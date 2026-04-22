LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
energy supply attacks Berlin Ceasefire talks hamas anne hathaway iPhone 18 Pro Max anushka sharma Mundathikode latest india news congress latest viral news 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Faisal Malik energy supply attacks Berlin Ceasefire talks hamas anne hathaway iPhone 18 Pro Max anushka sharma Mundathikode latest india news congress latest viral news 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Faisal Malik energy supply attacks Berlin Ceasefire talks hamas anne hathaway iPhone 18 Pro Max anushka sharma Mundathikode latest india news congress latest viral news 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Faisal Malik energy supply attacks Berlin Ceasefire talks hamas anne hathaway iPhone 18 Pro Max anushka sharma Mundathikode latest india news congress latest viral news 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Faisal Malik
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
energy supply attacks Berlin Ceasefire talks hamas anne hathaway iPhone 18 Pro Max anushka sharma Mundathikode latest india news congress latest viral news 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Faisal Malik energy supply attacks Berlin Ceasefire talks hamas anne hathaway iPhone 18 Pro Max anushka sharma Mundathikode latest india news congress latest viral news 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Faisal Malik energy supply attacks Berlin Ceasefire talks hamas anne hathaway iPhone 18 Pro Max anushka sharma Mundathikode latest india news congress latest viral news 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Faisal Malik energy supply attacks Berlin Ceasefire talks hamas anne hathaway iPhone 18 Pro Max anushka sharma Mundathikode latest india news congress latest viral news 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Faisal Malik
LIVE TV
Home > Space and Science News > Lyrid Meteor Shower 2026: When & Where To Watch In India, UK & Across World – Peak Time, Best Viewing Tips

Lyrid Meteor Shower 2026: When & Where To Watch In India, UK & Across World – Peak Time, Best Viewing Tips

The Lyrid meteor shower is set to dazzle skies as it peaks midweek, offering a rare celestial spectacle. With up to 20 meteors per hour, skywatchers across India and the Northern Hemisphere can witness bright “shooting stars.” Here’s when, where, and how to catch the peak display before the event ends on April 30.

Lyrid meteor shower peaks April 21-22. Check best time in India, visibility, tips, and how to watch shooting stars. Photo: Gemini.
Lyrid meteor shower peaks April 21-22. Check best time in India, visibility, tips, and how to watch shooting stars. Photo: Gemini.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: April 22, 2026 07:50:24 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Lyrid Meteor Shower 2026: When & Where To Watch In India, UK & Across World – Peak Time, Best Viewing Tips

Lyrid Meteor Showers: Skywatchers have a chance to witness one of the oldest known meteor showers as the Lyrid meteor shower continues through the end of April, with peak activity expected midweek. According to the NASA, the annual celestial event will remain active until April 30, with the peak occurring on Wednesday night. During this time, observers may spot up to 20 meteors per hour under favourable conditions.

When and Where to Watch Lyrid Meteor Showers:

The Lyrids are typically visible between April 16 and April 25 each year. In 2026, peak activity is expected on the night of April 21 into the early hours of April 22, when the chances of spotting meteors are highest.

The meteor shower will be visible across much of the Northern Hemisphere, including the UK, Europe, North America, and large parts of Asia.

You Might Be Interested In

When To Watch Lyrid Meteor Showers In India?

In India and South Asia, the best viewing window is just before dawn, while in the UK, observers are advised to look east after midnight.

Experts recommend heading away from city lights for the best experience, as light pollution can significantly reduce visibility. Locations such as the countryside or designated dark-sky areas offer clearer views.

Ideal Viewing Conditions and Tips For Lyrid Meteor Showers

NASA advises that the best time to watch the Lyrids is after 10 p.m., with optimal visibility improving after midnight and continuing into the early morning hours. Peak visibility is typically around 2 a.m., when the meteor shower’s radiant point is higher in the sky.
For the best viewing experience:

Lie flat on your back with your feet facing east

Allow 20 to 30 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the darkness

Avoid looking at phones or artificial light sources

Choose a dark location far from urban lighting

Weather conditions are expected to be favourable, with relatively clear skies and temperatures gradually dropping into the 50s by early Thursday morning.

What Makes the Lyrid Meteor Showers Unique?

