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Home > World News > Belgium Train Crash Today: School Minibus Carrying Children Hit Near Buggenhout; Four Confirmed Dead

Belgium Train Crash Today: School Minibus Carrying Children Hit Near Buggenhout; Four Confirmed Dead

Belgium train crash leaves at least four dead after a passenger train collided with a school minibus carrying children near Buggenhout. Investigation underway.

Belgium Train Crash News: Two Children, Bus Driver & Care Taker Dead (Photo/X)
Belgium Train Crash News: Two Children, Bus Driver & Care Taker Dead (Photo/X)

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Last updated: Tue 2026-05-26 16:40 IST

In a heartbreaking rail incident that has jolted Belgium, a train slammed into a school minibus with children on board near the town of Buggenhout Tuesday morning, May 26, 2026, killing at least four people and leaving several others in critical condition.

Train Crashes Into School Minibus Near Brussels

The crash happened at a railway level crossing in Buggenhout, about 30 kilometres (19 miles) (NW) of Brussels in East Flanders, local accounts said. The minibus was carrying children to a special educational needs school when the train struck it during the morning rush hour.

There were reportedly seven children in the vehicle along with the driver and an adult escort, authorities confirmed. Another adult was among the four people believed to have died in the crash, which also killed two children, officials said. Multiple people were seriously injured and taken to local hospitals as a result of the crash, officials added. Those killed were said to be students attending a special educational needs school.

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CCTV Footage Sparks Questions

Initial reports from Belgian railway operator Infrabel indicate that the barriers at the crossing had already been lowered and the warning lights on red when the minibus tried to cross the tracks. CCTV footage also acquired shows that the train driver applied emergency brakes seconds before the collision, but it was too late for the train to avert the crash.

However, authorities say it is too early to establish responsibility whilst police and forensic teams investigate the circumstances of the incident.

Emergency teams, police officials and forensic investigators rushed to the accident site. Footage released of the aftermath shows the severely damaged minibus overturned beside the railway crossing while authorities seal off the area in response to the tragedy. Approximately 100 passengers on the train were safely evacuated whilst there were no reports of any serious injury among train passengers.

Belgian Officials Condolence with Families of Victims

At the last minute, Belgian Interior Minister Bernard Quintin said the incident had caused “great sadness” and released condolences to the families of the victims. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and a number of ministers from Belgium also responded expressing how painful the day for the country.

For now, authorities will keep looking at CCTV footage, railway signals, and what witnesses have said in the next hours. The tragedy has once again inspired discussion about railway crossing safety in Belgium, where accidents at level crossings, though greatly curtailed in recent years, still remains a problem.

Disclaimer: Information in this article is based on early media reports and official statements available at the time of publishing. Casualty figures and investigation details may change as Belgian authorities continue their inquiry into the incident.

Also Read: ‘Cannot Be Trusted’: Pakistan Rejects Signing Abraham Accords After Trump’s Push

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Belgium Train Crash Today: School Minibus Carrying Children Hit Near Buggenhout; Four Confirmed Dead
Tags: Belgium breaking newsBelgium railway crossing crashBelgium school bus accidentBelgium train collision 2026Belgium train crashBuggenhout train accidenttrain hits school bus Belgium

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Belgium Train Crash Today: School Minibus Carrying Children Hit Near Buggenhout; Four Confirmed Dead

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Belgium Train Crash Today: School Minibus Carrying Children Hit Near Buggenhout; Four Confirmed Dead
Belgium Train Crash Today: School Minibus Carrying Children Hit Near Buggenhout; Four Confirmed Dead
Belgium Train Crash Today: School Minibus Carrying Children Hit Near Buggenhout; Four Confirmed Dead
Belgium Train Crash Today: School Minibus Carrying Children Hit Near Buggenhout; Four Confirmed Dead

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