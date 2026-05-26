Is Rajpal Yadav Dead? Truth Behind Viral Death Rumours Amid Prateek Yadav Tribute

Rajpal Yadav News: The internet was sent into a state of panic when news regarding the death of Rajpal Yadav started circulating online. The viral death rumours about the Bollywood comedian started stemming online when words such as death and tribute started trending with his name on the social media. However, we can officially confirm that our favourite comedian is alive and in good health, the rumors were found to be completely false and baseless.

What Triggered the Rumours?

The widespread rumor originated from a tragic event involving a completely different individual which Rajpal attended and paid tribute to. Prateek Yadav, son of the late political leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, and half-brother of Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav, passed away untimely in Lucknow at the age of 38 due to massive pulmonary thromboembolism in Lucknow. Rajpal Yadav, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, personally visited the Lucknow residence of BJP leader Aparna Yadav to offer his deep condolences and pay a heartfelt tribute during the traditional terahvi ritual for the departed soul. As various media outlets covered him offering the condolences, might have been social media algorithms or some casual scrollers accidentally read the words with a meaning different than intended and fueled this misunderstanding.

What added more to the speculations was the fact that in very near past Rajpal had to go jail for a Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case. He was in Tihar jail and during this legal ordeal he was helped by film fraternity including Sonu Sood, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgan and many more. The fans of Bollywood comedian were worried as he might not have taken any extreme step because of the financial burden on him.

Rest assured far from being dead, Rajpal Yadav is the actor is very much alive and heavily involved in high-profile cinematic ventures. He was recently seen enjoying the commercial success of his horror-comedy release, Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan alongside Akshay Kumar, and has officially joined the cast of an upcoming major film featuring Salman Khan and Nayanthara. So, his fans can stay without worry and hope that the hard time on the actor passes soon and he will be back on the big screen with the same comic timing and key roles.

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