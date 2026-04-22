Lyrid Meteor Shower 2026: When & Where To Watch In India, UK & Across World – Peak Time, Best Viewing Tips

Lyrid Meteor Showers: Skywatchers have a chance to witness one of the oldest known meteor showers as the Lyrid meteor shower continues through the end of April, with peak activity expected midweek. According to the NASA, the annual celestial event will remain active until April 30, with the peak occurring on Wednesday night. During this time, observers may spot up to 20 meteors per hour under favourable conditions.

When and Where to Watch Lyrid Meteor Showers:

The Lyrids are typically visible between April 16 and April 25 each year. In 2026, peak activity is expected on the night of April 21 into the early hours of April 22, when the chances of spotting meteors are highest.

The meteor shower will be visible across much of the Northern Hemisphere, including the UK, Europe, North America, and large parts of Asia.

When To Watch Lyrid Meteor Showers In India?

In India and South Asia, the best viewing window is just before dawn, while in the UK, observers are advised to look east after midnight.

Experts recommend heading away from city lights for the best experience, as light pollution can significantly reduce visibility. Locations such as the countryside or designated dark-sky areas offer clearer views.

Ideal Viewing Conditions and Tips For Lyrid Meteor Showers

NASA advises that the best time to watch the Lyrids is after 10 p.m., with optimal visibility improving after midnight and continuing into the early morning hours. Peak visibility is typically around 2 a.m., when the meteor shower’s radiant point is higher in the sky.

For the best viewing experience:

Lie flat on your back with your feet facing east

Allow 20 to 30 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the darkness

Avoid looking at phones or artificial light sources

Choose a dark location far from urban lighting

Weather conditions are expected to be favourable, with relatively clear skies and temperatures gradually dropping into the 50s by early Thursday morning.

What Makes the Lyrid Meteor Showers Unique?

The Lyrid meteor shower is among the oldest recorded in human history. NASA notes that the first documented sighting dates back to 687 B.C., meaning the event has been observed for over 2,700 years.

The meteors occur when Earth passes through debris left behind by Comet C/1861 G1 (Thatcher), a long-period comet that orbits the Sun approximately every 415 years. As these particles enter Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds, they burn up, creating bright streaks of light commonly referred to as “shooting stars.”

Unlike some other meteor showers, the Lyrids typically do not leave behind long glowing dust trails. However, they can occasionally produce bright flashes known as fireballs.

Where to Look in the Sky For Lyrid Meteor Showers

The Lyrid Meteor Showers get its name from the constellation Lyra, as the meteors appear to originate from this reg ion. However, they can streak across any part of the sky, so locating Lyra is not essential for viewing.

For better chances of spotting longer and more dramatic meteor trails, observers are advised to look about 40 degrees away from the radiant point, near the bright star Vega.

Key FAQs

What is the best time to watch?

After midnight until dawn, when the sky is darkest and the radiant is highest.

How many meteors are visible per hour?

Typically 10–20 meteors, with rare bursts reaching higher numbers.

Do I need a telescope or binoculars?

No. The Lyrids are best viewed with the naked eye.

Where should I look?

Near the constellation Lyra, particularly around the star Vega, but slightly away from it for better visibility.

Also Read: Who Is David Gross? Nobel Prize-Winning Physicist Warns Humanity May Not Survive Next 50 Years, Reveals Chilling Reasons