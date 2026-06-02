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Home > Entertainment News > Katrina Shares Glimpses Of Son Vihaan, Rare Sneak Peek In Her Life With Vicky Kaushal Go Viral

Katrina Shares Glimpses Of Son Vihaan, Rare Sneak Peek In Her Life With Vicky Kaushal Go Viral

Katriina Kaif dropped her May dump, and the internet went into a frenzy. Bollywood’s favorite low-profile couple treated fans to a rare, incredibly cozy photo dump on Instagram that offered a sneak peek into her life as a new mother to her baby boy, Vihaan.

Katrina Kaif, Vihan, Vikcy Kaushal Picture Credits: Instagram (@katrinakaif)
Katrina Kaif, Vihan, Vikcy Kaushal Picture Credits: Instagram (@katrinakaif)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Tue 2026-06-02 11:41 IST

Katriina Kaif dropped her May dump, and the internet went into a frenzy. Bollywood’s favorite low-profile couple treated fans to a rare, incredibly cozy photo dump on Instagram that offered a sneak peek into her life as a new mother to her baby boy, Vihaan.

Ever since Vihan came to this world, Katrina-Kaushal duo went completely private avoiding any camera confrontation for the baby, but this post has been one of the rare instances where all the fans had a rare glimpse of not just into the couple’s life but also their baby’s glimpses.



Katrina captioned the carousel with a simple, “May…….. you’ve been amazing 🤩”, before breaking down the cozy details of her month.

While the couple continues to guard their son’s face, the photo dump features a tender slice of motherhood. Katrina shared a picture of a popular children’s book, Gajapati Kulapati has a cold, showing a tiny glimpse of Vihaan’s hand during their reading time and yes that was very cute of you Katrina.

May was a big month for the family as Vicky celebrated his 38th birthday on May 16. The carousel featured candid moments from their intimate vacation, a birthday balloon reading “Happy Birthday Papa,” and a custom birthday cake featuring an illustration of the three of them.

Beyond the family updates, the internet completely lost its mind over Katrina’s long, lustrous hair. Fans bombarded the comment section praising her glowing look and incredible “Rapunzel” locks.

Proving she is fully leaning into her husband’s Punjabi roots, Katrina ended the dump with a screenshot of the track Naa Pushde by Saivi Fareed. She joked: “I discovered this song on all my own absolutely nobody told me about it 😇.”

Vicky and Katrina were recently spotted by paparazzi at the Mumbai airport with baby Vihaan as they jetted out of the city.

In a highly respectable, Katrina and Vicky actively stepped up to the photographers. They politely requested that no pictures of the baby be taken or published to protect his privacy. In exchange for their cooperation, the couple briefly and privately introduced baby Vihaan to the paparazzi face-to-face, earning massive respect from the media for their grace and transparency.

“Right now, the mother is being the superhero, and she has been a warrior through her pregnancy and she has been a warrior as a mother as well. I’m so incredibly proud of her.”

— Vicky Kaushal in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India.

With Vicky fresh off the massive box office success of his historical epic Chhaava and preparing for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, and Katrina focusing on her powerhouse brand Kay Beauty, the couple is clearly enjoying this serene, slow-paced chapter of early parenthood.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan’s Legal Notice To Kala Hiran: What Is The Superstar’s Black Buck Case, Know Full Story

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Katrina Shares Glimpses Of Son Vihaan, Rare Sneak Peek In Her Life With Vicky Kaushal Go Viral
Tags: Gujapati Kulapatiinstagram postkatrina kaifKatrina Kaif sonMay photo dumpVicky KaushalVicky Kaushal SonVihaan

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Katrina Shares Glimpses Of Son Vihaan, Rare Sneak Peek In Her Life With Vicky Kaushal Go Viral

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Katrina Shares Glimpses Of Son Vihaan, Rare Sneak Peek In Her Life With Vicky Kaushal Go Viral
Katrina Shares Glimpses Of Son Vihaan, Rare Sneak Peek In Her Life With Vicky Kaushal Go Viral
Katrina Shares Glimpses Of Son Vihaan, Rare Sneak Peek In Her Life With Vicky Kaushal Go Viral
Katrina Shares Glimpses Of Son Vihaan, Rare Sneak Peek In Her Life With Vicky Kaushal Go Viral

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