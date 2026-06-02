Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Have Fuel Rates Changed On June 2? Check Fuel Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad

Petrol, Diesel and CNG Rates Today, June 2nd: Prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged on June 2nd, 2026. OMC did not revise the fuel prices while the volatile global energy prices were on the rise. The increase in fuel prices followed after a few weeks of consecutive hikes in petrol and diesel prices, which had previously been observed in May, the most recent of which was on May 25, when prices for petrol and diesel were raised by Rs 2.61 per litre and Rs 2.71 per litre, respectively.
While the flat review comes as a relief to the customers, fuel rates are still quite steep, and customers have worries of the same being altered again.
Why have the prices stayed high?
Despite the flat review today, the prices for gasoline and diesel continue to feel the effect of previous increases. The 4th rate hike in fuel prices took place on the 25th of May, and prices of both petrol and diesel combined are currently up by around 7.50 per litre over the fortnight period (since the mid-May revision). OMCs justified the revision by claiming a spike in global crude oil rates and the need to cover previous losses. International crude prices above 100 per barrel have also had an impact on domestic fuel prices.
How are the fuel prices determined in India?
Daily prices of petrol and diesel are revised at 6 AM every day as per the rates of crude oil prevailing in the international market on the day of revision, rate of rupee with US dollar, dealers and service charges, and state tax imposed on the fuel. Accordingly, the price of the fuel can differ from one city to another in India.
Petrol Prices In Major Indian Cities On Tuesday, June 2, 2026
|City
|Petrol Price (Rs/litre)
|Chandigarh
|Rs 101.51
|Lucknow
|Rs 101.86
|New Delhi
|Rs 102.12
|Noida
|Rs 102.38
|Gurugram
|Rs 102.62
|Chennai
|Rs 107.77
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 108.97
|Bengaluru
|Rs 110.91
|Mumbai
|Rs 111.21
|Jaipur
|Rs 112.98
|Kolkata
|Rs 113.47
|Patna
|Rs 113.70
|Thiruvananthapuram
|Rs 115.39
|Hyderabad
|Rs 115.69
Diesel Prices In Major Indian Cities On Tuesday, June 2, 2026
|City
|Diesel Price (Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|Rs 95.20
|Gurugram
|Rs 95.30
|Lucknow
|Rs 95.36
|Noida
|Rs 95.85
|Mumbai
|Rs 97.83
|Jaipur
|Rs 98.06
|Bengaluru
|Rs 98.80
|Chennai
|Rs 99.58
|Patna
|Rs 99.70
|Kolkata
|Rs 99.82
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 100.68
|Hyderabad
|Rs 103.82
|Thiruvananthapuram
|Rs 104.19
|Chandigarh
|Rs 86.47
CNG Prices In Major Indian Cities On Tuesday, June 2, 2026
|City
|CNG Price (Rs/Kg)
|New Delhi
|Rs 83.09
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 82.25
|Mumbai
|Rs 86.00
|Bangalore
|Rs 90.00
|Jaipur
|Rs 90.91
|Gurgaon
|Rs 91.70
|Noida
|Rs 91.70
|Chennai
|Rs 91.50
|Pune
|Rs 92.50
|Kolkata
|Rs 93.50
|Lucknow
|Rs 95.75
|Hyderabad
|Rs 97.00
Also Read: Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty In Red; Rupee Opens Slightly Weaker, IT Stocks Shine Amid Global Uncertainty
Priyanka Roshan is a business writer and assistant editor at the NewsX website who tracks everything from stock market swings and corporate earnings to personal finance trends and policy shifts. Known for turning fast-moving business developments into sharp, reader-friendly stories, she combines speed, accuracy, and a data-driven approach to break down complex financial news for everyday audiences.
With over 9.5 years of newsroom experience, Priyanka has worked with leading media organisations, including Moneycontrol, Times Now, and Ping Digital, covering diverse beats such as business, politics, technology, auto, travel, sports, and the world. From live breaking news desks to SEO-led digital storytelling, she specialises in creating engaging content that keeps readers informed without overwhelming them.