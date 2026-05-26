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Home > Sports News > Dharamshala Weather Today (26 May), RCB vs GT: IMD Forecast, Rain Chances at HPCA Stadium And More | What Will Happen If IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 Is Washed Out?

Dharamshala Weather Today (26 May), RCB vs GT: IMD Forecast, Rain Chances at HPCA Stadium And More | What Will Happen If IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 Is Washed Out?

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 in Dharamshala could face rain interruptions as IMD predict brief showers near match time. HPCA Stadium pitch is expected to favour batters, while fans remain eager to know washout rules and qualification scenarios.

RCB vs GT Qualifier 1 Weather Report
RCB vs GT Qualifier 1 Weather Report

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-05-26 14:15 IST

Dharamshala Weather, RCB vs GT: Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans are set to clash in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Qualifier 1. The picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala will host these two teams. Both RCB and GT have been arguably the strongest teams, featuring a well-rounded bowling attack while having a consistently firing top-order batting unit. However, as the teams look for a spot in the final, they will have their eyes on the weather. With the stadium situated over 1,400 metres above sea level, the chances of rain remain high. Here is a look at the weather of Dharamshala ahead of RCB vs GT, Qualifier 1, and what would happen if tonight’s match is washed out.

RCB vs GT: Dharamshala Current Weather Conditions

The current weather in Dharamshala showcases that the Himachal Pradesh city is not experiencing any rain currently. The temperature, meanwhile, remains cool in the mid-20s. The temperature indicates it could be a perfect day for cricket in Dharamshala. However, there are some predictions of rain as the day progresses. 

RCB vs GT Weather Forecast for Today IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 Match

The forecast for the RCB vs GT, Qualifier 1 clash shows that there are slight chances of rain. Thankfully, for the players and fans, these rain interruptions could take place before the game begins. According to AccuWeather, there is a 54% chance of rain around 6:00 PM, but it drastically drops to 0% in the next hour. The chances of rain remain zero throughout the time of the match. 

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IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: What Will Happen If RCB vs GT Is Washed Out?

There is no reserve day announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India for the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1. In case the RCB vs GT match is washed out, then RCB will proceed to the IPL 2026 final having finished as table topper during the league stage. 

RCB vs GT: Pitch Report & Ground Conditions

It is anticipated that the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium’s pitch will greatly benefit the batters from both teams, providing ideal conditions for stroke play. Because the ball comes nicely into the bat, allowing batters to play their shots freely and score rapidly, teams batting first frequently aim for totals in the 200–220 range. Bowlers can still have an effect, though, if they keep their lines and lengths consistent. Pacers can get some help from the surface if they hit the deck hard and don’t give the batters space.

RCB vs GT: Last 7 Days Dharamshala Weather

Date Maximum Temp (°C) Minimum Temp (°C) Weather Condition
May 17, 2026 26°C 15°C Mostly sunny & clear
May 18, 2026 25°C 14°C Clear mountain skies
May 19, 2026 26°C 15°C Sunny with light breeze
May 20, 2026 27°C 15°C Warm and sunny
May 21, 2026 28°C 16°C Pleasant and clear
May 22, 2026 26°C 15°C Patchy rain nearby
May 23, 2026 27°C 15°C Partly cloudy
May 24, 2026 29°C 15°C Clear with passing clouds
May 25, 2026 30°C 16°C Light scattered rain
May 26, 2026 (Today) 21°C 15°C Sunny day, clear night

 

The HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, despite not being the first-choice home to any of the IPL teams, does host a few games every year. The temperature in the last few days indicates that the city of Dharamshala has been pretty cool, providing a great atmosphere to play cricket.

Also Read: RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch, Free, TV Channel, JioHotstar Details

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Dharamshala Weather Today (26 May), RCB vs GT: IMD Forecast, Rain Chances at HPCA Stadium And More | What Will Happen If IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 Is Washed Out?
Tags: Dharamshala rainDharamshala weatherhpca stadiumimdIPL 2026RCB vs GTRCB vs GT rain forecast

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Dharamshala Weather Today (26 May), RCB vs GT: IMD Forecast, Rain Chances at HPCA Stadium And More | What Will Happen If IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 Is Washed Out?
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Dharamshala Weather Today (26 May), RCB vs GT: IMD Forecast, Rain Chances at HPCA Stadium And More | What Will Happen If IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 Is Washed Out?
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