The Lyrid meteor shower is among the oldest recorded in human history. NASA notes that the first documented sighting dates back to 687 B.C., meaning the event has been observed for over 2,700 years.

The meteors occur when Earth passes through debris left behind by Comet C/1861 G1 (Thatcher), a long-period comet that orbits the Sun approximately every 415 years. As these particles enter Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds, they burn up, creating bright streaks of light commonly referred to as “shooting stars.”

Unlike some other meteor showers, the Lyrids typically do not leave behind long glowing dust trails. However, they can occasionally produce bright flashes known as fireballs.

Where to Look in the Sky For Lyrid Meteor Showers

The Lyrid Meteor Showers get its name from the constellation Lyra, as the meteors appear to originate from this reg ion. However, they can streak across any part of the sky, so locating Lyra is not essential for viewing.

For better chances of spotting longer and more dramatic meteor trails, observers are advised to look about 40 degrees away from the radiant point, near the bright star Vega.

Key FAQs

What is the best time to watch?

After midnight until dawn, when the sky is darkest and the radiant is highest.

How many meteors are visible per hour?

Typically 10–20 meteors, with rare bursts reaching higher numbers.

Do I need a telescope or binoculars?

No. The Lyrids are best viewed with the naked eye.

Where should I look?

Near the constellation Lyra, particularly around the star Vega, but slightly away from it for better visibility.

Also Read: Who Is David Gross? Nobel Prize-Winning Physicist Warns Humanity May Not Survive Next 50 Years, Reveals Chilling Reasons

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Lyrid Meteor ShowerLyrid Meteor ShowerslyridsLyrids Meteor ShowerLyrids Meteor Shower 2026Lyrids Meteor Shower newsspace news

RELATED News

Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Stuns Scientists With Sudden Changes Near The Sun As Subaru Telescope Detects A Shift In Its Coma Composition

Surya Grahan 2027: When Is The Solar Eclipse And Why It’s Called ‘Eclipse Of The Century’? Key Things To Know

Who Is Amit Kshatriya? Indian-Origin Senior NASA Leader Behind Artemis II Success, Leads 10 Centres, Advises Jared Isaacman

Artemis II Reaches Moon’s Gravitational Sphere, Sets All-Time Record For Longest-Distance Human Spaceflight

Artemis II Astronauts’ ‘Last Look At Earth’ Goes Viral: NASA Shares Stunning Crescent Planet Image From Orion

LATEST NEWS

Trump’s Iran Ceasefire U-Turn: How Asim Munir, Shehbaz Sharif Swayed US President On Iran Truce, Peace Talks

Lyrid Meteor Shower 2026: When & Where To Watch In India, UK & Across World – Peak Time, Best Viewing Tips

‘Direct Implications On Security, Economic Stability’: Rajnath Singh On Potential Fallout Of Strait Of Hormuz Disruptions

“Military Is Raring To Go”: Trump Threatens Of Immediate Attacks If Iran Deal Fails Before Ceasefire Deadline

Iran Judiciary Chief Urges Full Preparedness, Slams US Naval Blockade

Rajnath Singh Pushes For Stronger India–Germany Defence Industry Ties In Berlin

US-Iran Ceasefire: Trump Extends Deadline But Keeps The Military Vigilant

Donald Trump Claims US Military Intercepted A Vessel That Had ‘A Gift From China’ For Iran

US Trade Representative Signals Trump-Era Tariffs On Mexico Will Continue

Abhishek Sharma Profile: Net Worth, IPL 2026 Salary, Career Stats, Girlfriend And Full List Of T20 Records

Lyrid Meteor Shower 2026: When & Where To Watch In India, UK & Across World – Peak Time, Best Viewing Tips

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lyrid Meteor Shower 2026: When & Where To Watch In India, UK & Across World – Peak Time, Best Viewing Tips

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lyrid Meteor Shower 2026: When & Where To Watch In India, UK & Across World – Peak Time, Best Viewing Tips
Lyrid Meteor Shower 2026: When & Where To Watch In India, UK & Across World – Peak Time, Best Viewing Tips
Lyrid Meteor Shower 2026: When & Where To Watch In India, UK & Across World – Peak Time, Best Viewing Tips
Lyrid Meteor Shower 2026: When & Where To Watch In India, UK & Across World – Peak Time, Best Viewing Tips

QUICK LINKS