RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Shubman Gill Takes A Blinder to Dismiss Venkatesh Iyer in Dharamshala Playoff Clash – WATCH Video

Gujarat Titans Opt To Bowl First In High-Stakes Dharamshala Playoff Clash

It was GT captain Shubman Gill who had the final say at the coin toss and opted to bowl first against table-topping defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the cool glow of the floodlights at the HPCA Stadium. Elaborating on his decision at the toss, the young skipper insisted that the all too important dew factor that dominates the evenings, coupled with the sharp and chilly mountain air, would make chasing much safer and also worthwhile on this batting paradise.

Hoping to choke the opposition on a batting inclined wicket and looking to utilise the conditions to their benefit, the GT made one tactical change to the playing combination by bringing in Indian left-arm pacer Kulwant Khejroliya to add more variety to their bowling options. On the other hand, the Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru trooped onto the field with a stable and formidable batting lineup, banking on their much-feared top-order to score a huge total in this must-win match.