What Happened The Last Time RCB and GT Played In An IPL Qualifier 1 Match? Check Today IPL 2026 Match

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kolkata landmark controversy CENTCOM statement gujarat-titans b-sai-sudharsan Dera Sacha Sauda oppo 18K gold prices Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords city wise CNG prices Kolkata landmark controversy CENTCOM statement gujarat-titans b-sai-sudharsan Dera Sacha Sauda oppo 18K gold prices Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords city wise CNG prices Kolkata landmark controversy CENTCOM statement gujarat-titans b-sai-sudharsan Dera Sacha Sauda oppo 18K gold prices Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords city wise CNG prices Kolkata landmark controversy CENTCOM statement gujarat-titans b-sai-sudharsan Dera Sacha Sauda oppo 18K gold prices Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords city wise CNG prices
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kolkata landmark controversy CENTCOM statement gujarat-titans b-sai-sudharsan Dera Sacha Sauda oppo 18K gold prices Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords city wise CNG prices Kolkata landmark controversy CENTCOM statement gujarat-titans b-sai-sudharsan Dera Sacha Sauda oppo 18K gold prices Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords city wise CNG prices Kolkata landmark controversy CENTCOM statement gujarat-titans b-sai-sudharsan Dera Sacha Sauda oppo 18K gold prices Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords city wise CNG prices Kolkata landmark controversy CENTCOM statement gujarat-titans b-sai-sudharsan Dera Sacha Sauda oppo 18K gold prices Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords city wise CNG prices
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > What Happened The Last Time RCB and GT Played In An IPL Qualifier 1 Match? Check Today IPL 2026 Match

What Happened The Last Time RCB and GT Played In An IPL Qualifier 1 Match? Check Today IPL 2026 Match

Relive the historical records and tactical updates for the epic RCB vs GT Qualifier 1 clash in IPL 2026. Discover how both teams have fared previously at the picturesque Dharamshala stadium.

What Happened The Last Time RCB and GT Played In An IPL Qualifier 1 Match- Check Today IPL 2026 Match. Photo ANI
What Happened The Last Time RCB and GT Played In An IPL Qualifier 1 Match- Check Today IPL 2026 Match. Photo ANI

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Tue 2026-05-26 16:47 IST

RCB vs GT IPL 2026: The IPL 2026 playoffs have reached a roaring crescendo with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) set to take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in an absolute blockbuster of a Qualifier 1. As fans sift through the historical archives to answer the burning question, what happened the last time RCB and GT played in an IPL Qualifier 1 match?—the truth is a fascinating revelation.

What Happened RCB and GT Played In An IPL Qualifier 1 Match? 

This is a first, for sure. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans have never faced each other in an IPL Qualifier 1 before tonight. RCB has playoff experience against older franchises in the past, Gujarat famously stormed their way through qualifiers in their early seasons, but this massive 2026 clash is their maiden playoff dance. They were tied on 18 points each in the league stage and their overall head-to-head record is level at 4-4. Tonight, history is not repeating itself, but being written. A direct ticket to the grand finale is on the queue. RCB won the last IPL Qualifier 1 match in 2025 against Punjab to qualify for the final. While GT lost their last Qualifier 1 match against CSK in 2023.

The Dharamshala Factor: High Altitude, Higher Scores

Breaking away from the traditional venues, this historic clash is set to take place against the breathtaking backdrop of the Dhauladhar ranges at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala. The two sides arrive here with contrasting degrees of familiarity with the venue’s notoriously fast outfield and high altitude, where totals north of 200 have become the baseline norm this season.

You Might Be Interested In
Team Last Match Venue Result Runs Scored Match Performance
RCB Won vs Punjab Kings (May 17, 2026) 222/4 Out-batted PBKS by 23 runs
GT First Ever Outing at Dharamshala N/A Debut match at the venue tonight

RCB have a big psychological edge coming into tonight. In their last outing at Dharamshala on May 17, Bengaluru’s explosive batting unit humiliated the Punjab Kings, hammering a huge 222/4 before their bowling unit successfully defended it to register a 23-run victory. Men in form such as Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar could easily understand the extra bounce and spongy carry of the stadium.

The Gujarat Titans will be playing on the pristine Dharamshala turf for the first time in the franchise’s history. Shubman Gill’s men will face an immediate trial by fire in negotiating the peculiar microclimate of the venue where the cold evening temperatures settle the pitch down and make chasing highly advantageous.

Both sides have lethal powerplay bowling units (GT with 30 powerplay wickets and RCB with 28 this season) and how well Gujarat adapts to the crisp mountain air and bounce compared to a settled RCB could ultimately be the deciding factor of who marches straight into the IPL 2026 Final.

Read More: RCB vs GT Prediction: Who Will Be The Man Of The Match, Best Batter, Best Bowler In Today IPL 2026 Match

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Happened The Last Time RCB and GT Played In An IPL Qualifier 1 Match? Check Today IPL 2026 Match
Tags: hpca stadium dharamshala ipl 2026 match statsIPL 2026ipl 2026 qualifier 1 venue statsrcb vs gt dharamshala recordsrcb vs gt qualifier 1royal challengers bengaluru vs gujarat titans head to head playoffswhat happened last time rcb vs gt playoffs

RELATED News

PAK vs AUS: Australia Captain Mitchell Marsh Ruled Out Of Pakistan ODI Series; THIS IPL 2026 Star To Lead Visitors

RCB vs GT: How Can Royal Challengers Bengaluru Win IPL 2026 Without A Ball Being Bowled In Qualifier 1 and Final? Explained

IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: RCB vs GT Head-to-Head, Dharamsala Pitch Report & Where to Watch Live

RCB vs GT Prediction: Who Will Be The Man Of The Match, Best Batter, Best Bowler In Today IPL 2026 Match

RCB vs GT Injury News: Will Phil Salt Play Today’s IPL 2026 Qualifier 1? Massive Update On Virat Kohli’s Opening Partner

LATEST NEWS

Lava Shark 2 5G Launched: 120Hz Display, Unisoc Chipset, And 6,000mAh Battery, Check All Specs And Price

Actress Sanya Thakur Turns Radha Rani at Cannes Red Carpet 2026, Represents Sanatan Culture Globally

West Bengal CM Bans Liquor Shops Near Schools & Temples

Indian Railways (IRCTC) Login to PNR Status: How to Book, Check & Track Your Train Ticket Easily

Sonny Rollins Dead at 95: Biography, Career Highlights, Albums, Net Worth & Jazz Legacy Explained

What Happened The Last Time RCB and GT Played In An IPL Qualifier 1 Match? Check Today IPL 2026 Match

iPhone 18 Pro And iPhone Fold To Launch Separately

Bihar Madrasa Student Goes Missing While Returning Home For Eid

Belgium Train Crash News: Two Children, Bus Driver & Care Taker Dead

TGI Fridays® Launches Delhi NCR Flagship At Connaught Place

What Happened The Last Time RCB and GT Played In An IPL Qualifier 1 Match? Check Today IPL 2026 Match

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Happened The Last Time RCB and GT Played In An IPL Qualifier 1 Match? Check Today IPL 2026 Match

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Happened The Last Time RCB and GT Played In An IPL Qualifier 1 Match? Check Today IPL 2026 Match
What Happened The Last Time RCB and GT Played In An IPL Qualifier 1 Match? Check Today IPL 2026 Match
What Happened The Last Time RCB and GT Played In An IPL Qualifier 1 Match? Check Today IPL 2026 Match
What Happened The Last Time RCB and GT Played In An IPL Qualifier 1 Match? Check Today IPL 2026 Match

QUICK LINKS