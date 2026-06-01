LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ali Fazal Raakh DCA rules for UAE Abhijeet Dipke apple Aviation Security ECI Delhi University annapurna bhandar online apply EPFO aiadmk 22k gold rate Ceasefire talks Ali Fazal Raakh DCA rules for UAE Abhijeet Dipke apple Aviation Security ECI Delhi University annapurna bhandar online apply EPFO aiadmk 22k gold rate Ceasefire talks Ali Fazal Raakh DCA rules for UAE Abhijeet Dipke apple Aviation Security ECI Delhi University annapurna bhandar online apply EPFO aiadmk 22k gold rate Ceasefire talks Ali Fazal Raakh DCA rules for UAE Abhijeet Dipke apple Aviation Security ECI Delhi University annapurna bhandar online apply EPFO aiadmk 22k gold rate Ceasefire talks
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ali Fazal Raakh DCA rules for UAE Abhijeet Dipke apple Aviation Security ECI Delhi University annapurna bhandar online apply EPFO aiadmk 22k gold rate Ceasefire talks Ali Fazal Raakh DCA rules for UAE Abhijeet Dipke apple Aviation Security ECI Delhi University annapurna bhandar online apply EPFO aiadmk 22k gold rate Ceasefire talks Ali Fazal Raakh DCA rules for UAE Abhijeet Dipke apple Aviation Security ECI Delhi University annapurna bhandar online apply EPFO aiadmk 22k gold rate Ceasefire talks Ali Fazal Raakh DCA rules for UAE Abhijeet Dipke apple Aviation Security ECI Delhi University annapurna bhandar online apply EPFO aiadmk 22k gold rate Ceasefire talks
LIVE TV
Home > Health News > Moderna Secures $50 Million Boost to Fast-Track Ebola Vaccine Development Amid Rising Outbreak Cases

Moderna Secures $50 Million Boost to Fast-Track Ebola Vaccine Development Amid Rising Outbreak Cases

Moderna Secures $50 Million Boost to Fast-Track Ebola Vaccine Development Amid Rising Outbreak Cases

Moderna Secures $50 Million Boost to Fast-Track Ebola Vaccine Development Amid Rising Outbreak Cases

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Published: Mon 2026-06-01 17:33 IST

Moderna gets up to $ 50 million to push forward an Ebola vaccine , as the outbreak seems to keep intensifying

The biotech company Moderna has landed funding of as much as $50 million from CEPI , the global health coalition Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, to speed up the development of a potential vaccine targeting the dangerous Bundibugyo strain of Ebola. Even as new outbreaks keep surfacing , parts of Africa are still dealing with spread.

You Might Be Interested In

This money arrives at a tense time , because health authorities are now describing more than 900 suspected cases and over 220 deaths tied to the continuing Ebola episode in the Democratic Republic of Congo , plus adjacent areas. The Bundibugyo ebolavirus is widely treated as particularly high risk, and reports have placed its fatality rate around 40% at worst. Right now there is no licensed vaccine, and also no dedicated specific treatment on the market.

Per official releases and broader global health briefings, the CEPI backing is meant to cover preclinical research , early clinical testing , specifically Phase 1 , and also manufacturing readiness work. Moderna is building the candidate using its mRNA approach, that fast-response framework the company used during the COVID-19 period and subsequent campaign.

Health experts say the use of mRNA technology could really speed things up for vaccine development, because it lets scientists design and fine tune vaccines quickly, based on genetic sequencing of the virus. CEPI officials pointed out that part of the funding plan includes “at-risk manufacturing,” which is basically when doses get prepared in advance, before the final trial outcomes are fully confirmed, so distribution can be faster if the vaccine ends up working.

Beyond Moderna’s program, CEPI is also backing other experimental Ebola vaccine ideas from worldwide institutions, like the University of Oxford and the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative, all as part of a multi platform approach… to improve the odds of a win.

The World Health Organization has also urged that every experimental vaccine and treatment go through controlled clinical trials, so safety and effectiveness stay clear during the outbreak response, not just assumed.

Experts add that this renewed urgency, sort of underlines a big missing piece in global preparedness for Ebola strains that aren’t as well known, like Bundibugyo. Those have historically gotten less research focus than the Zaire strain. Right now the outbreak has been labeled a public health emergency across multiple regions, and that’s driven coordinated international funding and research activity.

CEPI officials said the investment isn’t just meant for managing the current outbreak, but also, for bolstering worldwide readiness down the road for later epidemic threats. If early clinical trials end up showing positive safety outcomes along with a good immune response profile , then the vaccine could move fairly quickly toward bigger Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies.  

For Moderna, this partnership also broadens its infectious disease work, beyond COVID-19, kind of reinforcing its footing in the expanding space of epidemic preparedness and mRNA vaccine development.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Moderna Secures $50 Million Boost to Fast-Track Ebola Vaccine Development Amid Rising Outbreak Cases
Tags: Bundibugyo EbolaCEPI fundingEbola vaccineglobal health preparednessModernamRNA vaccineoutbreak surge

RELATED News

Ebola Scare In India? What Delhi Airport Advisory For Passengers Say

Silent Fungal Infection Spreading In India: What Is Drug-Resistant Ringworm Trichophyton Indotineae, Its Symptoms And Prevention Tips?

How One Everyday Habit May Help Protect Against Dementia, According To Research

PCOS Renamed PMOS: How The Old Name Of This Common Women’s Health Disorder Misled Millions

Norovirus Outbreak Explained: Common Symptoms, How It Spreads and Prevention Tips

LATEST NEWS

WWE RAW (June 1, 2026): Full Match Card, King & Queen of The Ring Matches, Start Time, Live Streaming and Where to Watch in India, UAE, UK, US, Pakistan & Rest of the World

Raakh OTT Release: When And Where To Watch The Ali Fazal And Sonali Bendre’s Thriller?

DGCA New Rules For Flyers

Samsung Surpasses Micron, Becomes World’s Largest Automotive Memory Chip Supplier

‘Meet Me at the Airport’: Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke Announces Delhi Protest, Reveals Step-by-Step Jantar Mantar Plan

Apple Vision Pro Delayed As Company Works On Lighter, More Affordable Version And Prioritises Smart Glasses

From Roadside Chaos to CSK Jersey Row: RCB Fans go Viral After Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL 2026 Title Win

Types of Mutual Funds in India Explained Simply

Horoscope Tomorrow 2 June, 2026: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Vivo X Fold 6 All Set To Launch With MediaTek Dimensity 9500

Moderna Secures $50 Million Boost to Fast-Track Ebola Vaccine Development Amid Rising Outbreak Cases

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Moderna Secures $50 Million Boost to Fast-Track Ebola Vaccine Development Amid Rising Outbreak Cases

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Moderna Secures $50 Million Boost to Fast-Track Ebola Vaccine Development Amid Rising Outbreak Cases
Moderna Secures $50 Million Boost to Fast-Track Ebola Vaccine Development Amid Rising Outbreak Cases
Moderna Secures $50 Million Boost to Fast-Track Ebola Vaccine Development Amid Rising Outbreak Cases
Moderna Secures $50 Million Boost to Fast-Track Ebola Vaccine Development Amid Rising Outbreak Cases

QUICK LINKS