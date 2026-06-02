Aushim Khetarpal Takes India’s Message of Peace Global Ahead of Theatrical Release of Children of God

Sai Satcharita – The New Testament Presented to Baba Mondi in Historic Global Spiritual Milestone

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1: As preparations gather momentum for the theatrical release of the internationally acclaimed film Children of God, filmmaker, actor, and global peace ambassador Aushim Khetarpal has achieved another significant milestone in his mission to promote peace, spirituality, and universal brotherhood across the world

In a landmark moment for global interfaith harmony, Aushim Khetarpal’s spiritual work, Sai Satcharita – The New Testament, was formally presented to Baba Mondi, the revered spiritual leader of the Bektashi World Order in Albania. The historic event marks a major step in strengthening cultural and spiritual dialogue between nations through the universal teachings of Shirdi Sai Baba.

Inspired by Sai Baba’s timeless message of love, compassion, equality, and service to humanity, the book has steadily gained international recognition and has reached several respected spiritual leaders and institutions across the world, including the Vatican. The presentation to Baba Mondi further expands the global reach of this peace mission.

The initiative was facilitated by Sanjaana Jon, International Strategist and Global Ambassador of the Sai Baba Peace Awards, who has been actively working to take the teachings of Sai Baba and the message of global unity to world leaders through the Sai Baba Peace Mission and the Torch of Unity and Peace movement.

The development comes at a significant time as Aushim Khetarpal prepares for the theatrical release of Children of God, a film that has already drawn international attention for its spiritual and humanitarian themes. Following its successful showcase at prestigious international platforms, the film is now set to connect with audiences through a wider theatrical release.

Simultaneously, Khetarpal is expanding the vision of the Sai Baba Peace Awards, a global initiative dedicated to recognizing individuals, organizations, and spiritual leaders who have made exceptional contributions toward peace-building, humanitarian service, interfaith understanding, and social harmony.

Speaking on the occasion, Khetarpal said that the presentation symbolizes far more than the sharing of a spiritual text.

“This is a message that transcends borders, religions and cultures. It reaffirms the belief that humanity is one family and that peace remains our shared destiny.”

The event is being viewed as an important example of India’s growing role in spiritual diplomacy, carrying forward the ancient philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — The World Is One Family. It also reinforces the continuing relevance of Shirdi Sai Baba’s teachings in addressing contemporary global challenges through compassion, dialogue, and mutual respect.

With Children of God moving towards its theatrical release and the Sai Baba Peace Awards gaining international momentum, Aushim Khetarpal continues to build bridges between cinema, spirituality, and humanitarian service, taking India’s message of peace and universal brotherhood to a truly global audience.

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