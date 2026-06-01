Moderna Secures $50 Million Boost to Fast-Track Ebola Vaccine Development Amid Rising Outbreak Cases

Moderna gets up to $ 50 million to push forward an Ebola vaccine , as the outbreak seems to keep intensifying

The biotech company Moderna has landed funding of as much as $50 million from CEPI , the global health coalition Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, to speed up the development of a potential vaccine targeting the dangerous Bundibugyo strain of Ebola. Even as new outbreaks keep surfacing , parts of Africa are still dealing with spread.

This money arrives at a tense time , because health authorities are now describing more than 900 suspected cases and over 220 deaths tied to the continuing Ebola episode in the Democratic Republic of Congo , plus adjacent areas. The Bundibugyo ebolavirus is widely treated as particularly high risk, and reports have placed its fatality rate around 40% at worst. Right now there is no licensed vaccine, and also no dedicated specific treatment on the market.

Per official releases and broader global health briefings, the CEPI backing is meant to cover preclinical research , early clinical testing , specifically Phase 1 , and also manufacturing readiness work. Moderna is building the candidate using its mRNA approach, that fast-response framework the company used during the COVID-19 period and subsequent campaign.