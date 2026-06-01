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Home > India News > Why Was Kolkata’s 70-Foot Lionel Messi Statue Removed? Safety Concerns Explained

Why Was Kolkata’s 70-Foot Lionel Messi Statue Removed? Safety Concerns Explained

The 70-foot Messi statue in Kolkata has been taken down after locals raised concerns about the landmark swaying in windy conditions.

Why Was Kolkata's 70-Foot Lionel Messi Statue Removed? Safety Concerns Explained (Photo/X)
Why Was Kolkata's 70-Foot Lionel Messi Statue Removed? Safety Concerns Explained (Photo/X)

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Mon 2026-06-01 17:19 IST

Kolkata authorities moved the 70-foot-tall tribute to football star Lionel Messi from Lake Town on Monday after residents complained that the statue was visibly shaking during a recent spell of strong winds. Authorities said the Public Works Department (PWD) laid the groundwork to remove the statue, citing safety concerns.

Residents Flagged Safety Risks

The uproar had begun when the residents of the locality approached authorities claiming that the giant statue made of iron-and-fiber-glass was showing signs of structural instability during strong winds. Officials said that, following residents’ observations, a team of PWD engineers inspected the statue in question and was forced to contemplate its potential danger to onlookers and road traffic, especially with wetter days ahead with the imminent monsoon.

On Monday morning, heavy-duty hydraulic cranes along with a team of engineers snapped together on the VIP Road stretch of Lake Town to disassemble the giant tribute. The statue had been erected at the top of an underground pedestrian crossing. PWD officials said the statue was successfully taken down from the area earlier today and moved to a safer location.

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Multiple reports say engineers discovered possible weak points in the structure during inspection. Officials allegedly observed instability in the center of gravity of the statue and raised concerns that high winds could worsen the situation. Some reports also say officials detected weaknesses in the lower portion of the structure, raising fears of a potential mishap.

Statue Was Unveiled During Messi’s India Visit

The huge statue of Messi holding up the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy was unveiled in December 2025 during the football legend’s highly publicized “GOAT India Tour.” The statue quickly became a popular site for football enthusiasts and visitors in Kolkata. Artist Monty Paul and his team reportedly completed the fiberglass statue in 40 days.

Reports say the West Bengal government is working to identify an alternate location to re-install the statue. Officials are allegedly looking for a place that provides better visibility, better structural support, and better safety for visitors, while preserving the statue as an homage to the Argentine football great.

Debate Over Large Public Installations

The Messi statue removal has ignited new debates about the standard and design approval for a large public structure in the city. The story follows the removal of another football-centric sculpture from Salt Lake, raising queries about necessary design approvals, structural audits and maintenance of such large civic landmarks.

Also Read: How To Apply For West Bengal’s Annapurna Yojana 2026? Eligibility, Documents, Registration Details Inside

Disclaimer: This article is based on media reports and official statements available at the time of writing. Authorities have not yet announced the final relocation site.

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Why Was Kolkata’s 70-Foot Lionel Messi Statue Removed? Safety Concerns Explained
Tags: Kolkata Messi statue removedKolkata newsLake Town Messi statueLionel messi kolkataLionel Messi statueMessi statue dismantledmessi statue kolkataPWD KolkataWest Bengal news

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Why Was Kolkata’s 70-Foot Lionel Messi Statue Removed? Safety Concerns Explained

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Why Was Kolkata’s 70-Foot Lionel Messi Statue Removed? Safety Concerns Explained
Why Was Kolkata’s 70-Foot Lionel Messi Statue Removed? Safety Concerns Explained
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