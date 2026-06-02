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Home > Business News > Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Have Fuel Rates Changed On June 2? Check Fuel Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Have Fuel Rates Changed On June 2? Check Fuel Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad

Are petrol and diesel prices revised on June 2? Here are the latest fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities across India.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Have Fuel Rates Changed On June 2? Check Fuel Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad
Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Have Fuel Rates Changed On June 2? Check Fuel Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Tue 2026-06-02 09:45 IST

Petrol, Diesel and CNG Rates Today, June 2nd: Prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged on June 2nd, 2026. OMC did not revise the fuel prices while the volatile global energy prices were on the rise. The increase in fuel prices followed after a few weeks of consecutive hikes in petrol and diesel prices, which had previously been observed in May, the most recent of which was on May 25, when prices for petrol and diesel were raised by Rs 2.61 per litre and Rs 2.71 per litre, respectively.

While the flat review comes as a relief to the customers, fuel rates are still quite steep, and customers have worries of the same being altered again.

Why have the prices stayed high?

Despite the flat review today, the prices for gasoline and diesel continue to feel the effect of previous increases. The 4th rate hike in fuel prices took place on the 25th of May, and prices of both petrol and diesel combined are currently up by around 7.50 per litre over the fortnight period (since the mid-May revision). OMCs justified the revision by claiming a spike in global crude oil rates and the need to cover previous losses. International crude prices above 100 per barrel have also had an impact on domestic fuel prices.

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How are the fuel prices determined in India?

Daily prices of petrol and diesel are revised at 6 AM every day as per the rates of crude oil prevailing in the international market on the day of revision, rate of rupee with US dollar, dealers and service charges, and state tax imposed on the fuel. Accordingly, the price of the fuel can differ from one city to another in India.

Petrol Prices In Major Indian Cities On Tuesday, June 2, 2026

City Petrol Price (Rs/litre)
Chandigarh Rs 101.51
Lucknow Rs 101.86
New Delhi Rs 102.12
Noida Rs 102.38
Gurugram Rs 102.62
Chennai Rs 107.77
Bhubaneswar Rs 108.97
Bengaluru Rs 110.91
Mumbai Rs 111.21
Jaipur Rs 112.98
Kolkata Rs 113.47
Patna Rs 113.70
Thiruvananthapuram Rs 115.39
Hyderabad Rs 115.69

Diesel Prices In Major Indian Cities On Tuesday, June 2, 2026

City Diesel Price (Rs/litre)
New Delhi Rs 95.20
Gurugram Rs 95.30
Lucknow Rs 95.36
Noida Rs 95.85
Mumbai Rs 97.83
Jaipur Rs 98.06
Bengaluru Rs 98.80
Chennai Rs 99.58
Patna Rs 99.70
Kolkata Rs 99.82
Bhubaneswar Rs 100.68
Hyderabad Rs 103.82
Thiruvananthapuram Rs 104.19
Chandigarh Rs 86.47

CNG Prices In Major Indian Cities On Tuesday, June 2, 2026

City CNG Price (Rs/Kg)
New Delhi Rs 83.09
Ahmedabad Rs 82.25
Mumbai Rs 86.00
Bangalore Rs 90.00
Jaipur Rs 90.91
Gurgaon Rs 91.70
Noida Rs 91.70
Chennai Rs 91.50
Pune Rs 92.50
Kolkata Rs 93.50
Lucknow Rs 95.75
Hyderabad Rs 97.00

Also Read: Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty In Red; Rupee Opens Slightly Weaker, IT Stocks Shine Amid Global Uncertainty

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Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Have Fuel Rates Changed On June 2? Check Fuel Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad
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Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Have Fuel Rates Changed On June 2? Check Fuel Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad
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Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Have Fuel Rates Changed On June 2? Check Fuel Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad
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