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Home > Entertainment News > ‘Ranveer Singh Not Banned,’ Says FWICE’s Ashoke Pandit: What Does The Order Actually Mean?

‘Ranveer Singh Not Banned,’ Says FWICE’s Ashoke Pandit: What Does The Order Actually Mean?

Ranveer Singh received a non-cooperation directive from the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) on May 25, 2026, after reportedly stepping away from Don 3 just days before filming began. Following this, several online claims suggested he had been banned, but these reports are incorrect.

Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Tue 2026-05-26 22:11 IST

Ranveer Singh received a non-cooperation directive from the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) on May 25, 2026, after he reportedly stepped away from Don 3 just days before filming was set to begin. Following the announcement, many online users began claiming that FWICE had banned the actor. However, these reports are not accurate. FWICE chief advisor and director Ashoke Pandit clarified that the association does not have the authority to ban any actor, as it is not a judicial body.

Speaking to the media, he said, “It’s not a ban. See, we are not a court; we can’t ban people, yaar. So we have issued a non-cooperation. Non-cooperation means all our members who belong to 30 crafts, you know, will not work with him. It’s my choice whether I want to work with him or not.”

Industry-Wide Non-Cooperation Move Explained

Pandit further explained that the directive has been communicated across FWICE member associations and applies to multiple crafts within the industry. He said members have been advised not to collaborate with Ranveer Singh until the issue is resolved.

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He also pointed out that sudden exits from committed projects can cause serious financial damage to producers, adding that not every production house has the financial strength of companies like Excel Entertainment.

Producer Loss Concerns And Strong Remarks

Highlighting the impact on producers, Pandit remarked, “They will commit suicide,” referring to the extreme financial pressure such decisions can create in the industry.

Ashoke Pandit also said FWICE had tried to resolve the matter amicably and extended three invitations to Ranveer Singh for discussions involving Farhan Akhtar and FWICE. However, the actor reportedly did not respond until he learned about the press conference planned by the federation.

He further stated that Ranveer Singh sent an email saying, “this doesn’t come under jurisdiction,” and added that the matter remains unresolved. According to Pandit, a settlement discussion is still needed, including talks around the Rs 45 crore compensation demand raised by Farhan Akhtar. He added, “If you say it’s not 45 (crore), we say 30 (crore) or whatever.”

Ranveer Singh’s Team Responds

Ranveer Singh’s team has already issued a statement saying the actor has chosen to remain respectfully silent on the matter. The Dhurandhar 2 star also visited the Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru, Karnataka, earlier in the day amid the ongoing controversy.

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‘Ranveer Singh Not Banned,’ Says FWICE’s Ashoke Pandit: What Does The Order Actually Mean?
Tags: Ashoke Pandit statement Ranveer SinghBollywood industry dispute FWICEDon 3 exit Ranveer Singh newsFarhan Akhtar Don 3 compensation rowFWICE non-cooperation directive Ranveer Singhranveer singhRanveer Singh banned rumours clarificationRanveer Singh FWICE controversy

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‘Ranveer Singh Not Banned,’ Says FWICE’s Ashoke Pandit: What Does The Order Actually Mean?

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‘Ranveer Singh Not Banned,’ Says FWICE’s Ashoke Pandit: What Does The Order Actually Mean?

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‘Ranveer Singh Not Banned,’ Says FWICE’s Ashoke Pandit: What Does The Order Actually Mean?
‘Ranveer Singh Not Banned,’ Says FWICE’s Ashoke Pandit: What Does The Order Actually Mean?
‘Ranveer Singh Not Banned,’ Says FWICE’s Ashoke Pandit: What Does The Order Actually Mean?
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