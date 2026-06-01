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Home > Business News > Gold And Silver Prices Today On 1 June: Gold Holds Firm At High Levels, MCX Futures Dip, Silver Rates Remain Stable; Check Rates In Major Cities Now

Gold And Silver Prices Today On 1 June: Gold Holds Firm At High Levels, MCX Futures Dip, Silver Rates Remain Stable; Check Rates In Major Cities Now

Gold and silver prices in India remained steady on June 1, with 24K gold near ₹1.56 lakh per 10g and MCX futures slightly lower amid mild volatility and cautious sentiment.

Gold And Silver Rates Today
Gold And Silver Rates Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: Mon 2026-06-01 10:25 IST

Gold Rates Today, 1 June  2026: Shine Check for Your Wallet- So, the average gold rate in India for today is coming in at ₹15,651 per gram for 24-karat gold, and ₹14,337 per gram for 22-karat gold. These numbers are basically the all-India yardstick that retail buyers use across the big cities and their usual markets. If you look at it from the purity point of view, 24-karat gold (which is 99.9% pure) is being quoted at about ₹1,56,510 per 10 grams, while 22-karat gold (91.6% pure) sits at around ₹1,43,370 per 10 grams. Also, 18-karat gold (75% purity) is trading near ₹1,17,390 per 10 grams. In practice, these figures act as the main reference levels for jewellery pricing, but the final quote may shift depending on making charges and how the local market mood is doing.

Gold Rates On MCX Today

MCX Gold futures are trading lower today at ₹1,55,850 per 10 grams, reflecting an intraday decline of approximately 0.69% (down ₹1,075) during morning trade. The session shows a mildly negative tone in bullion markets amid ongoing price fluctuations. According to real-time data from the Economic Times Commodity Tracker, the market opened at ₹1,56,316 and recorded an intraday high of ₹1,57,197, while the low stood at ₹1,55,323. The previous close was ₹1,56,925, indicating continued volatility and cautious sentiment among traders in early trading hours.

Gold Rates Today In Different Cities Of India

Check Out The Latest Rates In Major Cities:

You Might Be Interested In
City 18K Gold (Per 10g) 22K Gold (Per 10g) 24K Gold (Per 10g)
Chennai ₹1,19,700 ₹1,46,300 ₹1,59,600
Delhi ₹1,17,900 ₹1,44,100 ₹1,57,190
Noida (NCR) ₹1,17,920 ₹1,44,090 ₹1,57,180
Lucknow ₹1,17,900 ₹1,44,100 ₹1,57,190
Ahmedabad ₹1,17,830 ₹1,44,000 ₹1,57,090
Mumbai ₹1,17,780 ₹1,43,950 ₹1,57,040
Bengaluru ₹1,17,780 ₹1,43,950 ₹1,57,040
Hyderabad ₹1,17,780 ₹1,43,950 ₹1,57,040
Kolkata ₹1,17,780 ₹1,43,950 ₹1,57,040
Pune ₹1,17,780 ₹1,43,950 ₹1,57,040

Crucial Buying Information

  • The prices listed above are base bullion rates.
  • Final jewellery prices will include an additional 3% GST and separate making charges.

Gold Price In Major Indian Cities

• gold price in Chennai: 18K ₹1,19,700 | 22K ₹1,46,300 | 24K ₹1,59,600
• gold price in Delhi: 18K ₹1,17,900 | 22K ₹1,44,100 | 24K ₹1,57,190
• gold price in Noida (NCR): 18K ₹1,17,920 | 22K ₹1,44,090 | 24K ₹1,57,180
• gold price in Lucknow: 18K ₹1,17,900 | 22K ₹1,44,100 | 24K ₹1,57,190
• gold price in Ahmedabad: 18K ₹1,17,830 | 22K ₹1,44,000 | 24K ₹1,57,090

Silver Rates Today Across Major Indian Cities (Per Kg, 100g & 10g)

Gold Price Across Cities (Per 10g & Per 1kg)

City Price (Per 10 Grams) Price (Per 1 Kilogram)
Chennai ₹2,899 ₹2,89,900
Hyderabad ₹2,900 ₹2,90,000
Assam (Guwahati) ₹2,799 ₹2,79,900
Gujarat (Ahmedabad) ₹2,799 ₹2,79,900
Delhi ₹2,900 ₹2,90,000
Kolkata ₹2,850 ₹2,85,000
Pune ₹2,850 ₹2,85,000
Mumbai ₹2,799 ₹2,79,900
Bengaluru ₹2,799 ₹2,79,900
Jammu & Kashmir (Srinagar) ₹2,678 ₹2,67,760

Note: The price ranges capture the variance between primary wholesale bullion market baselines and localized high-street jeweller association updates for the morning session.

(With Inputs From Good Returns)

Also Read: Gold Rate Today On 1 June, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

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Gold And Silver Prices Today On 1 June: Gold Holds Firm At High Levels, MCX Futures Dip, Silver Rates Remain Stable; Check Rates In Major Cities Now
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Gold And Silver Prices Today On 1 June: Gold Holds Firm At High Levels, MCX Futures Dip, Silver Rates Remain Stable; Check Rates In Major Cities Now
Gold And Silver Prices Today On 1 June: Gold Holds Firm At High Levels, MCX Futures Dip, Silver Rates Remain Stable; Check Rates In Major Cities Now
Gold And Silver Prices Today On 1 June: Gold Holds Firm At High Levels, MCX Futures Dip, Silver Rates Remain Stable; Check Rates In Major Cities Now
Gold And Silver Prices Today On 1 June: Gold Holds Firm At High Levels, MCX Futures Dip, Silver Rates Remain Stable; Check Rates In Major Cities Now

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