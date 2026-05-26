Who Was Ramakant Dayama? ‘Chak De India’ Actor Dies After Illness-Career, Roles And Life Story

Popular for playing unforgettable characters in famous Bollywood movies and television series, Ramakant Dayama, whose name can also be written as Daayama, died on 26th May, 2026. He died of an illness, which he had been suffering from for some time now. Actress Shubhangi Latkar, who worked with Dayama as an actor in many TV series, took the time to announce his demise in a heart-rending Facebook post. She described Dayama as a ‘beautiful soul’ who radiated life, warmth and unbridled enthusiasm.

Though Ramakant Dayama had been sick for a few months now, everyone seemed to be shocked by the sad news of his death. Actress Shubhangi Latkar shared a moving video clip of Dayama joyously singing and dancing.

“Today, we lost a truly beautiful soul… and I am simply speechless,” she stated. “Ramakant Dayama wasn’t just a dear friend and family friend to me, but someone I greatly respected… He may have looked tiny, but in terms of courage and strength, Ramakant Daaima was amongst the strongest and bravest men I knew.”

Latkar even shared that she and Dayama were looking forward to performing again as a duo on stage in a Hindi theatre drama and poetry reading.

Notable Career and Memorable Roles

Dayama was a versatile performer in three different forms: theater, television, and movies. He did not portray the lead role often; however, his superb acting skills and charisma made him an indispensable part of Bollywood films.

Some of his most notable cinematic and digital footprints include:

Chak De! India (2007): In the sports drama film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Dayama portrayed the role of an old-time Indian Hockey Federation (IHF) association member, who successfully portrayed the bureaucratic hassles that the coach was facing.

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (2020): He portrayed his character, Shantilal Mehta, the genuine and worried father of Harshad Mehta in this highly appreciated web series produced by Hansal Mehta.

Sachin: A Billion Dreams (2017): He took up the role of Ramesh Tendulkar, the father of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar.

Dhanak (2015): He also worked in the highly praised road movie directed by Nagesh Kukunoor.

Other Films & Television Serials: His career is not limited to just a few roles; rather he has acted in many films including, Brothers, Shuddh Desi Romance, and Tathastu, in addition to numerous Hindi TV shows.

A Proud Father and Family Legacy

Beyond his individual artistic contributions, Ramakant Dayama leaves behind a proud legacy in the entertainment world through his children. He is the father of popular Bollywood actress and digital influencer Yashaswini Dayama—best known for playing Alia Bhatt’s bubbly best friend ‘Jackie’ in Dear Zindagi, as well as her roles in Emmy-winning Delhi Crime, Made in Heaven, and Adulting. His son, Prabuddh Dayama, is also a model and actor.

The father-daughter duo was immensely popular on social media for their adorable, humorous Instagram Reels, frequently showcasing their shared love for acting and comedy. Yashaswini has often credited her father for being her greatest pillar of support. In past interviews, she noted that while her mother was initially protective and cautious about the film industry, it was her father who encouraged her to dive into auditions. More importantly, he prioritized his children’s mental well-being over commercial success, famously telling Yashaswini that “nothing is greater than your mental sanity,” and if a job ever brought too much stress, she could simply step away.

Ramakant Dayama will be remembered not just as a reliable and brilliant actor who elevated every scene he was in, but as a joyful, soulful human being who faced life’s challenges with a smile. The industry has lost a veteran, and his family has lost a guiding anchor. May his soul rest in peace.

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