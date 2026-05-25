LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news DOANLD TRUMP anaya panday 2024 viral video coimbatore Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news DOANLD TRUMP anaya panday 2024 viral video coimbatore Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news DOANLD TRUMP anaya panday 2024 viral video coimbatore Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news DOANLD TRUMP anaya panday 2024 viral video coimbatore Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news DOANLD TRUMP anaya panday 2024 viral video coimbatore Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news DOANLD TRUMP anaya panday 2024 viral video coimbatore Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news DOANLD TRUMP anaya panday 2024 viral video coimbatore Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news DOANLD TRUMP anaya panday 2024 viral video coimbatore Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Memorial Day 2026: What’s Open and What’s Closed? Banks, Post Offices, Stores, Stock Market, Schools & More

Memorial Day 2026: What’s Open and What’s Closed? Banks, Post Offices, Stores, Stock Market, Schools & More

Memorial Day 2026: What's Open and What's Closed? Banks, Post Offices, Stock Market Stores, Schools & More

Memorial Day 2026 Holiday Guide
Memorial Day 2026 Holiday Guide

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Published: Mon 2026-05-25 11:36 IST

Memorial Day is kinda one of America’s most important federal holidays, celebrated every year on the last Monday of May to remember U.S. service members who died while serving their country. In 2026, Memorial Day lands on Monday, May 25, so it ends up being one long holiday weekend for millions of Americans.

No matter if you’re planning a shopping run, sending off a delivery package, stopping by a government office, or just heading out for dinner, here’s about everything you might want to know about what’s open and what’s closed during Memorial Day 2026.

What Is Memorial Day?

Memorial Day is this national day of remembrance kind of thing, dedicated to honouring fallen members of the U.S. Armed Forces. People in communities all across the country sort of mark the day with parades, ceremonies that feel formal, flag displays, and those visits to military cemeteries too.

You Might Be Interested In

Are Banks Open on Memorial Day 2026?

No, Most Banks Are Closed

  • JPMorgan Chase

  • Bank of America

  • Wells Fargo

  • Citibank

  • PNC Bank

  • U.S. Bank

Customers can still use 

  • ATMs

  • Online banking

  • Mobile banking services

Is the Post Office Open?

No, USPS Is Closed

Services affected include:

  • Regular mail delivery

  • Retail post office counters

  • Package pickups

Are FedEx and UPS Open?

Limited Operations

Some FedEx and UPS services might run on a changed   schedule, or maybe something more custom depending on the area. Customers should also peek at local service updates before sending packages, just to make sure.

Are Schools Closed on Memorial Day?

Yes

Public schools, colleges, and universities across the United States are generally closed in observance of the federal holiday.

Are Government Offices Open?

This includes:

  • DMV offices

  • Courthouses

  • Public administration offices

  • Federal agencies

Which Stores Are Open on Memorial Day?

Many stores use Memorial Day for major sales and promotions.

Commonly open retailers include:

  • Walmart

  • Target

  • Costco (hours may vary)

  • Home Depot

  • Lowe’s

  • Best Buy

  • Kroger

  • CVS

  • Walgreens

Store hours may differ by location.

Are Restaurants Open?

yes,

  • McDonald’s

  • Starbucks

  • Subway

  • Burger King

  • Chick-fil-A

  • Olive Garden

  • Applebee’s

Are Stock Markets Open?

No

Both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq are closed on Memorial Day, so yeah, trading stops there.  

Bond markets also observe that holiday.

Will Public Transportation Run?

  • Holiday schedules

  • Reduced weekend timetables

Asked Questions

Q. When is Memorial Day 2026?

Memorial Day 2026 is observed on Monday, May 25.

Q. Are banks closed on Memorial Day?

Yes. Most major banks are closed, although ATMs and digital banking remain available for everyone.

Q. Are schools and colleges closed?

Yes. Most educational institutions are closed.

Q. Is Memorial Day the same as Veterans Day?

Memorial Day honours the military people who died while they were serving, but Veterans Day is for all military veterans, kind of just everyone who served before.

