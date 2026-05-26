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Home > Entertainment News > Sunny Deol Spotted with Wife Pooja Deol at Mumbai Airport in Rare Public Appearance

Sunny Deol Spotted with Wife Pooja Deol at Mumbai Airport in Rare Public Appearance

Sunny Deol Surprised both his fans and paparazzies when he made a rare public appearance with his wife Pooja Deol at Mumbai airport this morning. Pooja Deol, the wife of actor Sunny Deol is rarely seen publicly and even rarer are the instances where she is spotted with Gadar famed superstar. Hence this quickly became the point of attention at the airport.

Sunny Deol Spotted with Wife Pooja Deol. Instagram- @pallav_paliwal
Sunny Deol Spotted with Wife Pooja Deol. Instagram- @pallav_paliwal

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-05-26 18:04 IST

Sunny Deol at Airport: Sunny Deol Surprised both his fans and paparazzies when he made a rare public appearance with his wife Pooja Deol at Mumbai airport this morning. Pooja Deol, the wife of actor Sunny Deol is rarely seen publicly and even rarer are the instances where she is spotted with Gadar famed superstar. Hence this quickly became the point of attention at the airport.

Sunny Deol was seen honing an olive shirt with blue denims, paired with black glasses and white sneakers looking as dashing as ever. On the other hand, Pooja was seen in a beige shirt paired with black pants keeping it low profile, just the way she prefers.

In the video surfacing online, Sunny could initially be seen rushing out of the car towards the Departure gate. But when he finds his partner missing, he pauses for a moment and waits for her to catch up to him and allows her to walk in front and follows her closely behind.

The recent sighting also highlights the couple’s choice to keep their personal lives under the wraps. The Deol couple tied the knots back in 1984 just when Sunny was finding his footing in the Indian Cinema. It has been several decades and the events of the couple being seen together publicly are still very few. Despite her husband’s legendary superstar status and the recent film debuts of their two sons, Karan and Rajveer Deol, Pooja has consistently chosen a life completely away from the media spotlight.

Previously addressing the same concern by the fans, Sunny Clarified that women of the Deol Family including his mother Prakash Kaur and his wife are under obligation to either face the media or avoid it. Rather it’s the women of the house who have chosen to stay away from the limelight. 

Notably even at the age of 68, Sunny Deol is enjoying the peak of his career as he gears up for an expansive lineup of major upcoming films, including Nitesh Tiwari’s highly anticipated adaptation of Ramayana, Lahore 1947, and Gabru. 

READ MORE:  Sonny Rollins Dead at 95: Biography, Career Highlights, Albums, Net Worth & Jazz Legacy Explained

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Sunny Deol Spotted with Wife Pooja Deol at Mumbai Airport in Rare Public Appearance
Tags: Bollywood newsGadar 2Karan DeolMumbai AirportPooja DeolramayanaRare Appearancesunny deolviral video

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Sunny Deol Spotted with Wife Pooja Deol at Mumbai Airport in Rare Public Appearance
Sunny Deol Spotted with Wife Pooja Deol at Mumbai Airport in Rare Public Appearance
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