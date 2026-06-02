Gold & Silver Rates Today, 2 June 2026: 24K Above ₹15,600, MCX Slips; Silver Steady Across India, Check Major City Prices

Gold Rates Today, 2 June 2026: Shine Check for Your Wallet- Retail gold prices in India today are broadly steady, with 24-karat gold priced at approximately ₹15,621 per gram and 22-karat gold at around ₹14,319 per gram. These rates may vary marginally across regions due to differences in state taxes, transportation costs, and jeweller-specific making charges. On a weight-wise basis, 1 gram of 22K gold is priced at ₹14,319, while 24K gold stands at ₹15,621. For 8 grams (1 sovereign), prices are ₹1,14,552 for 22K and ₹1,24,968 for 24K. Ten grams are valued at ₹1,43,190 for 22K and ₹1,56,210 for 24K. For 100 grams, rates reach ₹14,31,900 for 22K and ₹15,62,100 for 24K, reflecting prevailing domestic bullion market levels.
Gold Rates On MCX Today
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures are currently trading at around ₹155,850 per 10 grams, marking a marginal intraday decline of approximately 0.69% or ₹1,075. The contract opened at ₹155,118 and moved within an intraday range of ₹155,323 to ₹157,197, compared with a previous close of ₹156,925. From a technical standpoint, analysts indicate that immediate support is placed in the ₹154,000–₹155,000 zone, and a breakdown below this range could trigger further selling pressure towards ₹152,000. On the upside, resistance is seen between ₹156,000 and ₹157,000. A sustained move above this band may revive bullish momentum, potentially pushing prices towards the ₹159,000 psychological level.
Gold Rates Today In Different Cities Of India
Check Out The Latest Rates In Major Cities:
(With Inputs From Good Returns)
Also Read: Gold Rate Today On 2 June, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman
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