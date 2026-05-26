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Home > Business News > Compliance-Driven Digital Lending Emerging as Key Growth Strategy for India’s NBFC Sector: VVN Lakshmi Kumari Akula

Compliance-Driven Digital Lending Emerging as Key Growth Strategy for India’s NBFC Sector: VVN Lakshmi Kumari Akula

Compliance-Driven Digital Lending Emerging as Key Growth Strategy for India’s NBFC Sector: VVN Lakshmi Kumari Akula

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-05-26 19:49 IST

New Delhi [India], May 26: India’s digital lending ecosystem is witnessing a major shift towards compliance-led growth, transparent lending practices, and customer-centric financial services as RBI regulations continue to reshape the NBFC landscape.

With increasing focus on governance, ethical collections, data privacy, and responsible lending frameworks, NBFCs are prioritizing stronger compliance systems alongside technology-driven expansion to build long-term customer trust and sustainable growth.

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Industry experts believe that the future of digital lending in India will depend not only on faster credit access and automation, but also on transparent pricing, customer protection, grievance handling mechanisms, and robust risk management practices.

Vaishali Securities Limited is among the companies focusing on strengthening operational governance, KYC/AML compliance frameworks, underwriting controls, and customer-first lending processes in line with evolving RBI digital lending guidelines.

The company has been working towards streamlining onboarding systems, improving turnaround time for loan approvals, and enhancing internal compliance and risk monitoring mechanisms while maintaining a strong focus on responsible lending practices.

According to VVN Lakshmi Kumari Akula, transparency and compliance are becoming central pillars for sustainable growth in the financial services sector.

“Transparency in lending builds trust—clear terms, fair pricing, and no hidden charges are essential for responsible and sustainable financial relationships,” she said.

She further added that the digital lending ecosystem must balance innovation with strong governance, customer awareness, and ethical financial practices.

With growing adoption of AI-driven underwriting, fraud detection systems, and automated onboarding processes, NBFCs are increasingly leveraging technology to improve operational efficiency and customer experience while strengthening regulatory compliance standards.

The sector is also seeing increased emphasis on financial inclusion through responsible credit access for underserved and new-to-credit borrowers, especially through digitally enabled lending platforms.

Industry stakeholders believe that institutions that successfully combine technology, compliance, customer protection, and transparent communication will be best positioned to scale sustainably in India’s evolving financial ecosystem.

About Vaishali Securities Limited

Vaishali Securities Limited is an RBI-registered NBFC engaged in digital lending and credit services, focused on responsible lending, regulatory compliance, customer protection, and technology-driven financial solutions across India.

https://www.vaishalisecuritiesltd.com/

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(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Compliance-Driven Digital Lending Emerging as Key Growth Strategy for India’s NBFC Sector: VVN Lakshmi Kumari Akula
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Compliance-Driven Digital Lending Emerging as Key Growth Strategy for India’s NBFC Sector: VVN Lakshmi Kumari Akula
Compliance-Driven Digital Lending Emerging as Key Growth Strategy for India’s NBFC Sector: VVN Lakshmi Kumari Akula
Compliance-Driven Digital Lending Emerging as Key Growth Strategy for India’s NBFC Sector: VVN Lakshmi Kumari Akula
Compliance-Driven Digital Lending Emerging as Key Growth Strategy for India’s NBFC Sector: VVN Lakshmi Kumari Akula

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