Bosnia & Herzegovina FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad: Full Team, Key Players, Ranking & History Explained

Bosnia & Herzegovina FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad: The goal of the Bosnia & Herzegovina team is to create a winning combination for the FIFA World Cup 2026 that consists of seasoned veterans and promising youth players. The national team, coached by Sergej Barbarez, is seeking to make it into their second consecutive FIFA World Cup, having made it to their first World Cup in history in 2014. While their best-known star is the veteran Edin Džeko, Benjamin Tahirović, Amar Dedić and Ermedin Demirović will be key figures in the upcoming World Cup qualification round. Bosnia & Herzegovina’s highest-ever world ranking was eighth place in 2013. Bosnia and Herzegovina’s national team is trying to recapture its previous form. Nicknamed the “Dragons”, the team plays with great attacking power, experience and skillful midfield play as it strives to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Bosnia and Herzegovina FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s expected 2026 FIFA World Cup squad includes Edin Džeko (forward, captain), Ermedin Demirović (forward), Benjamin Tahirović (midfielder), Rade Krunić (midfielder), Amar Dedić (defender), Sead Kolašinac (defender), Jusuf Gazibegović (defender), Denis Huseinbašić (midfielder), Nikola Vasilj (goalkeeper), Dennis Hadžikadunić (defender), and Tarik Muharemović (defender).

Head coach Sergej Barbarez has focused on building a balanced squad with experienced players and emerging talent. Džeko remains Bosnia’s all-time leading goalscorer and most-capped player, while younger names like Amar Dedić and Benjamin Tahirović are seen as the future of Bosnian football.

FIFA Ranking

Before the 2014 FIFA World Cup, Bosnia and Herzegovina had achieved its highest-ever FIFA Men’s World Ranking of eighth in 2013 during the country’s golden generation period. In recent years, the team has failed to get into the top 50 thanks to inconsistent performances in European competition and qualifiers. Bosnia’s ranking has been a struggle, but under Sergej Barbarez, they have improved and have managed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup through the playoffs.

Head-to-Head Record

Bosnia and Herzegovina have gone against several top European countries that play football, such as Portugal, Italy, Belgium, and France. They have been known to perform well, especially when playing within their own territory in Sarajevo and Zenica.

The country qualified for the second World Cup through the playoffs in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier, where they beat teams like Wales and Italy. Veteran player Edin Džeko played a major role in the qualification process.

Bosnia and Herzegovina FIFA World Cup History & Key Stats

Bosnia and Herzegovina made their first appearance at a FIFA World Cup in the 2014 tournament in Brazil. The team beat Iran 3-1 but failed to qualify from a group that also contained Argentina and Nigeria.

Key Stats:

FIFA World Cup appearances: 2 (2014, 2026)

Best FIFA World Cup performance: Group Stage

FIFA ranking: Best FIFA ranking 8 (2013)

Most appearances: Edin Džeko

Top scorer all-time: Edin Džeko

Nickname: Zmajevi (Dragons)

Bosnia and Herzegovina, with experienced leaders, talented youngsters, and renewed confidence under Sergej Barbarez, will look to impress at the FIFA World Cup 2026.