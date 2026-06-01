Cockroach Janata Party’s Abhijeet Dipke To Return To India, Plans NEET Leak Protest At Jantar Mantar

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke has announced that he will return to India on June 6 and lead a peaceful protest in New Delhi demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The social media personality, whose satirical political movement has attracted significant online attention in recent months, said this will be his first visit to India since launching the Cockroach Janta Party. The planned demonstration is expected to take place at Jantar Mantar after obtaining the required permissions from authorities.

In a video message posted on X, Dipke said, “Hello everyone, I have decided to come back to India. Yes, I am coming back to my country, my home, India, to ask for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. You have been seeing for so many days that we are raising our voice on social media that because of the paper leak, the children of NEET who committed suicide and the hard work of lakhs of students that has been wasted, for that, Dharmendra Pradhan should resign.”

Call for a peaceful movement rooted in the Constitution

The Cockroach Janta Party founder urged people to join what he described as a peaceful and democratic movement. He said citizens should come together and use constitutional means to demand accountability from those in power.

“The time has come for all of us to come together, following the path of the Constitution of India, and peacefully raise our voices to demand Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. If we raise our voices together, they will definitely have to listen to us,” he said.

As per reports, Dipke also linked his campaign to concerns surrounding several major examinations. Referring to NEET, CBSE, CUET and SSCGD, he argued that a large number of students have been affected by issues within the education system and are now uncertain about their future.

Concerns over students and examination controversies

According to Dipke, “Today, NEET’s 22 lakh students, CBSE’s 17 lakh students, CUET’s 16 lakh students and SSCGD’s 40 lakh students, there are more than 1 crore students whose lives have been mocked by the system. Because of this, students are very anxious and worried about their future. Someone has to take responsibility for this.”

He further questioned the absence of accountability. “Even after such a big blunder, if the Education Minister doesn’t resign, it means that there is no accountability left in this country. It seems that the system can make as many mistakes as it wants and there are no consequences for that. All the consequences are for the students.”

June 6 arrival and plans for Jantar Mantar protest

Sharing details of the programme, Dipke said he intends to land in Delhi on June 6 and invited supporters to meet him at the airport. From there, he plans to approach authorities for permission to hold a peaceful gathering at Jantar Mantar.

“I have decided that I will come to Delhi on 6th June, Saturday morning. All of you meet me at the airport. All of us will go to the Parliament Street Police Station and ask for permission to do a peaceful protest on Jantar Mantar.”

The Cockroach Janta Party leader stressed that the movement would remain peaceful and democratic. “India’s constitution gives us the right to raise our voice against wrongdoings peacefully. According to that constitution, we will raise our voice and I hope that all the supporters of Cockroach Janta Party and all the students and youth who are worried about this system will join this protest. Those who think that Dharmendra Pradhan should resign, all of them should join this protest.”

Addressing fears of arrest and standing by democratic values

Dipke also spoke about concerns raised by his family regarding his return. According to him, some relatives fear that he could be detained after landing in India. However, he said he remains hopeful that democratic rights will be respected. “My friends and family are afraid that they will be arrested and sent to jail. But I still hope that our country is a democracy and we will get permission to protest peacefully. I want to make it clear, I am a big admirer of Gandhi, Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh and Nehru and I believe in the constitution of India more than anything else which gives us the right to raise our voice in a democracy.”

Reiterating his belief in peaceful dissent, he added, “And as far as the fear of jail is concerned, how long will we live in fear? This country does not belong to any one party. This country belongs to all of us. It is a question of our future.”

As per reports, he further added, “our future is being ruined. And now it is our responsibility that whenever there is something wrong with anyone in this country, we all should raise our voice in a very peaceful and democratic manner. If I wanted, I could have easily taken a job here in the USA.”

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