Q. Are shopping malls open?

Many malls and retail centres remain open and are hosting  Memorial Day sales events.

Q. What are the best ways to observe Memorial Day?

People sometimes show up for memorial ceremonies , go and look at military cemeteries, put the American flag out , and honour the fallen service members in those short moments of remembrance. You know, just to remember them, not much more than that.

Important Information to Know Before You Go

  • Banks are shut.
  • USPS mail delivery is kinda stopped.
  • Government offices are closed too.
  • Schools and colleges are off.
  • Stock markets are also closed.
  • Most stores, restaurants, pharmacies, and supermarkets still stay open, so people can still get what they need.
  • Public transportation might run on holiday timetables.
  • Memorial Day sales are up and running across a lot of major retailers nationwide.

ALSO READ : UP Heatwave Alert: 8 Cities Rank Among World’s Hottest, Red Alert Issued Across 10 Districts

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Memorial Day 2026: What’s Open and What’s Closed? Banks, Post Offices, Stores, Stock Market, Schools & More
Tags: Memorial Day 2026Memorial Day 2026 Holiday GuideMemorial Day Bank HolidayMemorial Day Store HoursUSPS Memorial Day Hours

RELATED News

UFO Spotted? Metallic Object Hovering Over Colombia Sky Sparks Frenzy As Pentagon Releases Secret UFO Files

UAE Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah & Fujairah Witness Strong Winds, Dusty Skies And Thunderstorm Chances

California Chemical Leak: Trump Asked For Emergency Help As 34,000-Gallon Toxic Tank Heats Up, 50,000 Evacuated In Garden Grove

US-Iran Deal Collapses? Trump Gives Big Update, Says No Rush, Hormuz Blockade To Continue

Will the Strait of Hormuz Reopen? Trump Draws Red Line For Iran ‘No Dust, No Dollars’ as Nuclear Deal Hangs by a Thread

LATEST NEWS

Assam One Step Away From UCC: What Himanta Sarma’s New Bill Means For Marriage, Live-ins & Inheritance

UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 Concludes With Tough GS Paper; Answer Key and Objection Window Expected Soon

iPhone 18 Pro Barbie Edition: Glossy Pink Finish, Themed Wallpapers, And Custom Accessories — Check All Details And Features

Uttar Pradesh Weather Report Today (25 May 2026): Banda, Noida, Varanasi & Lucknow Face Heatwave Conditions As Rainfall Chances Increase

Oil Marketing Companies Stocks Rally: BPCL, IOC, HPCL Shares Jump — Is Fuel Price Hike Driving The Surge?

Is Nate Dead in Euphoria? Season 3 Episode 7 Ending Explained & Biggest Twist Breakdown

Memorial Day 2026: What’s Open and What’s Closed? Banks, Post Offices, Stores, Stock Market, Schools & More

Stock Market Holiday This Week: No Trading On Thursday! NSE, BSE To Remain Shut On May 28 For Bakrid

Lionel Messi at 38: Is Fitness Becoming Argentina’s Biggest Challenge Before FIFA World Cup 2026?

Ahmedabad’s New Growth Roadmap: NSE-Listed Laxmi Goldorna House Limited (LGHL) to Grand Launch ‘The Universe by Laxmi’ on May 31st

Memorial Day 2026: What’s Open and What’s Closed? Banks, Post Offices, Stores, Stock Market, Schools & More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Memorial Day 2026: What’s Open and What’s Closed? Banks, Post Offices, Stores, Stock Market, Schools & More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Memorial Day 2026: What’s Open and What’s Closed? Banks, Post Offices, Stores, Stock Market, Schools & More
Memorial Day 2026: What’s Open and What’s Closed? Banks, Post Offices, Stores, Stock Market, Schools & More
Memorial Day 2026: What’s Open and What’s Closed? Banks, Post Offices, Stores, Stock Market, Schools & More
Memorial Day 2026: What’s Open and What’s Closed? Banks, Post Offices, Stores, Stock Market, Schools & More

QUICK LINKS