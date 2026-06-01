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Home > World News > United Airlines Flight Returns to Newark After Bluetooth Name ‘BOMB’ Triggers False Security Alert

United Airlines Flight Returns to Newark After Bluetooth Name ‘BOMB’ Triggers False Security Alert

A United Airlines flight returned to Newark after a passenger’s Bluetooth device name “BOMB” triggered a false security alert, leading to a full security check before the flight was cleared.

United Airlines Mid-Air Turnback Alert
United Airlines Mid-Air Turnback Alert

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Published: Mon 2026-06-01 17:02 IST

A United Airlines international flight had to spin back pretty soon after takeoff, because some “false” security alert was triggered by a passenger’s Bluetooth device name. The name showed up as “BOMB” and that was enough to make the flight crew, plus aviation authorities, go into instant uh, concern mode.

The trip itself had left Newark Liberty International Airport and was supposed to go to Palma de Mallorca in Spain. Everything sounded normal at first, the aircraft was cruising along, and then the onboard security system or maybe a connected device scan flagged what it thought was a risky nearby Bluetooth signal. The cockpit crew treated it like it could be genuine, and per strict aviation security protocols they immediately reached out to air traffic control.

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Because the potential for risk is always taken seriously in aviation, authorities ordered a return to Newark as a precaution. The plane turned back without drama, and it landed safely, with no incident. On the ground, emergency and security teams were already standing by, ready for whatever might come through.

After the aircraft touched down, all passengers were safely deboarded, and then everyone went through extra security checks. The luggage was screened as well, thoroughly, and the aircraft got a full inspection by security officials. Airport personnel worked alongside law enforcement, to make sure there wasn’t any actual explosive device or threat onboard.

In the end, investigators said everything was not a real danger at all, and that the whole alert came from a passenger’s Bluetooth device being named “BOMB.” It’s believed the system, or the onboard detection mechanism, misread the device name as if it was a threat keyword, and that’s what set off the emergency response. Officials also noted that even when it turns out to be a false alarm, security procedures still require prompt … immediate action, always.

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United Airlines Flight Returns to Newark After Bluetooth Name ‘BOMB’ Triggers False Security Alert
Tags: Aviation Securitybluetooth alertfalse bomb threatFlight Diversionhome-hero-pos-9newark airportpassenger screeningunited airlines

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United Airlines Flight Returns to Newark After Bluetooth Name ‘BOMB’ Triggers False Security Alert

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United Airlines Flight Returns to Newark After Bluetooth Name ‘BOMB’ Triggers False Security Alert
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