What Happened The Last Time RCB and GT Played In An IPL Qualifier 1 Match? Check Today IPL 2026 Match

RCB vs GT IPL 2026: The IPL 2026 playoffs have reached a roaring crescendo with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) set to take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in an absolute blockbuster of a Qualifier 1. As fans sift through the historical archives to answer the burning question, what happened the last time RCB and GT played in an IPL Qualifier 1 match?—the truth is a fascinating revelation.

What Happened RCB and GT Played In An IPL Qualifier 1 Match?

This is a first, for sure. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans have never faced each other in an IPL Qualifier 1 before tonight. RCB has playoff experience against older franchises in the past, Gujarat famously stormed their way through qualifiers in their early seasons, but this massive 2026 clash is their maiden playoff dance. They were tied on 18 points each in the league stage and their overall head-to-head record is level at 4-4. Tonight, history is not repeating itself, but being written. A direct ticket to the grand finale is on the queue. RCB won the last IPL Qualifier 1 match in 2025 against Punjab to qualify for the final. While GT lost their last Qualifier 1 match against CSK in 2023.

The Dharamshala Factor: High Altitude, Higher Scores

Breaking away from the traditional venues, this historic clash is set to take place against the breathtaking backdrop of the Dhauladhar ranges at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala. The two sides arrive here with contrasting degrees of familiarity with the venue’s notoriously fast outfield and high altitude, where totals north of 200 have become the baseline norm this season.

Team Last Match Venue Result Runs Scored Match Performance RCB Won vs Punjab Kings (May 17, 2026) 222/4 Out-batted PBKS by 23 runs GT First Ever Outing at Dharamshala N/A Debut match at the venue tonight

RCB have a big psychological edge coming into tonight. In their last outing at Dharamshala on May 17, Bengaluru’s explosive batting unit humiliated the Punjab Kings, hammering a huge 222/4 before their bowling unit successfully defended it to register a 23-run victory. Men in form such as Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar could easily understand the extra bounce and spongy carry of the stadium.

The Gujarat Titans will be playing on the pristine Dharamshala turf for the first time in the franchise’s history. Shubman Gill’s men will face an immediate trial by fire in negotiating the peculiar microclimate of the venue where the cold evening temperatures settle the pitch down and make chasing highly advantageous.

Both sides have lethal powerplay bowling units (GT with 30 powerplay wickets and RCB with 28 this season) and how well Gujarat adapts to the crisp mountain air and bounce compared to a settled RCB could ultimately be the deciding factor of who marches straight into the IPL 2026 Final.

Read More: RCB vs GT Prediction: Who Will Be The Man Of The Match, Best Batter, Best Bowler In Today IPL 2026 Match