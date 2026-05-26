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Home > World News > New York Techie Earns Rs 5.72 Lakh Monthly Walking Dogs | Internet Calls It Dream Job

New York Techie Earns Rs 5.72 Lakh Monthly Walking Dogs | Internet Calls It Dream Job

A New York techie is earning nearly Rs 5.72 lakh per month by walking dogs as a side hustle, and the internet is calling it the ultimate dream job.

New York Techie Earns Rs 5.72 Lakh Monthly Walking Dogs
New York Techie Earns Rs 5.72 Lakh Monthly Walking Dogs

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Tue 2026-05-26 17:16 IST

In a world where news of mass layoffs and workplace burnout rules social media feeds, a New York software engineer is killing it financially by walking dogs for a luxury side hustle that is now earning him more than Rs 5.72 lakh each month. The inspiring story of 28-year-old Coby Goodhart is so popular on social media that hundreds of thousands of people have dubbed it the “ultimate dream job.”

Tech Engineer Turns Dog Walking Into Luxury Business

Coby Goodhart is a software engineer who started a high-end pet-care company called “Goodhart Dog Co.” in 2025. It was a passion project at first, but it soon turned into a business that made more than $6000 (Rs 5.72 lakh) per month, while he worked full-time as an engineer.

Goodhart claims to be an active dog-walker and pet-care provider in Lower Manhattan, one of the richest and busiest corners of the city. He says that aside from his regular tech career, he walks dogs before work, during lunch breaks, evenings and weekends.

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Walks 10-20 Dogs Every Day

The reports state that Goodhart and a trained assistant managed to walk 10-20 dogs everyday. He says he spends his weekends attending dog training, client meetings and pet check-ins.

Speaking of the all-consuming schedule, Goodhart said that the long hours and constant physical activity didn’t bother him; he’d always enjoy the work. Reports also say that he averages almost 35,000 steps a day while running his pet-care company.

Why Customers Pay for More

In contrast to typical pet-care operators, Goodhart markets his as a pet-owner “luxury” where clients are willing to pay top dollar for dependable, high-quality pet care. He said that the city’s busy professionals were grateful for that extra mountain of service for their pets.

Goodhart said the company’s rates vary according to the pet’s conduct, size, location and walking schedule. He said positive word of mouth and social media hype also helped him quickly add new customers.

Goodhart also said that networking with doormen and handing out business cards on his walks have played a surprisingly big part in developing his business.

Internet Thinks It’s the “Perfect Side Hustle”

The story has been blown out of proportion on the internet because it hits all three boxes many people wish they could: flexible hours, fitness and high earnings. Comments across social media users have blown their minds that walking dogs could actually earn more than many traditional office jobs.

Goodhart’s success story is proving to be part of a larger movement that people are creating “unconventional side hustles” based on hobbies, lifestyle skills, or personal passions instead of only taking corporate careers.

From Side Hustle to Main Hustle?

Goodhart works in tech, but reportedly hopes to eventually make Goodhart Dog Co. his full-time job. His client base is growing fast and he is positioning himself as one of the few premium pet care providers in New York, according to many online. That could mean that he is actually closer to his dream than people expect.

Disclaimer: Income figures and business details mentioned in this article are based on media reports and statements shared by the individual involved. Actual earnings from side hustles or pet-care businesses may vary depending on location, demand, experience, and market conditions.

Also Read: Belgium Train Crash Today: School Minibus Carrying Children Hit Near Buggenhout; Four Confirmed Dead

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New York Techie Earns Rs 5.72 Lakh Monthly Walking Dogs | Internet Calls It Dream Job
Tags: Coby Goodhartdog walking businessluxury dog walking serviceNew York viral newspet business success storytech worker side hustletrending lifestyle newswork life balance

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New York Techie Earns Rs 5.72 Lakh Monthly Walking Dogs | Internet Calls It Dream Job

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New York Techie Earns Rs 5.72 Lakh Monthly Walking Dogs | Internet Calls It Dream Job
New York Techie Earns Rs 5.72 Lakh Monthly Walking Dogs | Internet Calls It Dream Job
New York Techie Earns Rs 5.72 Lakh Monthly Walking Dogs | Internet Calls It Dream Job
New York Techie Earns Rs 5.72 Lakh Monthly Walking Dogs | Internet Calls It Dream Job

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