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Home > World News > Is Mehendi Banned In Cambridge Exams? Viral Exam Notice Sparks Confusion Ahead of Eid 2026

Is Mehendi Banned In Cambridge Exams? Viral Exam Notice Sparks Confusion Ahead of Eid 2026

Is mehndi banned during Cambridge exams? A viral notice warning students against henna before exams has triggered debate and confusion online.

Mehendi (Photo/X)
Mehendi (Photo/X)

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Last updated: Tue 2026-05-26 18:28 IST

A viral notice circulating across social media has confused both students and parents after claiming that “Cambridge regulations” explicitly forbid students from wearing mehndi for exams, including Eid exam days. It further said that students may be “disqualified” for wearing henna before exams. However, Cambridge International has not yet issued any such blanket ban.

Why Did The Viral Notice Appear?

A screenshot of the allegedly viral notice reads “As per Cambridge regulations, wearing mehndi is strictly prohibited on exam days…”.

The notice urges parents to ensure their students do not wear mehndi before exams to avoid “disqualification”. It got viral online, especially amongst students studying for board and international exams over the festival season.

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Is Mehndi Officially Banned By Cambridge?

At present, no publicly available Cambridge exam regulations explicitly ban mehndi or henna from being worn by a student appearing in an exam. Official guidelines for candidates usually refer to exam conduct, electronic devices, identity verification and the rules against malpractice.

Cambridge International Education has not yet issued any confirmed statement that students may simply be disqualified for wearing mehndi.

Why Schools May Recommend Against Wearing Mehndi

While it may not be a Cambridge-wide restriction, some schools and examination centres have warned students not to wear ‘heavy” mehndi since it can cause confusion for biometric fingerprint scanners used for attendance checks and identity verification.

Earlier this year, there was a similar controversy in India when many schools had to ask children to get their bangles and henna removed before biometric checks at entrance exams.

School officials say these instructions are a centre-specific measure, rather than a policy of the exam board.

Social Media Responds to the Viral Claim

This viral notice has also created online controversy, with many social media users asking whether cultural traditions such as mehndi should be restricted during examinations. Some students’ parents were also concerned as henna is commonly applied on a day before the Eid celebrations.

Others have criticized schools for not distinguishing between biometric things and the official rules of the exam board, so that they do not create unnecessary anxiety among families.

No Official Clarification to Date

At the time of publication, neither Cambridge Education nor the viral school notice itself have issued any statement on the matter.

Students should only comply with guidelines announced by their schools or exam centres and check any viral information against official exam rulebooks and notices rather than just forwarding and sharing social media messages.

Disclaimer: Information in this article is based on viral social media posts, publicly available exam guidelines, and media reports at the time of publishing. No official Cambridge International statement confirming a blanket mehndi ban during exams has been verified independently. Students are advised to follow instructions issued directly by their respective schools or examination centres.

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Is Mehendi Banned In Cambridge Exams? Viral Exam Notice Sparks Confusion Ahead of Eid 2026

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Is Mehendi Banned In Cambridge Exams? Viral Exam Notice Sparks Confusion Ahead of Eid 2026

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Is Mehendi Banned In Cambridge Exams? Viral Exam Notice Sparks Confusion Ahead of Eid 2026
Is Mehendi Banned In Cambridge Exams? Viral Exam Notice Sparks Confusion Ahead of Eid 2026
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