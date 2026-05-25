Memorial Day 2026: What’s Open and What’s Closed? Banks, Post Offices, Stores, Stock Market, Schools & More

Memorial Day is kinda one of America’s most important federal holidays, celebrated every year on the last Monday of May to remember U.S. service members who died while serving their country. In 2026, Memorial Day lands on Monday, May 25, so it ends up being one long holiday weekend for millions of Americans.

No matter if you’re planning a shopping run, sending off a delivery package, stopping by a government office, or just heading out for dinner, here’s about everything you might want to know about what’s open and what’s closed during Memorial Day 2026.

What Is Memorial Day?

Memorial Day is this national day of remembrance kind of thing, dedicated to honouring fallen members of the U.S. Armed Forces. People in communities all across the country sort of mark the day with parades, ceremonies that feel formal, flag displays, and those visits to military cemeteries too.

Are Banks Open on Memorial Day 2026?

No, Most Banks Are Closed

JPMorgan Chase

Bank of America

Wells Fargo

Citibank

PNC Bank

U.S. Bank

Customers can still use

ATMs

Online banking

Mobile banking services

Is the Post Office Open?

No, USPS Is Closed

Services affected include:

Regular mail delivery

Retail post office counters

Package pickups

Are FedEx and UPS Open?

Limited Operations

Some FedEx and UPS services might run on a changed schedule, or maybe something more custom depending on the area. Customers should also peek at local service updates before sending packages, just to make sure.

Are Schools Closed on Memorial Day?

Yes

Public schools, colleges, and universities across the United States are generally closed in observance of the federal holiday.

Are Government Offices Open?

This includes:

DMV offices

Courthouses

Public administration offices

Federal agencies

Which Stores Are Open on Memorial Day?

Many stores use Memorial Day for major sales and promotions.

Commonly open retailers include:

Walmart

Target

Costco (hours may vary)

Home Depot

Lowe’s

Best Buy

Kroger

CVS

Walgreens

Store hours may differ by location.

Are Restaurants Open?

yes,

McDonald’s

Starbucks

Subway

Burger King

Chick-fil-A

Olive Garden

Applebee’s

Are Stock Markets Open?

No

Both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq are closed on Memorial Day, so yeah, trading stops there.

Bond markets also observe that holiday.

Will Public Transportation Run?

Holiday schedules

Reduced weekend timetables

Asked Questions

Q. When is Memorial Day 2026?

Memorial Day 2026 is observed on Monday, May 25.

Q. Are banks closed on Memorial Day?

Yes. Most major banks are closed, although ATMs and digital banking remain available for everyone.

Q. Are schools and colleges closed?

Yes. Most educational institutions are closed.

Q. Is Memorial Day the same as Veterans Day?

Memorial Day honours the military people who died while they were serving, but Veterans Day is for all military veterans, kind of just everyone who served before.

Q. Are shopping malls open?

Many malls and retail centres remain open and are hosting Memorial Day sales events.

Q. What are the best ways to observe Memorial Day?

People sometimes show up for memorial ceremonies , go and look at military cemeteries, put the American flag out , and honour the fallen service members in those short moments of remembrance. You know, just to remember them, not much more than that.

Important Information to Know Before You Go

Banks are shut.

USPS mail delivery is kinda stopped.

Government offices are closed too.

Schools and colleges are off.

Stock markets are also closed.

Most stores, restaurants, pharmacies, and supermarkets still stay open, so people can still get what they need.

Public transportation might run on holiday timetables.

Memorial Day sales are up and running across a lot of major retailers nationwide.

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