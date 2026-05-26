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Home > Regionals News > Watch: Clashes In Mumbai’s Mira Road Society Over Goats Kept For Eid Sacrifice, Protesters Bring Pigs

Watch: Clashes In Mumbai’s Mira Road Society Over Goats Kept For Eid Sacrifice, Protesters Bring Pigs

Bakrid Goat Sacrifice Dispute Sparks Tension in Mumbai as Activists Bring Pig Near Society.

Bakrid Goat Sacrifice Turns Ugly As Pig Brought By Protesters (Photo/X)
Bakrid Goat Sacrifice Turns Ugly As Pig Brought By Protesters (Photo/X)

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Tue 2026-05-26 18:54 IST

Residents of a residential society in the Mira Road area of Mumbai were caught in a number of uncontrollable communal tensions after protests broke out following goats being brought into the locality amid Bakrid celebrations. The situation later took a turn as a pig was brought near the protest site by Hindu activists in a response to the goat issue leading to heavy police deployment in the area and leading to heated clashes.

What Triggered the Controversy?

The issue arose when Muslim residents of Poonam Cluster Society in the near Mumbai locality of Mira road had arranged to keep goats in Goan Cluster before Bakrid, a time of animal sacrifice. However, some residents and a few Hindu organisations had objected the presence of goats and the possibility of animal sacrifice in the society.

Reports also say the municipal authorities had demolished the temporary goat shed in the wake of complaints lodged by people and organisations.

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Pig Brought Near Protest Site

The controversy was aggravated when a pig was brought near the site of protest by activists allegedly from organisations such as Sakal Hindu Samaj and Bajrang Dal and demonstrators in protest questioned why goats were being allowed inside the society and not their objectionable counterparts. Videos of the protest circulated over social media asking why goats were permitted and pigs were objectable.

The drastic move resulted in sharp rise in tensions between the groups gathered at the society premises and police took immediate action as a result.

Viral videos were posted online showing crowds chanting slogans and arguing heatedly while police presence was heavy.

Clashes and Police Action

The situation further escalated and skirmishes took place between the groups near the society complex and police officials carried a lathi charge in some places to disperse crowds. There is a large police presence in and around Mira Road and other sensitive areas.

The police officials have requested residents to not circulate any unverified or incendiary content on social media as investigations into the skirmish continue.

Bakrid Sacrifices in Societies: Political lobby

The incident is part of a bigger political racket now in Maharashtra about Bakridas performing sacrifices in the societies and residential complexes. Social media reports claim that the city mayor Ritu Tawde together with several BJP leaders demanded a general ban on animal sacrifices inside the housing societies and chawls.

These wanted the BMC to issue proper guidelines on the circumstances when sacrifices could be performed inside the residential areas with reference to law and order and religious sentiments.

Past Similar incidents

Mira Road has had its share of Bakrid controversies in years past. Goats were brought into a housing society in Mumbai for Bakrid in 2023, sparking protests that were broken up by police and cases against people filed.

The latest incident has reignited the online discussion about religious practices, house rules and communal harmony in congested city residential areas.

Also Read: Bengal Announces Strict Liquor Rules Near Temples & Schools, Provides Rs 5 Meals for Public | Know Details

Disclaimer: This article is based on media reports, viral videos, and statements available at the time of publishing. The incident remains sensitive in nature, and authorities are continuing to investigate the matter. Readers are advised not to spread unverified claims, edited clips, or communal content on social media.

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Watch: Clashes In Mumbai’s Mira Road Society Over Goats Kept For Eid Sacrifice, Protesters Bring Pigs
Tags: Bakra Eid 2026Bakrid 2026Bakrid controversy MumbaiBakrid protest viral videoBakrid viral videoMira Road Bakrid disputeMumbai communal tensionMumbai viral news

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Watch: Clashes In Mumbai’s Mira Road Society Over Goats Kept For Eid Sacrifice, Protesters Bring Pigs

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Watch: Clashes In Mumbai’s Mira Road Society Over Goats Kept For Eid Sacrifice, Protesters Bring Pigs
Watch: Clashes In Mumbai’s Mira Road Society Over Goats Kept For Eid Sacrifice, Protesters Bring Pigs
Watch: Clashes In Mumbai’s Mira Road Society Over Goats Kept For Eid Sacrifice, Protesters Bring Pigs
Watch: Clashes In Mumbai’s Mira Road Society Over Goats Kept For Eid Sacrifice, Protesters Bring Pigs

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