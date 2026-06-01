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Home > World News > ‘The White House Is Under Shiites’ Control’: Barack Obama’s Old White House Instagram Gets Hacked, Iranian General Qasem Soleimani Photos Take Over

‘The White House Is Under Shiites’ Control’: Barack Obama’s Old White House Instagram Gets Hacked, Iranian General Qasem Soleimani Photos Take Over

The official Obama White House Instagram account was reportedly hacked, with unauthorised posts featuring Iranian General Qasem Soleimani and AI-generated images.

Obama's old White House IG gets hacked (IMAGE: INSTAGRAM)
Obama's old White House IG gets hacked (IMAGE: INSTAGRAM)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Mon 2026-06-01 09:28 IST

BARACK OBAMA IG: The old White House account of Barack Obama was hacked. The White House is under Shiites’ control,” was the text for which the AI-generated image was included for the @obamawhitehouse account. The last update from the account came in 2017. As of now, the account hasn’t made any comment about the hacking. There’s a personal page for Barack Obama, but this happened on the official @obamawhitehouse IG account, the official account of The Obama White House. The hackers, as per TMZ, posted several times, even one that was supposed to be an AI-generated picture with the caption “The White House is under Shiites’ control.

Barack Obama’s Old White House Instagram Gets Hacked

The stories on the Instagram page got flooded with Iranian General Qasem Soleimani photos. For the unversed, Qasem Soleimani was an important military official for Iran, commanding the Quds force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps between 1998 and 2020. He was influential in determining Iran’s military operations in its region, including Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, among other places. Soleimani died in a drone attack by the United States near the Baghdad International Airport in January 2020.

‘The White House Is Under Shiites’ Control’: Barack Obama’s Old White House Instagram Gets Hacked, Iranian General Qasem Soleimani Photos Take Over

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How did Meta react to the hack? 

Meta confirmed the hack and said the account’s been secured and that the hacked content has been removed from IG. In July 2020, it was reported that Obama’s Twitter account was hacked. The Elon Musk, Bill Gates and Joe Biden accounts were also hacked in the same attack. The accounts of Gates and Musk also promised bitcoin payments to followers (as did Kanye West’s account).

The FBI told NBC News it knew about the security breach affecting several high-profile Twitter accounts and pointed out the hackers were aiming to push cryptocurrency scams. They warned the public not to get tricked into sending money or crypto because of this incident.

Jeff Bezos got caught up in it too. His account was hacked, and the attackers claimed he wanted to “give back to my community.” Twitter (now called X) said it was on the case, looking into what happened, working to fix the mess, and promised to keep people updated.

Back in 2014, the Washington Post reported hackers tied to the Russian government broke into some unclassified White House computer systems. The White House said they’d spotted suspicious activity on the unclassified network for the Executive Office of the President. They jumped on it right away, taking steps to deal with the problem.

ALSO READ: Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Updates: UN Security Council Calls Emergency Meeting, Trump’s New AI Post Goes Viral    

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‘The White House Is Under Shiites’ Control’: Barack Obama’s Old White House Instagram Gets Hacked, Iranian General Qasem Soleimani Photos Take Over
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‘The White House Is Under Shiites’ Control’: Barack Obama’s Old White House Instagram Gets Hacked, Iranian General Qasem Soleimani Photos Take Over

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‘The White House Is Under Shiites’ Control’: Barack Obama’s Old White House Instagram Gets Hacked, Iranian General Qasem Soleimani Photos Take Over
‘The White House Is Under Shiites’ Control’: Barack Obama’s Old White House Instagram Gets Hacked, Iranian General Qasem Soleimani Photos Take Over
‘The White House Is Under Shiites’ Control’: Barack Obama’s Old White House Instagram Gets Hacked, Iranian General Qasem Soleimani Photos Take Over
‘The White House Is Under Shiites’ Control’: Barack Obama’s Old White House Instagram Gets Hacked, Iranian General Qasem Soleimani Photos Take Over

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