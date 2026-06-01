Netflix June 2026 Calendar: 10 Must-Watch Movies, Shows Taking Over Your Summer

Netflix June 2026 Calendar: “Netflix and Chill”, If this was your plan for the summer, I guess you are in luck. June is officially here and Netflix is not going to disappoint you to be honest. It is kicking off this summer with a massive slate of nostalgia, returning franchises and star-studded new features, whatever pleases you, you are sure to find it this summer on Netflix. Whether you are looking for a soothing docuseries, cozy comfort watches, or action-heavy sci-fi, the streaming giant has stacked the calendar.



1. Michael Jackson: The Verdict (June 3)

Genre: True Crime Docuseries

The Hook: This deeply researched, limited docuseries completely dissects the King of Pop’s infamous 2005 sexual molestation trial. Utilizing unreleased perspectives and direct court archives, it’s bound to be the biggest watercooler reality check of the month.

2. The Witness (June 4)

Genre: British Mystery / Thriller Series

The Hook: A tight, suspenseful UK drama that centers on a historic murder investigation. The twist? The case is forcefully blown wide open years later when a key eyewitness—who was just a young child at the time of the crime—grows up and changes their story.

3. Office Romance (June 5)

Genre: Romantic Comedy Film

The Hook: Jennifer Lopez returns to her signature cinematic playground alongside Ted Lasso standout Brett Goldstein. Lopez plays a cutthroat airline CEO who has to navigate her own strict anti-fraternization policy when sparks fly with her sharp corporate lawyer (Goldstein).

4. Resident Alien: Season 4 (June 6)

Genre: Sci-Fi Comedy Series

The Hook:

lan Tudyk’s brilliantly eccentric turn as Harry Vanderspeigle arrives at its final destination. This fourth and final season promises to wrap up the cult-favorite comic book adaptation with its signature mix of sci-fi chaos and deadpan heart.

5. Sweet Magnolias: Season 5 (June 11)

Genre: Small-Town Comfort Drama Series

The Hook: The ultimate feel-good trio—Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue—are back in Serenity. This season, the lifelong friends have their sights set on a massive trip to New York City, bringing a fresh wave of relationship evolution, career pivots, and open-honest kitchen table therapy.

Genre: Unscripted Sports Reality Series

The Hook: Following its massive breakout success, the high-stakes docuseries returns to track the relentless auditions, grueling physical tolls, and intense internal politics of making the world’s most elite cheer squad.

7. Color Book (June 19)

Genre: Independent Drama Film

The Hook: A critically acclaimed darling from the festival circuit, this moving feature follows a devoted father (William Catlett) navigating deep grief while raising his son, who has Down syndrome, as they embark on a chaotic, unexpected journey to attend a baseball game.

8. In the Hand of Dante (June 24)

Genre: Literary Crime Thriller Film

The Hook: This stylized, prestige thriller features a parallel narrative layout: a modern-day writer helps a ruthless mob boss steal Dante Alighieri’s original Divine Comedy manuscript, while a historical track mirrors the 14th-century poet writing the masterpiece.

9. Avatar: The Last Airbender: Season 2 (June 25)

Genre : Fantasy Action Adventure Series

The Hook: Well over two years after its record-breaking debut, Netflix’s massive live-action reimagining tackles the “Book of Earth.” The stakes scale up dramatically as Aang heads to Ba Sing Se and encounter the fan-favorite, blind earthbending prodigy, Toph.

10. Little Brother (June 26)

Genre: Buddy Comedy Film

The Hook: John Cena and Eric André team up for a fundamentally unhinged, high-energy road trip comedy. Expect chaotic physical gags, sharp improvisational banter, and a massive dose of odd-couple chemistry to close out the month.

ALSO READ: Who Is Peabo Bryson? The Grammy-Winning Singer Hospitalised After Major Stroke