LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India visa rules amit jani business news Bron Breakker Dubai gold rate Lalit Modi animal welfare colombo benjamin netanyahu domestic dispute shooting India visa rules amit jani business news Bron Breakker Dubai gold rate Lalit Modi animal welfare colombo benjamin netanyahu domestic dispute shooting India visa rules amit jani business news Bron Breakker Dubai gold rate Lalit Modi animal welfare colombo benjamin netanyahu domestic dispute shooting India visa rules amit jani business news Bron Breakker Dubai gold rate Lalit Modi animal welfare colombo benjamin netanyahu domestic dispute shooting
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India visa rules amit jani business news Bron Breakker Dubai gold rate Lalit Modi animal welfare colombo benjamin netanyahu domestic dispute shooting India visa rules amit jani business news Bron Breakker Dubai gold rate Lalit Modi animal welfare colombo benjamin netanyahu domestic dispute shooting India visa rules amit jani business news Bron Breakker Dubai gold rate Lalit Modi animal welfare colombo benjamin netanyahu domestic dispute shooting India visa rules amit jani business news Bron Breakker Dubai gold rate Lalit Modi animal welfare colombo benjamin netanyahu domestic dispute shooting
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Aushim Khetarpal Takes India’s Message of Peace Global Ahead of Theatrical Release of Children of God

Aushim Khetarpal Takes India’s Message of Peace Global Ahead of Theatrical Release of Children of God

Aushim Khetarpal Takes India’s Message of Peace Global Ahead of Theatrical Release of Children of God

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-06-02 11:30 IST

Sai Satcharita – The New Testament Presented to Baba Mondi in Historic Global Spiritual Milestone

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1: As preparations gather momentum for the theatrical release of the internationally acclaimed film Children of God, filmmaker, actor, and global peace ambassador Aushim Khetarpal has achieved another significant milestone in his mission to promote peace, spirituality, and universal brotherhood across the world

You Might Be Interested In

In a landmark moment for global interfaith harmony, Aushim Khetarpal’s spiritual work, Sai Satcharita – The New Testament, was formally presented to Baba Mondi, the revered spiritual leader of the Bektashi World Order in Albania. The historic event marks a major step in strengthening cultural and spiritual dialogue between nations through the universal teachings of Shirdi Sai Baba.

Inspired by Sai Baba’s timeless message of love, compassion, equality, and service to humanity, the book has steadily gained international recognition and has reached several respected spiritual leaders and institutions across the world, including the Vatican. The presentation to Baba Mondi further expands the global reach of this peace mission.

The initiative was facilitated by Sanjaana Jon, International Strategist and Global Ambassador of the Sai Baba Peace Awards, who has been actively working to take the teachings of Sai Baba and the message of global unity to world leaders through the Sai Baba Peace Mission and the Torch of Unity and Peace movement.

The development comes at a significant time as Aushim Khetarpal prepares for the theatrical release of Children of God, a film that has already drawn international attention for its spiritual and humanitarian themes. Following its successful showcase at prestigious international platforms, the film is now set to connect with audiences through a wider theatrical release.

Simultaneously, Khetarpal is expanding the vision of the Sai Baba Peace Awards, a global initiative dedicated to recognizing individuals, organizations, and spiritual leaders who have made exceptional contributions toward peace-building, humanitarian service, interfaith understanding, and social harmony.

Speaking on the occasion, Khetarpal said that the presentation symbolizes far more than the sharing of a spiritual text.

“This is a message that transcends borders, religions and cultures. It reaffirms the belief that humanity is one family and that peace remains our shared destiny.”

The event is being viewed as an important example of India’s growing role in spiritual diplomacy, carrying forward the ancient philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — The World Is One Family. It also reinforces the continuing relevance of Shirdi Sai Baba’s teachings in addressing contemporary global challenges through compassion, dialogue, and mutual respect.

With Children of God moving towards its theatrical release and the Sai Baba Peace Awards gaining international momentum, Aushim Khetarpal continues to build bridges between cinema, spirituality, and humanitarian service, taking India’s message of peace and universal brotherhood to a truly global audience.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Aushim Khetarpal Takes India’s Message of Peace Global Ahead of Theatrical Release of Children of God
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

ITR Filing 2026: When Will You Get Form 16 & Can You File ITR Without It?

Gold & Silver Rates Today, 2 June 2026: Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Chennai, Kerala And More

Global Stock Markets 2026: US Stock Market | UK Stock Market | Asian Stock Markets Updates

Petrol, Diesel Prices Hold Or Rise Today? Check Fuel Rates On June 2

Stock Market Today: Sensex Today | Nifty 50 | Rupee Updates

LATEST NEWS

CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation Portal Faces Login Issues as Students Report Glitches After Launch

Aushim Khetarpal Takes India’s Message of Peace Global Ahead of Theatrical Release of Children of God

UP Woman Kills Lover With Husband's Help, Uses YouTube To Cover Her Tracks

House Collapses After Massive Cylinder Blast In Delhi’s Burari; Several Feared Trapped, Days After Saket Tragedy

India Revises Visa Rules for Foreigners, Mandates Registration Before 180-Day Visa Expiry

Rohit Sharma Spotted With Akash Ambani After MI’s IPL 2026 9th Place Finish; Fans Speculate Over Mumbai Indians Captaincy Future | WATCH VIDEO

Salman Khan’s Legal Notice To Kala Hiran: What Is The Superstar’s Black Buck Case, Know Full Story

June 2, 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Pentagon Declares Newsroom Restricted Area, Bars Journalists

NEET MDS Result 2026 Expected Shortly at natboard.edu.in; Check Merit List, Rank Details and Download steps

Aushim Khetarpal Takes India’s Message of Peace Global Ahead of Theatrical Release of Children of God

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Aushim Khetarpal Takes India’s Message of Peace Global Ahead of Theatrical Release of Children of God

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Aushim Khetarpal Takes India’s Message of Peace Global Ahead of Theatrical Release of Children of God
Aushim Khetarpal Takes India’s Message of Peace Global Ahead of Theatrical Release of Children of God
Aushim Khetarpal Takes India’s Message of Peace Global Ahead of Theatrical Release of Children of God
Aushim Khetarpal Takes India’s Message of Peace Global Ahead of Theatrical Release of Children of God

QUICK LINKS