Asian Granito India Ltd Net Profit jumps 89.69 Percent Y-o-Y to Rs. 18.74 crore in FY26, driven by strong domestic demand

Ahmedabad, 1 June, 2026: Asian Granito India Limited (AGL) (NSE: ASIANTILES, BSE: 532888), one of the largest Luxury Surfaces and Bathware Solutions brands in the country has reported a strong operational and financial performance during the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

Revenue from Operations increased by 8.60% to Rs. 1,858.06 crore in FY26

EBITDA grew by 15.38% to Rs. 120.42 crore in FY26 from Rs. 104.37 crore in FY25

EBITDA Margin improved to 6.48% from 6.10%.

Net Profit after tax surged 89.69% to Rs. 18.74 crore in FY26

Financial Highlights (Consolidated)

Particular FY26 FY25 Y-O-Y Revenue From Operations (Rs. crore) 1,858.06 1,710.98 8.60% EBITDA (Rs. crore) 120.42 104.37 15.38% Net Profit (Rs. crore) 18.74 9.88 89.69%

For FY26, the company reported a robust performance with consolidated net profit after tax of Rs. 18.74 crore representing 89.69% increase over FY25. Revenue from Operations for FY26 was reported up 8.60% to Rs. 1,858.06 crore. EBITDA for FY26 was reported at Rs. 120.42 crore (EBITDA margin 6.48%), as compared to EBITDA of Rs. 104.37 crore (EBITDA margin 6.10%) in FY25. The strong performance was supported by healthy market demand, improved operational efficiencies, enhanced product mix and continued expansion across domestic markets.

Commenting on the results and performance, Mr. Kamlesh Patel, Chairman and Managing Director said, “We have emerged stronger through this challenging period and remain confident about our growth trajectory going forward. Healthy domestic demand, improved operational efficiencies, and stronger gross margins contributed to our performance during the year. We are encouraged by the positive demand environment and the normalization of production across all manufacturing facilities. While higher gas prices and elevated export freight costs remain industry challenges, strong domestic demand and our expanding market presence position us well for sustained growth. We remain focused on strengthening our brand, distribution network, and product portfolio while pursuing our long-term vision of becoming a Rs. 6,000 crore revenue company over the next three to six years.”

Our business has normalized with all our manufacturing units operational. We continue to witness strong demand and are focusing more on domestic market as export container price has escalated due to geo-political uncertainty. While all our plants are operational now some labour problems are still there and we are hopeful to resolve it soon. However, short-term challenges remain with increase in gas price.

From L to R Mr. Mukesh Patel, MD and Mr. Kamlesh Patel, CMD, Asian Granito India Ltd

As AGL continues to expand its scale and market presence, sustainability remains an integral part of its long-term growth strategy. The Company focuses on responsible manufacturing practices across its facilities, which adhere to internationally recognized ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 standards. The company’s long-term value creation initiatives include the use of natural gas, zero-waste processes, rainwater harvesting systems at manufacturing locations, and renewable energy generation through its Solar Energy and windmill project.

In addition, the company is strengthening its customer-centric ecosystem through the expansion of modern experience centers, digital engagement platforms, and the ‘AGL Tiles’ mobile application. These initiatives are aimed at improving customer experience, enhancing channel partner connectivity, and supporting sustainable growth through technology-driven engagement and operational excellence.

About Asian Granito India Limited:

Established in the year 2000, AGL has emerged as India’s leading Luxury Surfaces and Bathware Solutions brand in a short span of two & Half decades. The Company manufactures and markets a wide range of Tiles, Engineered Marble and Quartz, Bathware and Faucets. AGL products are synonymous with reliability, adaptability, innovation, quality consciousness and the company has created a strong brand identity, well recognized globally and loyal customer following across segments. Today it is 4th largest listed ceramic tile company in India with Strength of more than 700 field force.

The Company has 14 state-of-the-art manufacturing units spread across Gujarat and 277 plus exclusive franchisee showrooms, 13 company owned display centres across India. Further, the Company has an extensive marketing and distribution network pan India with 18,000 plus touchpoints including distributors, dealers and sub-dealers in India. The company also exports to more than 100 countries.

The Company looks to strengthen its identity as the leader in the Indian ceramic industry by consistently introducing innovative and value-added products in the market to keep pace with its valued customers. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, AGL is listed on NSE & BSE and reported net consolidated turnover of Rs. 1858 crore in FY 2026.

(For more information, please visit: www.aglasiangranito.com)

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.