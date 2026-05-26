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Home > Entertainment News > Is Honey Singh Joining BJP? Viral Meeting Video With Tarun Chugh Sparks Buzz

Is Honey Singh Joining BJP? Viral Meeting Video With Tarun Chugh Sparks Buzz

Singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh met BJP leader Tarun Chugh on Tuesday, drawing attention online after their meeting went viral. The two discussed Punjab’s growing drug problem and the need to steer youth away from substance abuse.

Is Honey Singh Joining BJP? Viral Meeting Video With Tarun Chugh Sparks Buzz (Via X)
Is Honey Singh Joining BJP? Viral Meeting Video With Tarun Chugh Sparks Buzz (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Tue 2026-05-26 19:19 IST

Singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh met BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Tuesday, sparking speculation online after videos and pictures of their meeting went viral. However, the discussion focused on tackling the growing drug menace in Punjab and encouraging youth to stay away from substance abuse. After the meeting, Honey Singh expressed concern about the impact of drugs on families and young people in the state. “Drugs are ruining families and youth in Punjab. Punjab must be saved from this,” the singer said, highlighting the need for collective efforts to address the issue.

Chugh Urges Honey Singh To Inspire Youth

Tarun Chugh said Honey Singh’s immense popularity among young audiences could help spread awareness against drug addiction. He urged the rapper to use his music and public influence to encourage young people to choose a healthier path.

“Yo Yo Honey Singh is a son of Punjab who has made a name for himself worldwide. I have requested Honey Singh to use his songs and words to motivate the youth of Punjab to give up drugs,” Chugh said.

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‘If Honey Singh Can Make A Comeback, So Can You’

Chugh also referred to Honey Singh’s personal journey and recovery, saying it could serve as an inspiration for many struggling with addiction. “He has promised me that we will save Punjab. If Honey Singh can make a comeback, so can you,” Chugh added.

Campaign For A Drug-Free Punjab

Following the meeting, Chugh shared details on his official X account, describing the discussion as a meaningful step towards a drug-free Punjab. He said efforts to involve every section of society in the fight against drugs are continuing and that public participation remains crucial to the campaign.

The meeting has generated significant attention online, with many users discussing Honey Singh’s role in raising awareness about substance abuse among Punjab’s youth.

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Is Honey Singh Joining BJP? Viral Meeting Video With Tarun Chugh Sparks Buzz
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Is Honey Singh Joining BJP? Viral Meeting Video With Tarun Chugh Sparks Buzz

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Is Honey Singh Joining BJP? Viral Meeting Video With Tarun Chugh Sparks Buzz
Is Honey Singh Joining BJP? Viral Meeting Video With Tarun Chugh Sparks Buzz
Is Honey Singh Joining BJP? Viral Meeting Video With Tarun Chugh Sparks Buzz
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