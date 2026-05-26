‘Abbu, They’re Beating Me’: Bihar Madrasa Student Goes Missing While Returning Home For Eid

A 20-year-old madrasa student from Bihar has gone missing after allegedly being assaulted during a train journey while returning home for Eid celebrations. The young man reportedly made a distress call to his father moments before contact was lost, telling him, “Abbu, they’re beating me.” The incident has sparked concern among family members, who have been desperately searching for him since his disappearance. The student, according to family members was on the train home when he was allegedly attacked, and on the phone with his parents he said that many people were beating him.

Allegedly Attacked On Train

The missing youth has been identified as Faizan Ahmad Shah, a resident of Churaman Chak Bhatwalia village under the limits of Phulwaria Police Station in Bihar. He was allegedly cut off and subsequent attempts to reach him have failed, claiming that they had not been informed about the boy’s whereabouts. Family members say they have not been told the whereabouts of their son.

Family Launches Search Efforts

Family members are worried about his wellbeing. As being away from the student, family members started looking for him and sought help from authorities to find his whereabouts.

They have called on the authorities to investigate the alleged assault as well as the circumstances of his disappearance.

Police Investigation Underway

According to sources, authorities have started looking into the matter, and also the train journey, and the events leading up to the student’s disappearance. The police are also expected to collect evidence that will help them to look into the matter and find the boy.

Growing Concern Over Safety of Train Passengers

The child’s disappearance after the alleged attack has again drawn more attention on the safety of passengers on the long-distance trains. The incident has also seen people sharing their concerns on social media, urging for a transparent and quick investigation.

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