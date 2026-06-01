Gold And Silver Prices Today On 1 June: Gold Holds Firm At High Levels, MCX Futures Dip, Silver Rates Remain Stable; Check Rates In Major Cities Now

Gold Rates Today, 1 June 2026: Shine Check for Your Wallet- So, the average gold rate in India for today is coming in at ₹15,651 per gram for 24-karat gold, and ₹14,337 per gram for 22-karat gold. These numbers are basically the all-India yardstick that retail buyers use across the big cities and their usual markets. If you look at it from the purity point of view, 24-karat gold (which is 99.9% pure) is being quoted at about ₹1,56,510 per 10 grams, while 22-karat gold (91.6% pure) sits at around ₹1,43,370 per 10 grams. Also, 18-karat gold (75% purity) is trading near ₹1,17,390 per 10 grams. In practice, these figures act as the main reference levels for jewellery pricing, but the final quote may shift depending on making charges and how the local market mood is doing.
Gold Rates On MCX Today
MCX Gold futures are trading lower today at ₹1,55,850 per 10 grams, reflecting an intraday decline of approximately 0.69% (down ₹1,075) during morning trade. The session shows a mildly negative tone in bullion markets amid ongoing price fluctuations. According to real-time data from the Economic Times Commodity Tracker, the market opened at ₹1,56,316 and recorded an intraday high of ₹1,57,197, while the low stood at ₹1,55,323. The previous close was ₹1,56,925, indicating continued volatility and cautious sentiment among traders in early trading hours.
Gold Rates Today In Different Cities Of India
Check Out The Latest Rates In Major Cities:
(With Inputs From Good Returns)
Also Read: Gold Rate Today On 1 June, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman
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