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Home > Business > TGI Fridays® Launches Delhi NCR Flagship At Connaught Place

TGI Fridays® Launches Delhi NCR Flagship At Connaught Place

TGI Fridays® Launches Delhi NCR Flagship At Connaught Place

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-05-26 16:21 IST

Suraj Mahant of Feastary Hospitality LLP; Prashant and Pranay Mukherjee, Directors, Bistro Hospitality and Universal Success Enterprises Ltd; Kuunal Maiti, CEO TGI Fridays India

New Delhi [India], May 26: TGI Fridays®, the globally renowned American casual dining brand, has unveiled its newest flagship restaurant at the landmark Connaught Place in New Delhi. The restaurant marks another significant milestone in the brand’s India growth story and has been launched by Bistro Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., the master franchisee for TGI Fridays® in India, along with its North India franchise partner Feastary Hospitality LLP.

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Present across more than 40 countries, TGI Fridays continues to bring together bold American flavours, handcrafted cocktails, vibrant energy, and its signature hospitality-driven experience for guests around the world. The Connaught Place flagship reflects the brand’s continued focus on elevating experiential dining in India’s leading metropolitan and lifestyle destinations.

The opening forms part of TGI Fridays’ ambitious expansion strategy for India, aimed at strengthening its footprint in premium urban markets while creating globally aligned dining experiences tailored for the evolving Indian consumer.

“Over the last year, our focus has been on strategically reviving and repositioning TGI Fridays in India by aligning the brand closer to its global identity while adapting it to the preferences of today’s consumers. From flagship destinations and refreshed restaurant formats to stronger operational partnerships and experience-led dining, every step has been driven by a long-term vision for sustainable growth and brand relevance in the Indian market,” said Prashant Mukherjee, Director, Bistro Hospitality and Universal Success Enterprises Ltd.

The launch evening witnessed the presence of distinguished guests, members of the media, and food and lifestyle influencers, celebrating not just the opening of a new restaurant, but the arrival of a vibrant social and dining destination in the heart of Delhi.

“TGI Fridays currently operates restaurants in Kolkata, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Gurgaon, and now at Connaught Place, with another outlet at Vasant Kunj set to open shortly. This expansion will double the store count from three to six within a span of 12 months. Several additional locations are already being planned, underscoring the brand’s continued expansion and long-term commitment to the Indian market,” said Kuunal Maiti, CEO, Bistro Hospitality Pvt. Ltd.

Speaking on the North India growth roadmap, Suraj Mahant of Feastary Hospitality LLP said, “When we launched in Gurugram, we had outlined a clear vision for North India. Connaught Place marks another key milestone in that journey. This flagship restaurant further strengthens the brand’s presence in the region while laying the foundation for sustained expansion across important northern markets.”

The launch further reinforces the partnership between Bistro Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. and Feastary Hospitality LLP, with multiple future openings planned as part of a phased expansion strategy focused on sustainable growth and operational excellence.

About TGI FRIDAYS®

Founded in New York City in 1965, TGI Fridays is one of the world’s most recognised casual dining brands, celebrated for its bold American cuisine, handcrafted beverages, and energetic social dining experience. In India, the brand’s expansion is led by Bistro Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. through a structured franchise and partnership-led model that maintains global brand standards while adapting to regional preferences.

Feastary Hospitality LLP is the exclusive franchise partner for North India and is responsible for driving the brand’s growth and operations across key markets in the region.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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TGI Fridays® Launches Delhi NCR Flagship At Connaught Place
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TGI Fridays® Launches Delhi NCR Flagship At Connaught Place

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TGI Fridays® Launches Delhi NCR Flagship At Connaught Place
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