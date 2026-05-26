iPhone 18 Biggest Update: iPhone 18 Pro And Fold To Have Separate Releases, Check New Launch Schedule

US-based tech manufacturing giant Apple is gearing up for launch of its upcoming handsets, iPhone 18 series and iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra. According to the latest report, the company is planning to shake up the way it launches iPhones this year. Instead of the usual big September event where everything comes out together, the company might split its 2026 lineup into two separate launches. And that changes things in a pretty big way.

Two Launches Instead of One

The word going around is that Apple will first bring out the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September 2026, just like it normally does with flagship models. But then, a couple of months later in November 2026, it will separately launch the much-awaited foldable iPhone, being called the iPhone Ultra. No shared stage, no bundle announcement. Two distinct moments.

Why Apple May Be Doing This

Apple wants its Pro models to have their own time in the spotlight before the foldable arrives and takes all the attention. If both launch together, people might skip straight to reading about the foldable and ignore the Pro and Pro Max entirely. By spacing things out, Apple gives its top-selling phones a clean run through the busy September shopping window.

There is also a business reason. The Pro models tend to be Apple’s highest-selling and most profitable phones. Launching them first means more people will buy them before even knowing the full story on the foldable. It is a smart way to protect revenue while still building hype for something completely new.

What Is the iPhone Ultra?

The foldable iPhone has been rumoured for years. It is expected to be Apple’s first proper foldable phone, and unlike the iPhone 18 lineup, it will not carry the standard iPhone branding. Apple reportedly wants to position the Ultra as a separate premium category entirely. Think of it less as an iPhone 18 variant and more as a product that stands on its own, like how the Mac Pro sits apart from regular MacBooks.

Samsung and Huawei have been selling foldable phones for a while now, and Apple has been watching from the sidelines. The company has always preferred to let others stumble first and then enter the market with something polished. If these leaks are right, that wait is almost over.

What About the Standard iPhone 18?

Here is something many people may not expect. The regular iPhone 18 models, the non-Pro versions, may not launch in September at all. Reports suggest those could arrive sometime in early 2027. Apple has done staggered releases before, but pushing standard models to the following year would be a first. It could mean Apple is prioritising quality over speed, or it could simply be a supply decision.

None of this is official. Apple has not confirmed any launch plans for the iPhone 18 series or the foldable Ultra. Everything here is based on leaks and industry sources. Apple is famously tight-lipped about its roadmap, and things can always change before an actual announcement.

That said, the pattern of leaks has been consistent enough to take seriously. September 2026 is not far away. The wait for answers is shorter than it seems.