Abhishek Banerjee Attack Probe Takes Dramatic Turn As Arrested Linked To Ex-TMC MLA Lovely Maitra

A major twist in the ongoing investigation relating to the attack on the national general secretary of Trinamool Congress Abhishek Banerjee has emerged following claims that some of those who have been arrested in relation to the crime were said to be close to the ex-TMC MLA Lovely Maitra from Sonarpur. The news has raised questions about the real intent behind the attack and how much of it was just a one-time occurrence rather than the manifestation of political tension in local political circles.

Among those arrested are Tapan Maity and Akash Gayan, both of whom were allegedly seen in videos linked to the attack. Investigators have taken them into custody and are questioning them as part of the ongoing inquiry into the assault on Abhishek Banerjee, which sparked a major political controversy in West Bengal.

Links to former MLA emerge as probe gathers pace

As per reports, sources familiar with the investigation said Tapan Maity and Nirmalya Sengupta, popularly known as Joy, were considered close to former TMC MLA Lovely Maitra. Two other arrested individuals, Kajal Das and Debasish Dutta, were also reportedly associated with the former legislator.

The emergence of these alleged links has added a new dimension to the investigation. Police are now examining whether personal, local or political factors may have played a role in the events that unfolded during Abhishek Banerjee‘s visit to Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas.

Family questions arrest of local party worker Akash Gayan

According to reports, Akash Gayan, one of the accused arrested in the case, is known locally as a Trinamool Congress worker. His mother acknowledged that he had long been associated with the party and regularly sat at TMC booths during election periods.

According to her, there was no reason for her son to have any hostility towards Abhishek Banerjee. She said Akash returned home normally after the incident on Friday afternoon and later went to a nearby field to play football. Police, she claimed, picked him up later that night. His family says they have not been informed of the exact grounds for his arrest. Akash’s father works as a van-rickshaw driver, while Akash himself is unemployed.

Joy Sengupta’s family denies all allegations

As per reports, another key accused in the case is Joy Sengupta, a local political figure with a long association with the Trinamool Congress. Police have arrested him in connection with the attack on Abhishek Banerjee, but his family has strongly disputed the allegations.

According to them, there were no accusations against him, and he did not even know what was happening on Thursday. They further claim that he has been true to Trinamool Congress from 1998 till date, irrespective of the political situation prevailing in the state.

Relatives also rejected suggestions that Sengupta held any resentment towards Abhishek Banerjee. Instead, they claimed he had advised the TMC leader against visiting the area due to tensions on the ground. According to the family, Banerjee went ahead with the visit despite that warning.

Attack during Sonarpur visit triggers political storm

The incident took place in Sonarpur, where Abhishek Banerjee had travelled to meet people allegedly affected by post-election violence. During the visit, reports said he was confronted and assaulted by a mob, leading to immediate political fallout.

The attack on Abhishek Banerjee triggered strong reactions from both the Trinamool Congress leadership and opposition parties.

Also Read: Viral Video: Eggs, Stones Thrown At TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee As Locals Raise ‘Chor Chor’ Slogans | WATCH