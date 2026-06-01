LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
annapurna bhandar online apply ashish-nehra business news Graham Platner campaign delta air lines EPFO aiadmk apple 22k gold rate Asian markets today chennai commercial cylinder Ceasefire talks annapurna bhandar online apply ashish-nehra business news Graham Platner campaign delta air lines EPFO aiadmk apple 22k gold rate Asian markets today chennai commercial cylinder Ceasefire talks annapurna bhandar online apply ashish-nehra business news Graham Platner campaign delta air lines EPFO aiadmk apple 22k gold rate Asian markets today chennai commercial cylinder Ceasefire talks annapurna bhandar online apply ashish-nehra business news Graham Platner campaign delta air lines EPFO aiadmk apple 22k gold rate Asian markets today chennai commercial cylinder Ceasefire talks
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
annapurna bhandar online apply ashish-nehra business news Graham Platner campaign delta air lines EPFO aiadmk apple 22k gold rate Asian markets today chennai commercial cylinder Ceasefire talks annapurna bhandar online apply ashish-nehra business news Graham Platner campaign delta air lines EPFO aiadmk apple 22k gold rate Asian markets today chennai commercial cylinder Ceasefire talks annapurna bhandar online apply ashish-nehra business news Graham Platner campaign delta air lines EPFO aiadmk apple 22k gold rate Asian markets today chennai commercial cylinder Ceasefire talks annapurna bhandar online apply ashish-nehra business news Graham Platner campaign delta air lines EPFO aiadmk apple 22k gold rate Asian markets today chennai commercial cylinder Ceasefire talks
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Cockroach Janata Party’s Abhijeet Dipke To Return To India, Plans NEET Leak Protest At Jantar Mantar

Cockroach Janata Party’s Abhijeet Dipke To Return To India, Plans NEET Leak Protest At Jantar Mantar

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke said he will return to India on June 6 to hold a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar

CJP founder announces Jantar Mantar protest (Images: X)
CJP founder announces Jantar Mantar protest (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: Mon 2026-06-01 15:39 IST

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke has announced that he will return to India on June 6 and lead a peaceful protest in New Delhi demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The social media personality, whose satirical political movement has attracted significant online attention in recent months, said this will be his first visit to India since launching the Cockroach Janta Party. The planned demonstration is expected to take place at Jantar Mantar after obtaining the required permissions from authorities.

In a video message posted on X, Dipke said, “Hello everyone, I have decided to come back to India. Yes, I am coming back to my country, my home, India, to ask for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. You have been seeing for so many days that we are raising our voice on social media that because of the paper leak, the children of NEET who committed suicide and the hard work of lakhs of students that has been wasted, for that, Dharmendra Pradhan should resign.”

Call for a peaceful movement rooted in the Constitution

The Cockroach Janta Party founder urged people to join what he described as a peaceful and democratic movement. He said citizens should come together and use constitutional means to demand accountability from those in power.

“The time has come for all of us to come together, following the path of the Constitution of India, and peacefully raise our voices to demand Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. If we raise our voices together, they will definitely have to listen to us,” he said.

As per reports, Dipke also linked his campaign to concerns surrounding several major examinations. Referring to NEET, CBSE, CUET and SSCGD, he argued that a large number of students have been affected by issues within the education system and are now uncertain about their future.

Concerns over students and examination controversies

According to Dipke, “Today, NEET’s 22 lakh students, CBSE’s 17 lakh students, CUET’s 16 lakh students and SSCGD’s 40 lakh students, there are more than 1 crore students whose lives have been mocked by the system. Because of this, students are very anxious and worried about their future. Someone has to take responsibility for this.”

He further questioned the absence of accountability. “Even after such a big blunder, if the Education Minister doesn’t resign, it means that there is no accountability left in this country. It seems that the system can make as many mistakes as it wants and there are no consequences for that. All the consequences are for the students.”

June 6 arrival and plans for Jantar Mantar protest

Sharing details of the programme, Dipke said he intends to land in Delhi on June 6 and invited supporters to meet him at the airport. From there, he plans to approach authorities for permission to hold a peaceful gathering at Jantar Mantar.

“I have decided that I will come to Delhi on 6th June, Saturday morning. All of you meet me at the airport. All of us will go to the Parliament Street Police Station and ask for permission to do a peaceful protest on Jantar Mantar.”

