Firozabad Shocker: Man Kills Toddler Over Obsession With Mother, Wanted To Marry Child’s Mother

A shocking murder case in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district took a dramatic turn after police arrested the accused in what they described as an encounter, revealed a chilling motive behind the crime. Police said a one and a half year old child was brutally killed in Yadav Colony under the Shikohabad police station area. Senior police officer Ravi Shankar Prasad said that right after getting the information about the murder, a case was registered and special teams were set up to find and arrest the suspect. Before long, investigators started focusing on Jitendra Pathak, alias Viraj, a resident from Badaun district, who had already been mentioned in the case and was continuously absconding since the incident.

How Was The Accused Caught?

Police launched a major search operation, and then they started doing raids at different spots, trying to trace down the suspect. During the manhunt, the officers eventually managed to corner Pathak, and he allegedly opened fire on the police team, to run away. After that, police retaliated, they shot him in both legs, and only then moved him into custody. He was later shifted for medical care and then questioned by the investigators. Officials said this encounter became a quick breakthrough for a case that had caused outrage and heavy grief in the local area, mostly because the victim was a kid who was just 18 months old.







What Did The Accused Confess?

During questioning, Pathak reportedly confessed to the crime and described a pretty disturbing motive. Police say he was fixated on the child’s mother and that, in his own mind, he wanted to get married to her, desperately. Investigators also claimed that he saw the toddler as some kind of barrier in his plans, and that he simply decided to remove the child from the way. The whole account really shocked the community, and it’s pushed public anger even higher after the brutal killing. Police officials said that more legal proceedings are still ongoing, and they are gathering every piece of evidence tied to the matter, bit by bit. This incident has once again dragged attention to how dangerous obsession can be, and how devastating the consequences become, especially when innocent kids end up paying the cost for personal grudges and criminal intent.

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