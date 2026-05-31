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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Awards: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Could Create History With Orange Cap, Emerging Player And… RR Wonderkid Eyes Historic Triple

IPL 2026 Awards: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Could Create History With Orange Cap, Emerging Player And… RR Wonderkid Eyes Historic Triple

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is on the verge of creating IPL history after a record-breaking season for Rajasthan Royals. The teenage batting sensation heads into the IPL 2026 Awards race as the frontrunner for the Orange Cap, MVP and Emerging Player Award after scoring 776 runs and smashing a record 72 sixes.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi set to become the first player to win Emerging Player and MVP in a single season. Image Credit: ANI
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi set to become the first player to win Emerging Player and MVP in a single season. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-05-31 17:18 IST

IPL 2026 Awards: Vaibhav Sooryaanshi has been nothing short of an enigma in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The 15-year-old who might still be considered a boy has rocked the 19th season of the IPL. Playing with cricketers twice his age, Sooryavanshi has gone on to achieve records that only he could break. As the IPL 2026 final approaches, Sooryavanshi stands on the brink of a unique record. The left-handed batter for the Rajasthan Royals could become the first player to win the emerging player award and be named the player of the series or the MVP in the same season. He is also leading the IPL 2026 Orange Cap race, where the only competition he faces tonight is Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan. 

IPL 2026 Awards: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leads the race to win IPL Emerging Player award

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi currently leads the race to win the IPL 2026 Emerging Player award. The emerging player award in the IPL is decided by the votes of fans. The left-handed batter currently has 30% of the votes. Priyansh Arya follows him with 27%. The readers could be surprised by seeing these numbers. With absolutely no disrespect to the Punjab Kings batter, it comes as a shock that anyone could be so close to Sooryavanshi after the kind of season he has had with the Rajasthan Royals. 

IPL 2026 Awards: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to become the youngest MVP in IPL history

At 15 years and 65 days, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi would become the youngest Most Valuable Player in the history of the IPL. While being named the player of the series could be decided on the final ball of the match, it would be a huge effort from any of the players to eclipse Sooryavanshi in the race to become the MVP of IPL 2026. The only competition he faces for this award tonight would be from Kagiso Rabada and Bhuvneshwar Kumar who lead the IPL 2026 Purple Cap race. 

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The 15-year-old broke multiple records, but none come close to hitting the most sixes in a single IPL season. He smashed 72 maximums and overtook Chris Gayle, who had smashed 59 sixes in 2012. Not only did he hit 13 sixes more than Gayle, but he also did it while facing more than 100 balls fewer than Gayle. 

IPL 2026 Awards: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi win the Orange Cap?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, with 776 runs in 16 games, currently leads the race to win the IPL 2026 Orange Cap. The 15-year-old left-handed batter is 54 runs ahead of Shubman Gill. However, Gill would have a chance to overtake the left-hander tonight as he plays the IPL 2026 final against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans’ Sai Sudharsan is 57 runs away from overtaking Sooryavanshi and would be playing alongside Gill tonight at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Also Read: RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: Will Rain Play Spoilsport at Narendra Modi Stadium And What Happens If the Match Is Washed Out? | All Possible Scenarios Explained

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IPL 2026 Awards: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Could Create History With Orange Cap, Emerging Player And… RR Wonderkid Eyes Historic Triple
Tags: Emerging Player AwardIPL 2026IPL 2026 AwardsIPL Final 2026IPL MVPOrange Caprajasthan royalsSai Sudharsanshubman gillVaibhav Sooryavanshi

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IPL 2026 Awards: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Could Create History With Orange Cap, Emerging Player And… RR Wonderkid Eyes Historic Triple

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IPL 2026 Awards: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Could Create History With Orange Cap, Emerging Player And… RR Wonderkid Eyes Historic Triple
IPL 2026 Awards: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Could Create History With Orange Cap, Emerging Player And… RR Wonderkid Eyes Historic Triple
IPL 2026 Awards: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Could Create History With Orange Cap, Emerging Player And… RR Wonderkid Eyes Historic Triple
IPL 2026 Awards: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Could Create History With Orange Cap, Emerging Player And… RR Wonderkid Eyes Historic Triple

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