The Cockroach Janta Party leader stressed that the movement would remain peaceful and democratic. “India’s constitution gives us the right to raise our voice against wrongdoings peacefully. According to that constitution, we will raise our voice and I hope that all the supporters of Cockroach Janta Party and all the students and youth who are worried about this system will join this protest. Those who think that Dharmendra Pradhan should resign, all of them should join this protest.”

Addressing fears of arrest and standing by democratic values

Dipke also spoke about concerns raised by his family regarding his return. According to him, some relatives fear that he could be detained after landing in India. However, he said he remains hopeful that democratic rights will be respected. “My friends and family are afraid that they will be arrested and sent to jail. But I still hope that our country is a democracy and we will get permission to protest peacefully. I want to make it clear, I am a big admirer of Gandhi, Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh and Nehru and I believe in the constitution of India more than anything else which gives us the right to raise our voice in a democracy.”

Reiterating his belief in peaceful dissent, he added, “And as far as the fear of jail is concerned, how long will we live in fear? This country does not belong to any one party. This country belongs to all of us. It is a question of our future.”

As per reports, he further added, “our future is being ruined. And now it is our responsibility that whenever there is something wrong with anyone in this country, we all should raise our voice in a very peaceful and democratic manner. If I wanted, I could have easily taken a job here in the USA.”

Also Read: How CBI Recreated Twisha Sharma’s Final Moments Using 80-Kg Dummy, Noose And Belt    

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Cockroach Janata Party’s Abhijeet Dipke To Return To India, Plans NEET Leak Protest At Jantar Mantar
Tags: Abhijeet DipkeCJP protestCockroach Janta PartyJantar Mantar

RELATED News

LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 01.06.2026, Bhagyathara BT-56 Monday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online | ₹1 Crore Ticket No BV 681771

How CBI Recreated Twisha Sharma’s Final Moments Using 80-Kg Dummy, Noose And Belt

LIVE | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 01.06.2026, Sambad Dear Rise 1 PM Monday Bumper Lottery Result OUT: Check Complete List Online | ₹1 Crore Ticket No 41A 13578

K Annamalai Set to Leave BJP? Former BJP Chief Rumoured To Launch ‘New Movement’ in Tamil Nadu

The Cube Club Creates World Record with 10,000 Plant Green Installation, Celebrates 1 Lakh Tree Plantation Milestone with Jackie Shroff

LATEST NEWS

Apple TV 4K And HomePod Mini Launch Revealed

Russian Man Dies After Jumping Onto Fire Rescue Ladder

Diljit Dosanjh Announces Wembley Stadium Concert, Share Mother’s Emotional Response After The Historic Feat

Telangana Formation Day 2026: Holiday, Wishes, History & Significance Explained

GST Collections Hit Rs 1.94 Lakh Crore In May 2026; What's Fueling Revenue?

CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation Portal 2026 to Open Soon: Check Eligibility, Fees, Application Steps and Latest Updates

Delhi High Court Grants Naga Chaitanya Interim Relief Against Deepfakes, Pornographic Content

UAE Public Holidays 2026: Remaining List of Days Off From June to December

NVIDIA RTX Spark Superchip Launched: Microsoft Surface, Dell XPS, Lenovo Yoga, And More Confirmed To Feature New AI Chip

IPL 2026 Awards: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Wins SUV, Massive Prize Money — But Why Can’t The Rajasthan Royals Batter Use His Biggest Reward Yet

Cockroach Janata Party’s Abhijeet Dipke To Return To India, Plans NEET Leak Protest At Jantar Mantar

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Cockroach Janata Party’s Abhijeet Dipke To Return To India, Plans NEET Leak Protest At Jantar Mantar

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Cockroach Janata Party’s Abhijeet Dipke To Return To India, Plans NEET Leak Protest At Jantar Mantar
Cockroach Janata Party’s Abhijeet Dipke To Return To India, Plans NEET Leak Protest At Jantar Mantar
Cockroach Janata Party’s Abhijeet Dipke To Return To India, Plans NEET Leak Protest At Jantar Mantar
Cockroach Janata Party’s Abhijeet Dipke To Return To India, Plans NEET Leak Protest At Jantar Mantar

QUICK LINKS