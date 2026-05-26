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Home > Entertainment News > Singer Honey Singh, Once An Addict Bats For Drug-Free Punjab In Meet With BJP’s Tarun Chugh

Singer Honey Singh, Once An Addict Bats For Drug-Free Punjab In Meet With BJP’s Tarun Chugh

If Honey Singh can come out of the drugs, then every child of Punjab can come out. If Honey Singh can come back, then children, you can also become Honey Singh.

Honey Singh (PHOTO: IG)
Honey Singh (PHOTO: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: Tue 2026-05-26 14:54 IST

In an important initiative to help combat drug addiction in Punjab, singer Yo Yo Honey Singh paid a visit to Tarun Chugh, BJP national general secretary, in his office in Amritsar on Tuesday to talk about how both could work together to create a campaign for a drug-free Punjab. In a video that has been posted by the office of Tarun Chugh, Honey Singh talks about this problem in Punjab.

“Sat Sri Akal Ji, I am Yoyo Honey Singh. I came to meet Tarun Ji today. Punjab is going through a tough time, especially because of the drugs. Families are being destroyed, and the youth are being destroyed. We were thinking of a way to get Punjab out of the drugs. Sir has already done a lot of work on that. You have helped us a lot,” the singer said.

Speaking during the interaction, Tarun Chugh described Honey Singh as “the son of Punjab” and praised his personal and professional journey. “Honey Singh is the son of Punjab. He has made his name known all over the world. He has a very inspiring life,” Chugh said.

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Referring to Honey Singh’s struggles and comeback, Chugh added, “How a person reaches a height. And after being in a bad company, that person does penance for 8 years before coming out of that addiction. Then he returns and reaches the top again.”

Chugh said he had requested the singer to use his influence and music to motivate Punjab’s youth to stay away from drugs. “I have requested Yoyo Honey Singh… that with your voice, because your voice has the blessings of Ma Saraswati, of Bhole Baba, of the Gurus… with your voice, with your singing, with your words, to get the children of Punjab out of drugs,” he said.

Highlighting the seriousness of the issue, Chugh said, “The river of drugs is eating away at the youth of Punjab like a tsunami.” He further added, “If Honey Singh can come out of the drugs, then every child of Punjab can come out. If Honey Singh can come back, then children, you can also become Honey Singh.”

He further reached out to the youth of Punjab to stop themselves from getting addicted and get connected to spiritualism again.

This meeting took place just a few weeks after singer Mika Singh met Governor Gulab Chand Kataria in Lok Bhavan of Chandigarh on May 2. In this meeting, the Governor of Punjab asked Mika Singh to help him with his anti-drug campaign. Singh welcomed the offer, saying that he is ready to work with the administration of Chandigarh in organising a huge show in Chandigarh. In this particular meeting, there was discussion about the promotion of Punjabi language, culture, and heritage throughout the world.

How Udta Punjab Movie Connected to Yo Yo Honey Singh?

From the many reports, it has been established that Shahid’s role in the movie Udta Punjab is based on Honey Singh. Even though this has been denied officially by the makers, a source close to the unit of the film has informed DNA saying, “It’s the cult of the raucous and racy Punjabi rock star that Yo Yo Honey Singh started, hence, somewhere along the lines there has to be an image of Yo Yo. I would say that Shahid’s character is an even wilier and aggressive variation of Yo Yo. He is definitely a raucous character and a heavy drinker.”

While Yo Yo Honey Singh was at the height of his career, there were rumors that he had gone into a rehab center in Chandigarh. Reports said that the rapper was using steroids, which got Shah Rukh Khan to slap him in the presence of all Bollywood celebrities at an award ceremony, after which he decided to make an U turn from Bollywood.

(With ANI Inputs)

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Singer Honey Singh, Once An Addict Bats For Drug-Free Punjab In Meet With BJP’s Tarun Chugh
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Singer Honey Singh, Once An Addict Bats For Drug-Free Punjab In Meet With BJP’s Tarun Chugh

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Singer Honey Singh, Once An Addict Bats For Drug-Free Punjab In Meet With BJP’s Tarun Chugh
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