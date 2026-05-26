Oppo Reno 16 Series Launch: MediaTek Chipset, Massive Battery, And Triple Camera Setup, Check All Specs And Price

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Oppo has introduced the Oppo Reno 16 and Reno 16 Pro in Chinese market. The new Reno 16 series succeeded the Reno 15 series launched in China last November and was launched in India in January 2026 which signals that the Oppo Reno 16 series could be launched in Indian market soon. The company has introduced the Reno 16 series along with the flagship Oppo Pad 6 tablet. The company has launched the device in multiple colours and storage options.

Oppo Reno 16 Series: Features and Specification

The Oppo Reno 16 Pro features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display whereas the base variant Reno 16 features a 6.32-inch 1.5K OLED panel. However, both the handset features a refresh rate of 120Hz, touch sampling rate of 240Hz, and peak brightness of 1,800 nits.

In terms of optics, both devices feature similar camera setups. It features a triple camera setup on the rear panel offering a 200MP OIS enabled primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor with up to 3.5x optical zoom. The front panel houses a 50MP camera for selfie and video calling.

The Reno 16 is packed with a 6,700mAh battery supported by 80W wired fast charging whereas the Pro variant is packed with a larger 7,000mAh battery supported by 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Both the devices offer an in-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock, and an IP69K certification for resistance against dust and water.

Oppo Reno 16 series price and availability

The company has launched the Oppo Reno 16 at a starting price of CNY 3,499 which is around Rs 49,000 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage whereas 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage configuration is priced at CNY 3,999 which is around Rs 56,000, 16GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage is priced at CNY 3,899 which is around Rs 55,000, the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at CNY4,299 which is about Rs 60,000 and the top-end variant offering 16GB RAM and 1TB of internal storage is priced at CNY 4,899 which is approx. Rs 69,000.

The Reno 16 Pro starts at CNY 4,499, which works out to roughly Rs. 63,000, and that gets you the base 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. If you want more storage, the 12GB plus 512GB version is priced at CNY 4,899 (around Rs. 69,000). The top-end 16GB RAM and 512GB variant will cost you CNY 5,299, or close to Rs. 74,000.

Both phones go on sale in China on May 29 through Oppo’s online store. The standard Reno 16 comes in three colours: Galaxy Purple, Heartbeat, and Moonlight Is Dark. The Pro model skips Galaxy Purple and instead offers Dream White alongside the same Heartbeat and Moonlight Is Dark finishes. Also Read: HMD Vibe 2 5G Review: Full Specs, Features & Sale Date Inside

