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