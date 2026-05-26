Siddaramaiah Asked To Quit As Karnataka CM? What Happened In High-Level Congress Meeting?

Political speculation intensified in Karnataka on Tuesday after sources claimed that the Congress high command had asked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to step down and move to Delhi through the Rajya Sabha. According to the sources, the proposal includes a larger role for the veteran leader at the national level, while Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar could take over as Chief Minister if the transition goes ahead. However, sources also indicated that Siddaramaiah has not yet agreed to the proposal and discussions within the party are still ongoing.

High Command Reportedly Offers National Role

According to party sources, the Congress leadership suggested that Siddaramaiah could enter national politics through the Rajya Sabha and take up an important organizational or governance role in Delhi. The leadership is also said to have assured him that all pending concerns would be addressed if he accepted the move.

The Chief Minister is reportedly consulting close ministers and trusted aides before taking any decision on the matter.

Top Congress Leaders Attend Key Delhi Meeting

The development followed a high-level meeting at the Congress headquarters in Delhi attended by Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala.

The meeting immediately triggered fresh discussions about a possible leadership transition in Karnataka, a topic that has resurfaced several times since the Congress came to power in the state.

Congress Rejects Leadership Change Reports

Despite the speculation, senior Congress leaders publicly denied that any discussion regarding a change of Chief Minister had taken place.

After the meeting, KC Venugopal told reporters that the discussions focused only on the upcoming Rajya Sabha and Karnataka Legislative Council elections. He dismissed reports of leadership talks and urged the media to avoid speculation, maintaining that the party meeting was solely election-related.

DK Shivakumar’s Name Back In Focus

The latest reports have revived debate over the Congress’s alleged power-sharing arrangement in Karnataka. Supporters of DK Shivakumar have long claimed that he was promised an opportunity to lead the government after the 2023 Assembly elections.

With sources now suggesting that Shivakumar could succeed Siddaramaiah if a leadership change is approved, political discussions within the state unit have gained momentum once again. Neither Siddaramaiah nor Shivakumar commented publicly on the leadership issue after the meeting.

Rajya Sabha Elections Also On Agenda

Apart from the political speculation, the meeting also reviewed upcoming Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections in Karnataka.

Of the four Rajya Sabha seats set to fall vacant from the state, Congress is expected to secure three seats, while the BJP is likely to win one. Sources said the party is considering candidates including Mallikarjun Kharge, DK Suresh and a possible woman or OBC nominee.

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