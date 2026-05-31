AI And Infrastructure: Gautam Adani’s Blueprint For India’s Next Growth Leap

As India positions itself for the next phase of economic growth, two forces are emerging as key drivers of its future, world-class infrastructure and artificial intelligence (AI). In his annual message for the financial year 2026, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said the countries that successfully combine physical infrastructure with digital intelligence will be best placed to lead the global economy in the coming decades.

“The countries that successfully combine physical infrastructure with digital intelligence will be best placed to lead the global economy in the decades ahead,” Adani said.

Infrastructure and AI becoming increasingly interconnected

The relationship between infrastructure and technology is becoming more interconnected than ever before. The traditional model of first building roads, ports and power systems and then adding technology is rapidly giving way to a new approach where both are developed together.

According to Adani, this integration will shape competitiveness, resilience and innovation. While AI is often viewed as a software-driven revolution, it depends heavily on physical infrastructure. Data centres require reliable electricity, transmission networks, cooling systems and high-speed connectivity. As demand for AI-powered services grows worldwide, countries with strong infrastructure foundations are expected to enjoy a significant advantage.

Why India is well placed to seize the opportunity

India is uniquely positioned to capitalise on this opportunity. Unlike many developed economies burdened by ageing infrastructure, India has the chance to build modern systems from the ground up.

This allows sectors such as renewable energy, logistics, transportation, storage and digital infrastructure to evolve as part of an integrated ecosystem rather than as isolated assets. Such a model can help improve efficiency while supporting large-scale technological advancement across sectors.

Adani Group’s investments reflect the long-term vision

The Adani Group’s business portfolio is being positioned as an example of this convergence. Its presence across ports, airports, renewable energy, transmission networks, logistics, manufacturing and data centres is aimed at creating a connected platform that links physical and digital infrastructure.

The group said its investments during FY26 reflected this long-term vision. Capital expenditure crossed Rs 1.5 lakh crore during the year, while renewable energy capacity expanded beyond 19.3 gigawatts. Adani Ports handled more than 500 million tonnes of cargo, and the transmission business significantly increased its order pipeline. Progress also continued on major projects such as the Navi Mumbai International Airport and the group’s expanding data centre network.

Execution will determine who leads the next growth era

Adani also highlighted that investments alone will not be enough. The bigger challenge, he noted, lies in execution. In a highly competitive world, the ability to deploy capital quickly, efficiently and at scale will determine success.

The timing is significant as governments across the world grapple with concerns over energy security, supply-chain disruptions and the infrastructure demands created by emerging technologies. Increasingly, technological leadership is becoming inseparable from access to reliable power, efficient logistics and robust industrial capabilities.

For India, this presents both an opportunity and a responsibility. Investments in clean energy, digital infrastructure, defence manufacturing and critical supply chains can strengthen not only economic growth but also national resilience.

As the global economy enters a new era shaped by technology and sustainability, the central question is no longer whether capital is available. The challenge is how effectively it is deployed. In that race, India’s ability to combine infrastructure, technology and execution may well determine its place among the world’s leading economies.

(with inputs from ANI)

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