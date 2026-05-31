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Home > India News > LG VK Saxena Approves New Excise Policy For Ladakh, Permits Hard Liquor Sales; Here’s What It Means

LG VK Saxena Approves New Excise Policy For Ladakh, Permits Hard Liquor Sales; Here’s What It Means

Ladakh's new excise policy introduces hard liquor sales, expands retail outlets from two to twenty, permits liquor service in homestays and guest houses, simplifies licensing procedures and strengthens enforcement measures. The administration says the reforms aim to boost tourism, improve revenue collection and curb illegal alcohol and drug trade.

LG VK Saxena Approves New Excise Policy For Ladakh, Permits Hard Liquor Sales (Via Facebook)
LG VK Saxena Approves New Excise Policy For Ladakh, Permits Hard Liquor Sales (Via Facebook)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Sun 2026-05-31 17:31 IST

Ladakh has unveiled a major overhaul of its excise framework after Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena approved a new policy aimed at modernizing liquor regulation, improving tourism infrastructure, boosting revenue collection and addressing concerns over growing drug abuse in the Union Territory. The policy introduces several significant changes, including the sale of hard liquor through retail outlets, the opening of more liquor vends across Ladakh and a simplified licensing system for businesses.

Policy Linked To Concerns Over Drug Abuse

The revised policy emerged after months of consultations with civil society groups, religious bodies, public representatives, NGOs and government officials. One issue repeatedly raised during these discussions was the increasing use of narcotic substances and psychotropic drugs in the region.

According to the administration, the limited availability of legal liquor options had contributed to the circulation of smuggled alcohol and illegal substances. Medical experts and representatives of the Ladakh Gompa Association reportedly recommended expanding the range of legally available alcoholic beverages to help curb this trend.

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Following these consultations, the administration constituted a committee to review the existing system and recommend reforms.

Hard Liquor Now Allowed Through Retail Vends

One of the most notable changes is the approval of hard liquor sales in Ladakh. Until now, retail outlets were permitted to sell only beer, wine and Ready-to-Drink (RTD) beverages. Under the new policy, Foreign Liquor and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) can now be sold through licensed retail vends.

Officials said the move is intended to eliminate the artificial scarcity created by previous restrictions and bring the liquor trade under a more regulated framework.

More Liquor Outlets Across Ladakh

The administration plans to significantly expand legal liquor availability across the Union Territory. Only two liquor vends were previously operational in Ladakh. Under the revised policy, 20 liquor vends will be opened through an e-auction process. The expansion will also extend availability beyond Leh city. New outlets are expected to come up in Nubra, Changthang, Sham and Zanskar, making access easier for tourists and residents while reducing dependence on outside supply channels.

Guest Houses And Homestays Get New Permission

The new policy permits guest houses and homestays to obtain licences for retail liquor sales after payment of the prescribed fees.

Earlier, only hotels were allowed to serve alcoholic beverages. The policy also clears the way for beer bars with microbreweries, a move expected to support Ladakh’s tourism sector.

Relaxed Rules For Hotels And Events

The administration has eased several restrictions on liquor consumption and service. Guests can now consume liquor anywhere within hotel premises, including inside rooms. Previously, consumption was restricted to designated bar areas.

The policy also allows liquor service at private functions, banquet halls and party venues after obtaining the required permissions and paying applicable fees.

Simpler Licensing Process

Obtaining an excise licence has become considerably easier under the revised framework.

The number of mandatory documents has been reduced from 16 to six. Applicants will now need only basic documents such as PAN, Aadhaar, incorporation certificate, premises blueprint and relevant registration records. The requirement for obtaining a separate opinion from district authorities has also been removed, reducing delays that often stretched for months.

Revenue Reforms And Duty Rationalisation

The administration has introduced a simplified excise duty structure to improve transparency and reduce revenue leakage.

A uniform excise duty of Rs 500 per litre of pure alcohol has been fixed for all IMFL brands. Wholesale licence fees have been increased from Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, while the base auction price for retail liquor outlets has also been revised. Retail profit margins have been reduced from 12 per cent to 10 per cent as part of the new revenue framework. The policy includes stricter compliance measures to regulate the liquor trade.

Retailers found selling liquor above the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) can face licence cancellation and forfeiture of security deposits. Manufacturers and importers will also be required to use department-approved security holograms on products to improve traceability and prevent duty evasion.

Environmental And Employment Measures

In a move aimed at reducing environmental impact, liquor sales in plastic bottles have been prohibited. Only approved glass bottles, PET bottles and tin cans will be permitted.

The policy also allows licence holders to employ individuals above the age of 21, potentially creating new employment opportunities in the hospitality and retail sectors.

Distance Norms To Remain In Place

Despite the liberalisation measures, the administration has retained safeguards governing the location of liquor outlets. Retail vends must maintain a minimum distance of 100 metres from religious places, educational institutions, hospitals and public parks in accordance with central government guidelines.

Officials stated the revised policy seeks to strike a balance between public welfare, tourism growth, regulated alcohol availability and efforts to reduce illegal liquor and narcotics trade across Ladakh.

(Via Agency Inputs)

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LG VK Saxena Approves New Excise Policy For Ladakh, Permits Hard Liquor Sales; Here’s What It Means
Tags: hard liquor sales LadakhIMFL in LadakhLadakh excise policyLadakh liquor rulesLadakh policy changesLadakh tourism newsLG VK Saxenaliquor vends Ladakh

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LG VK Saxena Approves New Excise Policy For Ladakh, Permits Hard Liquor Sales; Here’s What It Means

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LG VK Saxena Approves New Excise Policy For Ladakh, Permits Hard Liquor Sales; Here’s What It Means
LG VK Saxena Approves New Excise Policy For Ladakh, Permits Hard Liquor Sales; Here’s What It Means
LG VK Saxena Approves New Excise Policy For Ladakh, Permits Hard Liquor Sales; Here’s What It Means
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