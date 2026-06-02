Gold & Silver Rates Today, 2 June 2026: 24K Above ₹15,600, MCX Slips; Silver Steady Across India, Check Major City Prices

Gold Rates Today, 2 June 2026: Shine Check for Your Wallet- Retail gold prices in India today are broadly steady, with 24-karat gold priced at approximately ₹15,621 per gram and 22-karat gold at around ₹14,319 per gram. These rates may vary marginally across regions due to differences in state taxes, transportation costs, and jeweller-specific making charges. On a weight-wise basis, 1 gram of 22K gold is priced at ₹14,319, while 24K gold stands at ₹15,621. For 8 grams (1 sovereign), prices are ₹1,14,552 for 22K and ₹1,24,968 for 24K. Ten grams are valued at ₹1,43,190 for 22K and ₹1,56,210 for 24K. For 100 grams, rates reach ₹14,31,900 for 22K and ₹15,62,100 for 24K, reflecting prevailing domestic bullion market levels.

Gold Rates On MCX Today

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures are currently trading at around ₹155,850 per 10 grams, marking a marginal intraday decline of approximately 0.69% or ₹1,075. The contract opened at ₹155,118 and moved within an intraday range of ₹155,323 to ₹157,197, compared with a previous close of ₹156,925. From a technical standpoint, analysts indicate that immediate support is placed in the ₹154,000–₹155,000 zone, and a breakdown below this range could trigger further selling pressure towards ₹152,000. On the upside, resistance is seen between ₹156,000 and ₹157,000. A sustained move above this band may revive bullish momentum, potentially pushing prices towards the ₹159,000 psychological level.

Gold Rates Today In Different Cities Of India

Check Out The Latest Rates In Major Cities:

City 18-Karat Gold (75.0% Purity) 22-Karat Gold (91.6% Purity) 24-Karat Gold (99.9% Purity) Chennai ₹11,871 ₹14,499 ₹15,828 Delhi ₹11,732 ₹14,335 ₹15,637 Noida (NCR) ₹11,732 ₹14,335 ₹15,637 Lucknow ₹11,732 ₹14,335 ₹15,637 Ahmedabad ₹11,725 ₹14,325 ₹15,626 Mumbai ₹11,720 ₹14,319 ₹15,621 Bengaluru ₹11,720 ₹14,319 ₹15,621 Hyderabad ₹11,720 ₹14,319 ₹15,621 Kolkata ₹11,720 ₹14,319 ₹15,621 Pune ₹11,720 ₹14,319 ₹15,621 Crucial Buying Information The prices listed above are base bullion rates.

Final jewellery prices will include an additional 3% GST and separate making charges. Gold Price In Major Indian Cities • gold rates in Chennai: 18K ₹11,871 | 22K ₹14,499 | 24K ₹15,828

• gold rates in Delhi: 18K ₹11,732 | 22K ₹14,335 | 24K ₹15,637

• gold rates in Noida (NCR): 18K ₹11,732 | 22K ₹14,335 | 24K ₹15,637

• gold rates in Lucknow: 18K ₹11,732 | 22K ₹14,335 | 24K ₹15,637

• gold rates in Ahmedabad: 18K ₹11,725 | 22K ₹14,325 | 24K ₹15,626

Silver Rates Today Across Major Indian Cities (Per Kg, 100g & 10g) Gold Price Across Cities (Per 10g & Per 1kg) City / Region Price per 10 Grams Price per 1 Kilogram Chennai ₹2,900 ₹2,90,000 Hyderabad ₹2,900 ₹2,90,000 Assam (Guwahati) ₹2,800 ₹2,80,000 Gujarat (Ahmedabad) ₹2,800 ₹2,80,000 Delhi ₹2,800 ₹2,80,000 Kolkata ₹2,800 ₹2,80,000 Pune ₹2,800 ₹2,80,000 Mumbai ₹2,800 ₹2,80,000 Bengaluru ₹2,850 ₹2,85,000 Jammu & Kashmir (Srinagar) ₹2,800 ₹2,80,000 Note: The price ranges capture the variance between primary wholesale bullion market baselines and localized high-street jeweller association updates for the morning session.

(With Inputs From Good Returns)

Also Read: Gold Rate Today On 2 June, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman