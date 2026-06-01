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Home > India News > Chennai Bar Fight Turns Fatal. 18-Year-Old Sri Lankan Refugee Killed After Bar Brawl Escalates Into Deadly Road Rage Incident

Chennai Bar Fight Turns Fatal. 18-Year-Old Sri Lankan Refugee Killed After Bar Brawl Escalates Into Deadly Road Rage Incident

An 18-year-old Sri Lankan refugee, Yancy, was killed in Chennai after a bar brawl escalated into a deadly road rage incident. Police said a car allegedly chased and rammed a two-wheeler following a violent altercation, leaving one dead and another critically injured.

An 18-year-old Sri Lankan Tamil refugee was killed in Chennai (IMAGE: X)
An 18-year-old Sri Lankan Tamil refugee was killed in Chennai (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Mon 2026-06-01 08:16 IST

CHENNAI HORROR: An evening out at a private Bar in Chennai ended tragically when a road rage incident resulted in the death of an 18-year-old girl after an altercation between two groups of people spilled into the streets and resulted in a fatal incident. The victim, Yancy (18), who was a refugee from Sri Lanka and living in Villupuram district, was killed on the scene after a car allegedly crashed into the two-wheeler he was riding on. Her 17-year-old friend, who was with her at the time, was also injured and is being hospitalised for critical injuries.

Chennai bar brawl: What exactly happened? 

Police reported that Yancy and her friends were dancing at a private bar when a fight started between the two groups of men. Bouncers appeared twice, once inside the bar and once outside, before telling both sides to get out.

But the battle was by no means ended. Yancy and her friends reportedly saw the other group in a car, and then “bombed” the car with stones. In the meanwhile, the occupants of the car were furious after the attack, and reported that they gave chase and intentionally hit the two-wheeler. The impact toppled off the vehicle, killing Yancy instantly.

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Police describe the crime scene, reveal key details

As per reports, police said some of Yancy’s friends, riding motorcycles, threw stones at a car carrying their rivals, identified as Balakumar, also known as Balaguru, and Suman Sakthivel. The car ended up with smashed windows and dents.

Suman Sakthivel, angry, reportedly rammed the car into the motorcycles. Yancy was knocked off and suffered a fatal head injury, dying right there on the spot.

Since then, police arrested Balamurugan (21), Joshwa (19), and Kishore Kumar (19). They’ve opened a case and assembled a special team to hunt down the others still on the run. Authorities have shut down the private bar in Chennai for letting minors inside, including Yancy, a clear violation that’s caused a lot of people to question the bar’s oversight. Yancy’s devastated family is demanding the toughest penalties for everyone involved. The incident has stirred up new anger about road rage and how loosely some entertainment spots in the city are regulated.

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Chennai Bar Fight Turns Fatal. 18-Year-Old Sri Lankan Refugee Killed After Bar Brawl Escalates Into Deadly Road Rage Incident
Tags: chennaihome-hero-pos-5latest crime newslatest viral newssri lankan refugeetamil nadu

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Chennai Bar Fight Turns Fatal. 18-Year-Old Sri Lankan Refugee Killed After Bar Brawl Escalates Into Deadly Road Rage Incident

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Chennai Bar Fight Turns Fatal. 18-Year-Old Sri Lankan Refugee Killed After Bar Brawl Escalates Into Deadly Road Rage Incident
Chennai Bar Fight Turns Fatal. 18-Year-Old Sri Lankan Refugee Killed After Bar Brawl Escalates Into Deadly Road Rage Incident
Chennai Bar Fight Turns Fatal. 18-Year-Old Sri Lankan Refugee Killed After Bar Brawl Escalates Into Deadly Road Rage Incident
Chennai Bar Fight Turns Fatal. 18-Year-Old Sri Lankan Refugee Killed After Bar Brawl Escalates Into Deadly Road Rage Incident

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